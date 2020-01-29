Your Girl Scout Cookies Guide — the True Secrets of the Treasured, Tasty Treats

With 11 varieties and one new member of the Girl Scout Cookie family, PaperCity takes the guesswork out of your $5 or $6 purchase.

True confession: I was addicted to Girl Scout Thin Mints for 25 years, from the day that I began selling Girl Scout Cookies as a scout in my hometown Baton Rouge. But then, I fell under the spell of the Peanut Butter Sandwich, aka Do-si-dos. That lust had gone on for several years. I gave them up today.

Hello, Peanut Butter Patties aka Tagalongs.

This delicious combination of chocolate, wheat cookies and creamy peanut butter has hit all the right notes for a self-confessed cookie monster. These treats might have been in the Girl Scout Cookie repertoire for some time. But I have tried to avoid sating my addiction particularly so close on the heels of the holiday bulge. So it’s new to me.

Alas, after I agreed to be a judge in the Girl Scout Cookie dessert competition, the scouts sent me a shopping bag filled with a box of every entry into this year’s cookie sell-athon. What could I do but sample them all?

The question is, which should we consider giving up the Keto diet for and with new packaging and new labeling what’s what? The cookies go on sale on February 1. PaperCity makes it easy to decide whether to go for Thin Mints or Samoas or any of the other flavors. Let us know in the comments which cookie flavor you ride for.

This is the Ultimate Guide to Girl Scout Cookies:

Lemon-Ups

This new gem in the cookie jar is special as each is “baked with an inspiring message.” The motivational phrases include “I am a leader,” “I am a go-getter,” and “I am an innovator.” That aside, it’s a tasty crispy lemon cookie that replaces Savannah Smiles.

Thin Mints

We suspect it is the natural oil of peppermint that gives these crispy chocolate wafers, coated in chocolate, that addictive quality. We bet you cannot eat just one!

Thin Mints are delicious at room temperature and even tastier after a few hours in the freezer. Crumble them up for an ice cream sundae topping. Make an ice cream sandwich with two Thin Mints. For such a petite bite, their versatility is enormous.

The power of Girl Scouts’ thin mints is undeniable.

Caramel deLights/Samoas

Crispy, crunchy, this one is for lovers of coconut thanks to the toasted coconut topping that is striped with a dark chocolaty coating.

Shortbread/Trefoils

These simple, yet delicious shortbread cookies are for cookie monsters who prefer a straightforward, no nonsense bite of sweetness.

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Please allow me a moment of personal privilege. I LOVE these cookies. You can never go wrong with the marriage of peanut butter and chocolate and this Girl Scout combo proves just that. The cookie is topped with a slab of yummy peanut butter then coated in a rich chocolatey icing.

Tagalongs are among the legendary Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scout S’mores

Who can resist a treat with s’mores as a name? We can’t. We love the crispy graham cookies that are double dipped in crème icing and then coated in yummy fudge.

Lemonades

Looking at this beautiful treat, you would not know that at the bottom of the savory slices of shortbread, their lies a tangy lemon-flavored icing which gives this cookie a special sophistication. I can envision making banana pudding using Lemonades rather than vanilla wafers or simply enjoying a cup of tea with a handful of the lemon beauties.

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Crisp and crunchy oatmeal cookies are joined together creamy peanut butter, giving you both the sweet and salty in each satisfying bite.

Thanks-A-Lot

What a thoughtful way to say “thank you,” a box of shortbread cookies with a fudge base and the appreciation expressed on top in your choice of five languages — English, French, Spanish, Chinese and Swahili. The basic tasty cookies are a dream dipped in a glass of milk and even more dreamy when dipped into a cup of coffee as the chocolate becomes just the right amount of gooey.

Toffee-tastic

The Girl Scouts rave about these “indulgently rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits. We couldn’t have said it any better.

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Chocolate chip cookie fans are a finicky bunch and it’s hard to beat them fresh from the bakery. However, these Girl Scout cookies are a winner with the hint of sea salt wafting over rich caramel and semisweet chocolate chips.