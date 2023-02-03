Golden Age of Hollywood Grips Houston In a $1.1 Million Night — This Symphony Ball Brings the Glitz

Characters provided by J&D Entertainment (Photo by Johnny Than)
J&D Entertainment characters lend an old Hollywood air to the Houston Symphony ball. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chairs Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt, Brigitte Kalai, and Fardia Abjani with Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum at 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Steve & Mary Lynn Marks, honoree, at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Hallie Vanderhider, patron Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum at 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ann & John Ayre at the Houston Symphony 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Thousands of roses decorate the Post Oak Hotel for the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Eric & Lisa Lindsey at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Laurie & Tracy Krohn at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jesse & Betty Tutor at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Miya Shay, Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Revati Puranik at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tammie & Andy Johnson at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Leslie Siller, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt at the Houston Symphony ball at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sparkling desserts concluded dinner at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Society / Featured Parties

Golden Age of Hollywood Grips Houston In a $1.1 Million Night — This Symphony Ball Brings the Glitz

A Walk Of Fame, Four Chairs and a Buzzy Red Carpet

BY // 02.02.23
photography Johnny Than
J&D Entertainment characters lend an old Hollywood air to the Houston Symphony ball. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chairs Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt, Brigitte Kalai, and Fardia Abjani with Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum at 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Steve & Mary Lynn Marks, honoree, at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Hallie Vanderhider, patron Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum at 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ann & John Ayre at the Houston Symphony 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Thousands of roses decorate the Post Oak Hotel for the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Eric & Lisa Lindsey at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Laurie & Tracy Krohn at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jesse & Betty Tutor at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Miya Shay, Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Revati Puranik at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tammie & Andy Johnson at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Leslie Siller, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt at the Houston Symphony ball at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sparkling desserts concluded dinner at the Houston Symphony's 'The Golden Age of Hollywood' gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Golden Age of Hollywood theme set a dazzling stage for the Houston Symphony Ball, which amid glamour, glitz and thousands of red roses brought in $1.1 million for the lauded company’s coffers. In an unprecedented move, the gala was helmed by four chairs and honored three individuals.

Applause, applause for chairs Farida Abjani, Cheryl Boblitt, Brigitte Kalai and Bill King. Congratulations to honorees: longterm symphony patron, board member and volunteer Mary Lynn Marks, who along with husband Steve Marks were at the top tier of major contributors to the evening; Revati Puranik, co-owner and Global CFO of Houston-based Worldwide Oilfield Machine; and Hallie Vanderhider, one of Houston’s most generous philanthropists.

Honoree Hallie Vanderhider, patron Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum at ‘The Golden Age of Hollywood’ gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Of course, adding to the bottom line was the generosity of gala presenting sponsors Amerapex Corporation and Bashar and Brigitte Kalai. Auction chair Betty Tutor and her dedicated team contributed their share as well.

The black-tie ensemble of 400, many of the ladies definitely embracing a Hollywood glam style, was greeted by a phalange of faux old school Hollywood reporters and photographers, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, making the red carpet arrival a buzzy entrance for all.

We must applaud gala organizers of the symphony ball for keeping the program short and sweet, an insight embraced by top-tier nonprofits which understand that long speeches are preaching to the choir and boring to the audience.

Steve & Mary Lynn Marks, honoree, at the Houston Symphony’s ‘The Golden Age of Hollywood’ gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

All in all, it was a beautiful evening, visually thanks to The Events Company which created the decor. We loved the Hollywood Walk of Fame element in which the sponsors were spotlighted in stars along the side of the red carpet ballroom entrance. Once dinner was over, guests took to the dance floor to boogie to the sounds of Justin and the Swing Beats.

PC Seen: Lindy and John Rydman, Steve Marks, Lisa and Eric Lindsay, Magaret Alkek Williams, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Bobbie Nau, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Janet Clark, Jesse Tutor, Steve Mach, Yoon Smith, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, and Gretchen and Jay Watkins.

