One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House

Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room.

The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years.

One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.

PaperCity Fort Worth first showcased the famous Baldridge House when it went back on the market in February of 2021. Listing agents Rick Wegman and Eric Walsh of WWG Team at Compass, along with selling agent John Zimmerman, also of Compass, achieved a $6.1 million sale price.

“The Baldridge House is among the most historical and iconic properties in Fort Worth,” Wegman, who led the negotiations for the team on the seller’s side, tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It’s rare for a landmark so rich in history to change hands and we are very honored to have brokered this remarkable property on more than one occasion.”

The Fort Worth mansion was built between 1910 and 1913 for cattleman and rancher turned prominent banker Earl Baldridge and his wife Florence. Designed by legendary Fort Worth firm Sanguinet & Staats, the stately mansion was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1978, along with its original banker’s safe still in place.

“The Rivercrest neighborhood is one of the finest in all of Texas and one where we do consistent business,” Zimmerman, founding agent with Compass Fort Worth, says. “Crestline has been a hotbed for luxury real estate activity in Fort Worth since last year.

“Once again our group leveraged our connections and expertise to match our clients with the WWG team and ultimately the perfect property in the Baldridge House.”

Along with other period touches like original dentil moldings, the Baldridge House’s two-story entry veranda adorned with massive limestone columns, cast-stone balustrades and intricate stonework makes for a remarkable mansion. The stunning grand foyer is fitted with marble floors, wainscoting, coffered ceilings, elliptical arches and a grand sweeping staircase. This home’s craftsmanship is of another era.

“The Fort Worth luxury homes market is already off to a strong start in 2023, and the sale of Baldridge House is a timely example,” Compass’ John Giordano says. “Our team is very bullish on the Fort Worth luxury market and feel it has been undervalued as compared to other markets.”

That may be reassuring news for Fort Worth home sellers, with interest rates rising again. What’s certain is that a piece of Fort Worth history has changed hands.