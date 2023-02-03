Baldridge – The home we’ve all peeked around the hedges to glimpse all these years.
Baldridge – Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room.
Baldridge – $6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand.
Baldridge – The original bank vault remains installed inside this historic register home.
Baldridge – The expansive back elevation includes a modern outdoor kitchen, along with inground pool and stately gardens.
Baldridge – Balustraded balcony with a view at the Baldridge estate.
01
06

The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years.

02
06

Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room.

03
06

$6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand inside Fort Worth's Baldridge Home.

04
06

The original bank vault remains installed inside this historic register home.

05
06

The expansive back elevation includes a modern outdoor kitchen, along with inground pool and stately gardens.

06
06

The balustraded upstairs balcony with a view at the Baldridge estate in Fort Worth.

Baldridge – The home we’ve all peeked around the hedges to glimpse all these years.
Baldridge – Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room.
Baldridge – $6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand.
Baldridge – The original bank vault remains installed inside this historic register home.
Baldridge – The expansive back elevation includes a modern outdoor kitchen, along with inground pool and stately gardens.
Baldridge – Balustraded balcony with a view at the Baldridge estate.
Real Estate / Mansions

One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House

Historic Rivercrest House Originally Built For a Cattleman Turned Prominent Banker Changes Hands

BY // 02.03.23
The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years.
Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room.
$6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand inside Fort Worth's Baldridge Home.
The original bank vault remains installed inside this historic register home.
The expansive back elevation includes a modern outdoor kitchen, along with inground pool and stately gardens.
The balustraded upstairs balcony with a view at the Baldridge estate in Fort Worth.
1
6

The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years.

2
6

Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room.

3
6

$6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand inside Fort Worth's Baldridge Home.

4
6

The original bank vault remains installed inside this historic register home.

5
6

The expansive back elevation includes a modern outdoor kitchen, along with inground pool and stately gardens.

6
6

The balustraded upstairs balcony with a view at the Baldridge estate in Fort Worth.

One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.

PaperCity Fort Worth first showcased the famous Baldridge House when it went back on the market in February of 2021. Listing agents Rick Wegman and Eric Walsh of WWG Team at Compass, along with selling agent John Zimmerman, also of Compass, achieved a $6.1 million sale price.

$6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand inside Fort Worth's Baldridge Home.
$6.1 million includes the perfect spot for your baby grand inside Fort Worth’s Baldridge Home.

“The Baldridge House is among the most historical and iconic properties in Fort Worth,” Wegman, who led the negotiations for the team on the seller’s side, tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It’s rare for a landmark so rich in history to change hands and we are very honored to have brokered this remarkable property on more than one occasion.”

The Fort Worth mansion was built between 1910 and 1913 for cattleman and rancher turned prominent banker Earl Baldridge and his wife Florence. Designed by legendary Fort Worth firm Sanguinet & Staats, the stately mansion was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1978, along with its original banker’s safe still in place.

“The Rivercrest neighborhood is one of the finest in all of Texas and one where we do consistent business,” Zimmerman, founding agent with Compass Fort Worth, says. “Crestline has been a hotbed for luxury real estate activity in Fort Worth since last year.

“Once again our group leveraged our connections and expertise to match our clients with the WWG team and ultimately the perfect property in the Baldridge House.”

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room at Baldridge House.
Period mantles and chandeliers as well as coffered and painted ceilings add drama in the dining room at Baldridge House.

Along with other period touches like original dentil moldings, the Baldridge House’s two-story entry veranda adorned with massive limestone columns, cast-stone balustrades and intricate stonework makes for a remarkable mansion. The stunning grand foyer is fitted with marble floors, wainscoting, coffered ceilings, elliptical arches and a grand sweeping staircase. This home’s craftsmanship is of another era.

“The Fort Worth luxury homes market is already off to a strong start in 2023, and the sale of Baldridge House is a timely example,” Compass’ John Giordano says. “Our team is very bullish on the Fort Worth luxury market and feel it has been undervalued as compared to other markets.”

That may be reassuring news for Fort Worth home sellers, with interest rates rising again. What’s certain is that a piece of Fort Worth history has changed hands.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
read full series
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Curated Collection

Swipe
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman
10573 Inwood Road
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X