Houston Symphony Wine Dinner Brings the Black-Tie Crowd Back Together Again in a $550,000 Night

Houston Symphony Wine Dinner chairs Jonathan & Anne Ayre at The Astorian with dinner honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony executive director & CEO John Mangum at the symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9785 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9666 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9660 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9717 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9736 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9764 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9795 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9777 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9884 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9927 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9929 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9996 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9773 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9730 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9758 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9782 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
01
20

Houston Symphony Wine Dinner chairs Jonathan & Anne Ayre at The Astorian with dinner honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

02
20

Houston Symphony executive director & CEO John Mangum at the symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

03
20

Eric Lindsey & Lisa Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

04
20

Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

05
20

Leslie Siller, Maureen Higdon at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

06
20

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

07
20

Betty & Jesse Tutor at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

08
20

Drs. Vivek & Ishwaria Subbiah at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

09
20

Robin Angly & Miles Smith at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

10
20

Viviana Jolie, Astley Blair at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

11
20

Steven McDonald at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

12
20

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

13
20

Ed & Susan Osterberg at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

14
20

Gia Jenner, Sean Jamieson at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

15
20

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

16
20

Lauren Paine, Allie LaForce-Smith, Marla Hurley at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

17
20

Bobbie Nau & Marc Grossberg at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

18
20

Kimberly & James Bell at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

19
20

Barbara & Pat McCelvey at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

20
20

Elia Gabbanelli at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Houston Symphony Wine Dinner chairs Jonathan & Anne Ayre at The Astorian with dinner honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony executive director & CEO John Mangum at the symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9785 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9666 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9660 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9717 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9736 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9764 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9795 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9777 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9884 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9927 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9929 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9996 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9773 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9730 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9758 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9782 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Symphony Wine Dinner Brings the Black-Tie Crowd Back Together Again in a $550,000 Night

This 20th Anniversary is Extra Special

BY // 04.27.21
photography Wilson Parrish
Houston Symphony Wine Dinner chairs Jonathan & Anne Ayre at The Astorian with dinner honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony executive director & CEO John Mangum at the symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Eric Lindsey & Lisa Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Leslie Siller, Maureen Higdon at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Betty & Jesse Tutor at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Drs. Vivek & Ishwaria Subbiah at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Robin Angly & Miles Smith at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Viviana Jolie, Astley Blair at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Steven McDonald at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Ed & Susan Osterberg at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Gia Jenner, Sean Jamieson at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Lauren Paine, Allie LaForce-Smith, Marla Hurley at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Bobbie Nau & Marc Grossberg at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Kimberly & James Bell at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Barbara & Pat McCelvey at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Elia Gabbanelli at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
1
20

Houston Symphony Wine Dinner chairs Jonathan & Anne Ayre at The Astorian with dinner honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

2
20

Houston Symphony executive director & CEO John Mangum at the symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

3
20

Eric Lindsey & Lisa Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

4
20

Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

5
20

Leslie Siller, Maureen Higdon at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

6
20

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

7
20

Betty & Jesse Tutor at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

8
20

Drs. Vivek & Ishwaria Subbiah at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

9
20

Robin Angly & Miles Smith at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

10
20

Viviana Jolie, Astley Blair at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

11
20

Steven McDonald at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

12
20

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

13
20

Ed & Susan Osterberg at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

14
20

Gia Jenner, Sean Jamieson at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

15
20

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

16
20

Lauren Paine, Allie LaForce-Smith, Marla Hurley at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

17
20

Bobbie Nau & Marc Grossberg at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

18
20

Kimberly & James Bell at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

19
20

Barbara & Pat McCelvey at the Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

20
20

Elia Gabbanelli at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

For many in the black-tie attired throng that filled The Astorian, the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction was their first real outing since COVID-19 shut down frothy galas some 13 months ago. Thus, as the Joie de Vivre theme of the evening suggested, the dinner tableau pulsated with a certain elation. Friends who had not seen one another in well over a year celebrated with near-giddy reunions.

And, yes, cautionary measures were taken. Temperatures were checked on entry. Masks were encouraged. Elbow bumps prevailed among the capacity-controlled gathering of some 215.

This 20th anniversary of the eat-drink-and-be-merry soirée was chaired by Anne and Jonathan Ayre, who took bows for the remarkable $550,000 success (only $10,000 shy of the pre-pandemic 2020 dinner) as well as for the trés glamorous decor. In answering the couple’s request for something grand, the Taylor DeMartino Design Group employed soaring candles, oodles of roses and orchids, and bushels of gilded foliage to create a magical setting in the fourth floor ballroom of the old Cook Paint and Varnish Company building.

Beaming in the spotlight were honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch, both longtime champions of the Houston Symphony. The generous duo was among those who contributed heavily to the wine auction which in the hands of Collector’s Auction chair Bob Weiner boasted the most wine contributions in the history of the event.

The focus of the evening, of course, was the impressive five-course dinner presented by Jackson & Company and the accompanying wines selected by symphony board of trustees president John Rydman and wife Lindy and their daughter, Lisa Rydman, all of Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods. Imagine the tabletops set not only with candles and flowers but also with a multitude of wine glasses plus five knives, five forks and water glasses at each place setting.

PC Seen: Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum, symphony board chair Steve Mach and Joella Mach, Eric Lindsay, Janet Clark, Fran Fawcett Peterson, Betty and Jess Tutor, Robin Angly and Miles Smith, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Mary Lynn and Steve Marks, Phoebe and Bobbie Tudor, Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington, and Susan and Ed Osterberg.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
Houston Symphony Wine Dinner chairs Jonathan & Anne Ayre at The Astorian with dinner honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony executive director & CEO John Mangum at the symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9785 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9666 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9660 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9717 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9736 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9764 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9795 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9777 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9884 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9927 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9929 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9996 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9773 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9730 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9758 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Houston Symphony wine dinner, held at The Astorian (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_9782 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
10 Wynden Oaks Court
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

10 Wynden Oaks Court
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
10 Wynden Oaks Court
755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

755 Marchmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,590,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
755 Marchmont Drive
2642 Boot Ranch Circle
Boot Ranch Golf Community
FOR SALE

2642 Boot Ranch Circle
Fredericksburg , TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Justin Cop
This property is listed by: Justin Cop (830) 998-2895 Email Realtor
2642 Boot Ranch Circle
1 Finisterre Street
Rockport
FOR SALE

1 Finisterre Street
Rockport, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
1 Finisterre Street
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2727 Kirby at River Oaks
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
6040 Glen Cove Street
Glen Cove
FOR SALE

6040 Glen Cove Street
Houston, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
6040 Glen Cove Street
8880 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8880 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
8880 Chatsworth Drive
109 Radney Road
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X