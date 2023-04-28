Spirits Run High as Houston Symphony Wine Dinner Soars to Record $1.1 Million Windfall

Kirby Lodhloz, Robert Sakowitz, Cynthia Wolff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
John Mangum with Chairs Bobbie Nau and Bob Weiner; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2023 Symphony Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson (2)
Lindy and John Rydman; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Elia Gabbanelli, Ann Ayre; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Elizabeth and Alan Stein; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane and Garrett Johnston; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mary Lynn Marks, Janet Clark; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tracy and Valerie Dietrich; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Robert and Joan Duff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Serena Paquette, Robert Boblitt; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Vicki West, Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tena and Tyson Faust; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Heather Almond, Cheryl Byington; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Ellie Francisco, Deedee Marsh; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Darrell and Kim Ward, Chloe and Andrew Gilmore; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Eric Brueggeman, Kathryn Bonesteel; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Shannon Richards and Nathan Hale; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Elia Gabbanelli, Alejandra de la Fuente; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Bob Weiner; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2023 Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
A look at the 2023 Symphony Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
01
24

Kirby Lodhloz, Robert Sakowitz, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
24

Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum, Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction chairs Bobbie Nau and Bob Weiner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
24

Dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
24

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
24

Elia Gabbanelli, Ann Ayre at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
24

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
24

Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane & Garrett Johnston at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
24

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
24

Mary Lynn Marks, Janet Clark at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
24

Tracy & Valerie Dieterich at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
24

Robert & Joan Duff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
24

Serena Paquette, Robert Boblitt at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
24

Vicki West & Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
24

Tena & Tyson Faust at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
24

Heather Almond, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
24

Ellie Francisco, DeeDee Marsh at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
24

Darrell & Kim Ward, Chloe and Andrew Gilmore at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
24

Eric Brueggeman, Kathryn Bonesteel at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
24

Shannon Richards, Nathan Hale at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
24

Elia Gabbanelli, Alejandra de la Fuente at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
24

Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
24

Bob Weiner at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
24

Auction offerings at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

24
24

Guests dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kirby Lodhloz, Robert Sakowitz, Cynthia Wolff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
John Mangum with Chairs Bobbie Nau and Bob Weiner; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2023 Symphony Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson (2)
Lindy and John Rydman; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Elia Gabbanelli, Ann Ayre; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Elizabeth and Alan Stein; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane and Garrett Johnston; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mary Lynn Marks, Janet Clark; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tracy and Valerie Dietrich; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Robert and Joan Duff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Serena Paquette, Robert Boblitt; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Vicki West, Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tena and Tyson Faust; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Heather Almond, Cheryl Byington; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Ellie Francisco, Deedee Marsh; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Darrell and Kim Ward, Chloe and Andrew Gilmore; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Eric Brueggeman, Kathryn Bonesteel; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Shannon Richards and Nathan Hale; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Elia Gabbanelli, Alejandra de la Fuente; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Bob Weiner; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2023 Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
A look at the 2023 Symphony Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Society / Featured Parties

Spirits Run High as Houston Symphony Wine Dinner Soars to Record $1.1 Million Windfall

The Sweet Music of Big Spending

BY // 04.28.23
photography Priscilla Dickson
Kirby Lodhloz, Robert Sakowitz, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum, Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction chairs Bobbie Nau and Bob Weiner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Elia Gabbanelli, Ann Ayre at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane & Garrett Johnston at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Lynn Marks, Janet Clark at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tracy & Valerie Dieterich at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robert & Joan Duff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Serena Paquette, Robert Boblitt at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West & Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tena & Tyson Faust at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Heather Almond, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ellie Francisco, DeeDee Marsh at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Darrell & Kim Ward, Chloe and Andrew Gilmore at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eric Brueggeman, Kathryn Bonesteel at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shannon Richards, Nathan Hale at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Elia Gabbanelli, Alejandra de la Fuente at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bob Weiner at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Auction offerings at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Guests dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
24

Kirby Lodhloz, Robert Sakowitz, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
24

Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum, Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction chairs Bobbie Nau and Bob Weiner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
24

Dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
24

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
24

Elia Gabbanelli, Ann Ayre at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
24

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
24

Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane & Garrett Johnston at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
24

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
24

Mary Lynn Marks, Janet Clark at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
24

Tracy & Valerie Dieterich at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
24

Robert & Joan Duff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
24

Serena Paquette, Robert Boblitt at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
24

Vicki West & Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
24

Tena & Tyson Faust at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
24

Heather Almond, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
24

Ellie Francisco, DeeDee Marsh at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
24

Darrell & Kim Ward, Chloe and Andrew Gilmore at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
24

Eric Brueggeman, Kathryn Bonesteel at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
24

Shannon Richards, Nathan Hale at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
24

Elia Gabbanelli, Alejandra de la Fuente at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
24

Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
24

Bob Weiner at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
24

Auction offerings at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

24
24

Guests dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction

Where: Jones Hall

PC Moment: So much wine, so little restraint. We are not talking imbibing here rather spending, big spending as the annual dinner evening on stage at Jones Hall brought in a record of more than $1,120,000 for the Houston Symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives that serve schools, hospitals and other venues throughout the city. The amazing sum was in part thanks to the evening’s presenting sponsor Sewell.

Applause, applause for chair Bobbie Nau and for wine auction chair Bob Weiner, who oversaw collection of 137 lots for the silent auction. After 12 years chairing the auction, Weiner is passing the reins to Jack Matzer. That and the unprecedented proceeds were announced by Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum.

2023 Symphony Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction; Photo by Priscilla Dickson (2)
Dining on stage at Jones Hall for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

It was a sold-out, festively attired throng that gathered more than 300 strong on stage for the dinner that followed the reception where guests perused and bid on the wine lots which were displayed throughout the multi-tiered Jones Hall foyer.

Tracy &amp; Valerie Dieterich at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner &amp; Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tracy & Valerie Dieterich at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Events Company provided stage decor while City Kitchen delivered on the gourmet food that was carefully paired with wines by Houston Symphony board president John Rydman and Lindy Rydman and their daughter Lisa, all principals in Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023

On the menu: Twice-baked parmesan and goat cheese soufflé with endive, green apple and watercress salad; grilled sea bass; a cucumber, basil and champagne sorbet intermezzo; pan-seared duck breast; and whipped mascarpone dessert with cheeses, date compote and walnuts. Each course featuring a stellar wine.

Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane &amp; Garrett Johnston at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner &amp; Collector's Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Fady Armanious, Julie Chen, Jane & Garrett Johnston at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Janet Clark, Katherine and Dr. Preet Gurusamy, Joan and Robert Duff, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Elia Gabbinelli, Julie Roberts, Robert Sakowitz, Cheryl Byington, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Jane and Garrett Johnston, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Heather Almond and Bobby Dees, Tena and Tyson Faust, Eric Brueggeman and Kathryn Bonesteel, and Cynthia Wolff.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
11333 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11333 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
11333 W Ricks Circle
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison
FOR SALE

14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
14911 Lake Forest Drive
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff
FOR SALE

4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$6,195,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4500 Long Cove Drive
11259 Shelterwood Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11259 Shelterwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11259 Shelterwood Lane
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Dallas, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X