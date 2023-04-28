Spirits Run High as Houston Symphony Wine Dinner Soars to Record $1.1 Million Windfall

What: Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction

Where: Jones Hall

PC Moment: So much wine, so little restraint. We are not talking imbibing here rather spending, big spending as the annual dinner evening on stage at Jones Hall brought in a record of more than $1,120,000 for the Houston Symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives that serve schools, hospitals and other venues throughout the city. The amazing sum was in part thanks to the evening’s presenting sponsor Sewell.

Applause, applause for chair Bobbie Nau and for wine auction chair Bob Weiner, who oversaw collection of 137 lots for the silent auction. After 12 years chairing the auction, Weiner is passing the reins to Jack Matzer. That and the unprecedented proceeds were announced by Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum.

It was a sold-out, festively attired throng that gathered more than 300 strong on stage for the dinner that followed the reception where guests perused and bid on the wine lots which were displayed throughout the multi-tiered Jones Hall foyer.

The Events Company provided stage decor while City Kitchen delivered on the gourmet food that was carefully paired with wines by Houston Symphony board president John Rydman and Lindy Rydman and their daughter Lisa, all principals in Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods.

On the menu: Twice-baked parmesan and goat cheese soufflé with endive, green apple and watercress salad; grilled sea bass; a cucumber, basil and champagne sorbet intermezzo; pan-seared duck breast; and whipped mascarpone dessert with cheeses, date compote and walnuts. Each course featuring a stellar wine.

PC Seen: Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Janet Clark, Katherine and Dr. Preet Gurusamy, Joan and Robert Duff, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Elia Gabbinelli, Julie Roberts, Robert Sakowitz, Cheryl Byington, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Jane and Garrett Johnston, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Heather Almond and Bobby Dees, Tena and Tyson Faust, Eric Brueggeman and Kathryn Bonesteel, and Cynthia Wolff.