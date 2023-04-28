A Chic Garden Party Returns For a Worthy Cause — Making Fort Worth Botanic Garden Even More Beautiful

Fort Worth Garden Club (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0204skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0777skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0296 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0546skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0172 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0453skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_1065skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0536skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0035 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0271skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0743 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_1113skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0603skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0703skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
01
15

Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard with Jim Hubbard overlooking the lower rose garden at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

02
15

Sara Richardson and Olivia Kearney. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

03
15

Preston Moore, Katherine Margeson, Mackenzie Moore, Laura Shoppa, Elizabeth White, Chas Dummit, and Veronica Dummit. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

04
15

Sherri Patton, Conor Rainbolt, and Marisa Selkirk. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

05
15

Gail Rawl and Philip Williamson. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

06
15

A butterfly stilt walker welcomes guests at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

07
15

Allison Montesi and Janet Hodges. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

08
15

Standing (L to R): Alberta Taubert, Lea Ann Blum, Linda Springer, and Jan McConnell. Seated (L to R): Jim Taubert, Drew Springer, and Brad McConnell at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

09
15

Kim Darden, Glenn Darden, and Janis Brous. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

10
15

Gorgeous tablescape by Molly Moon Jones at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

11
15

Margie Smith, Joan Davis, Louella Martin and Fred Rabalais. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

12
15

Guests enjoy a scenic stroll and a "walktail" at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

13
15

Megan Converse, Paige Randel, and Brenda Sherwood pose with a larger-than-life butterfly at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

14
15

Brooke Lively, Nancy Hallman, Patrick Newman, Mary Lynn Garrett, and Mauri Reynolds. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

15
15

Advisor and Co-Chair Kim Darden, Co-Chair Janeen Lamkin, Co-Chair Judy Graves, Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard, and Botanic Garden CEO Patrick Newman. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Fort Worth Garden Club (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0204skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0777skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0296 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0546skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0172 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0453skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_1065skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0536skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0035 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0271skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0743 (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_1113skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0603skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
2023_FWGC_evening_0703skin (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Society / Featured Parties

A Chic Garden Party Returns For a Worthy Cause — Making Fort Worth Botanic Garden Even More Beautiful

Honoring Local Philanthropists With Butterfly Stilt Walkers and 'Walktails'

BY // 04.28.23
photography Ellman Photography
Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard with Jim Hubbard overlooking the lower rose garden at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Sara Richardson and Olivia Kearney. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Preston Moore, Katherine Margeson, Mackenzie Moore, Laura Shoppa, Elizabeth White, Chas Dummit, and Veronica Dummit. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Sherri Patton, Conor Rainbolt, and Marisa Selkirk. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Gail Rawl and Philip Williamson. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
A butterfly stilt walker welcomes guests at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Allison Montesi and Janet Hodges. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Standing (L to R): Alberta Taubert, Lea Ann Blum, Linda Springer, and Jan McConnell. Seated (L to R): Jim Taubert, Drew Springer, and Brad McConnell at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Kim Darden, Glenn Darden, and Janis Brous. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Gorgeous tablescape by Molly Moon Jones at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Margie Smith, Joan Davis, Louella Martin and Fred Rabalais. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Guests enjoy a scenic stroll and a "walktail" at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Megan Converse, Paige Randel, and Brenda Sherwood pose with a larger-than-life butterfly at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Brooke Lively, Nancy Hallman, Patrick Newman, Mary Lynn Garrett, and Mauri Reynolds. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
Advisor and Co-Chair Kim Darden, Co-Chair Janeen Lamkin, Co-Chair Judy Graves, Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard, and Botanic Garden CEO Patrick Newman. (Photo by Ellman Photography)
1
15

Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard with Jim Hubbard overlooking the lower rose garden at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

2
15

Sara Richardson and Olivia Kearney. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

3
15

Preston Moore, Katherine Margeson, Mackenzie Moore, Laura Shoppa, Elizabeth White, Chas Dummit, and Veronica Dummit. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

4
15

Sherri Patton, Conor Rainbolt, and Marisa Selkirk. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

5
15

Gail Rawl and Philip Williamson. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

6
15

A butterfly stilt walker welcomes guests at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

7
15

Allison Montesi and Janet Hodges. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

8
15

Standing (L to R): Alberta Taubert, Lea Ann Blum, Linda Springer, and Jan McConnell. Seated (L to R): Jim Taubert, Drew Springer, and Brad McConnell at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

9
15

Kim Darden, Glenn Darden, and Janis Brous. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

10
15

Gorgeous tablescape by Molly Moon Jones at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

11
15

Margie Smith, Joan Davis, Louella Martin and Fred Rabalais. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

12
15

Guests enjoy a scenic stroll and a "walktail" at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

13
15

Megan Converse, Paige Randel, and Brenda Sherwood pose with a larger-than-life butterfly at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

14
15

Brooke Lively, Nancy Hallman, Patrick Newman, Mary Lynn Garrett, and Mauri Reynolds. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

15
15

Advisor and Co-Chair Kim Darden, Co-Chair Janeen Lamkin, Co-Chair Judy Graves, Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard, and Botanic Garden CEO Patrick Newman. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Now in its second year, An Evening in the Garden once again honored Fort Worth philanthropists who sponsored flower beds and benches throughout the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Event chairs Kim Darden, Judy Graves, and Janeen Lamkin served as the evening’s hostesses. Additionally, they promoted sponsorships with Fort Worth Garden Club members and supporters throughout the year. Thanks to event underwriters Linda and Drew Springer and GWR Foundation, every dollar raised went directly to the Botanic Garden.

2023_FWGC_evening_0292
Sherri Patton, Conor Rainbolt, and Marisa Selkirk at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden.

A Garden Party Like No Other

Guests dressed in their finest garden chic. Upon arrival, a butterfly stilt walker greeted them and gave them a signature “walktail” for a stroll through the gorgeous lower rose garden. Adding to the excitement, partygoers located plaques of recognition among the blooming flower beds, acknowledging their support and contributions.

The talented and creative Molly Moon Jones coordinated this popular event for a second year. Drawing on her expertise with fine interiors, Jones provided gorgeous floral table displays. Her creativity and love of beautiful things also influenced color choices and tablecloths inspired by de Gournay peacocks.

“Our members and the Fort Worth community generously sponsored flower beds and benches in the Botanic Garden, and all of the proceeds went directly to support the Botanic Garden,” says Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard. “It was certainly a night to remember with the most beautiful setting, delicious food, and fantastic live music.”

Catering from The Ashton Depot and live music from The Latin Express enhanced the festive vibe. As a result, people enjoyed dinner al fresco and danced the night away under the stars.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2023 Mothers Day 2

In all, over $150,000 was raised for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Thanks to the popularity of this event, it is safe to say that Fort Worth donors will continue to contribute to the Botanic Garden for many years to come.

PC Seen: Susanne and Kevin Avondet, Wendy and James Hunsaker, Debbie Reynolds, Anne Marie and Doug Bratton, Sharon and Craig Crockett, Terri and Greg Sexton, Barbara Cox, Peggy and Bill Simms, Liz and Russ Fleischer.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
101 Westcott Street #1702
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/29 - 4/30 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

101 Westcott Street #1702
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #1702
7412 Flowerdale Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7412 Flowerdale Street
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
7412 Flowerdale Street
9 A Lana Lane
Highland Village | Midlane
FOR SALE

9 A Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
9 A Lana Lane
3433 Westheimer Road #1603
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #1603
Houston, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #1603
745 Shiraz Passage
Galveston
FOR SALE

745 Shiraz Passage
Galveston, TX

$1,274,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
745 Shiraz Passage
7506 Ciano Lane
Open House
Ravenna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/29 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

7506 Ciano Lane
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
7506 Ciano Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X