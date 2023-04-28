A Chic Garden Party Returns For a Worthy Cause — Making Fort Worth Botanic Garden Even More Beautiful

Megan Converse, Paige Randel, and Brenda Sherwood pose with a larger-than-life butterfly at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Guests enjoy a scenic stroll and a "walktail" at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Gorgeous tablescape by Molly Moon Jones at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Standing (L to R): Alberta Taubert, Lea Ann Blum, Linda Springer, and Jan McConnell. Seated (L to R): Jim Taubert, Drew Springer, and Brad McConnell at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

A butterfly stilt walker welcomes guests at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard with Jim Hubbard overlooking the lower rose garden at the Fort Worth Garden Club Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Now in its second year, An Evening in the Garden once again honored Fort Worth philanthropists who sponsored flower beds and benches throughout the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Event chairs Kim Darden, Judy Graves, and Janeen Lamkin served as the evening’s hostesses. Additionally, they promoted sponsorships with Fort Worth Garden Club members and supporters throughout the year. Thanks to event underwriters Linda and Drew Springer and GWR Foundation, every dollar raised went directly to the Botanic Garden.

A Garden Party Like No Other

Guests dressed in their finest garden chic. Upon arrival, a butterfly stilt walker greeted them and gave them a signature “walktail” for a stroll through the gorgeous lower rose garden. Adding to the excitement, partygoers located plaques of recognition among the blooming flower beds, acknowledging their support and contributions.

The talented and creative Molly Moon Jones coordinated this popular event for a second year. Drawing on her expertise with fine interiors, Jones provided gorgeous floral table displays. Her creativity and love of beautiful things also influenced color choices and tablecloths inspired by de Gournay peacocks.

“Our members and the Fort Worth community generously sponsored flower beds and benches in the Botanic Garden, and all of the proceeds went directly to support the Botanic Garden,” says Fort Worth Garden Club President Teresa Hubbard. “It was certainly a night to remember with the most beautiful setting, delicious food, and fantastic live music.”

Catering from The Ashton Depot and live music from The Latin Express enhanced the festive vibe. As a result, people enjoyed dinner al fresco and danced the night away under the stars.

In all, over $150,000 was raised for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Thanks to the popularity of this event, it is safe to say that Fort Worth donors will continue to contribute to the Botanic Garden for many years to come.

PC Seen: Susanne and Kevin Avondet, Wendy and James Hunsaker, Debbie Reynolds, Anne Marie and Doug Bratton, Sharon and Craig Crockett, Terri and Greg Sexton, Barbara Cox, Peggy and Bill Simms, Liz and Russ Fleischer.