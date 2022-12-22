Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment

Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tena Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tyson Faust with Legendary Honoree Sidney Faust (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Brigitte Kalai and Bashar Kalai with Alicia Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deborah Duncan introduces honoree Youval Meicler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed McMahon introduces honorees Zane and Brady Carruth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco introduces Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frann Lichtenstein, Honoree Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Karen Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Alkek Williams and David Wuthrich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorable Bill King, Ben Turner, Honoree Harriet Latimer and Sheila Turner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Nancy Strohmer introduced by Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reverends Rudy and Juanita Rasmus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Elizabeth and Alan Stein introduced by Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pam Lockard, Henri Soussan and Honoree Honorable Susan S. Soussan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judi McGee and Mike Waller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan, Warner Roberts and Monica Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert Del Grande introducing honoree Ben Berg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lilly Andress and Honoree Vicki West (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beau King, Honorable Joanne King Herring, Tammie Johnson and Andy Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
19

The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
19

Tena Lundquist Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with her rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
19

Tyson Faust with Legendary Honoree Sidney Faust (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
19

Honorees Brigitte & Bashar Kalai with Alicia Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
19

Deborah Duncan introduces honoree Youval Meicler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
19

Ed McMahon introduces honorees Zane & Brady Carruth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
19

Ellie Francisco introduces honoree Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
19

Frann Lichtenstein, Honoree Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Karen Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
19

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Bill King, Ben Turner, Honoree Harriet Latimer, Sheila Turner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Honoree Nancy Strohmer introduced by Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
19

The Reverends Rudy & Juanita Rasmus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Honorees Elizabeth & Alan Stein introduced by Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
19

Pam Lockard, Henri Soussan & Honoree Susan S. Soussan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Judi McGee, Mike Waller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
19

Rachel Regan, Warner Roberts, Monica Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

Robert Del Grande introducing honoree Ben Berg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
19

Lilly Andress, Honoree Vicki West (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
19

Beau King, Joanne King Herring, Tammie & Andy Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tena Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tyson Faust with Legendary Honoree Sidney Faust (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Brigitte Kalai and Bashar Kalai with Alicia Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deborah Duncan introduces honoree Youval Meicler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed McMahon introduces honorees Zane and Brady Carruth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco introduces Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frann Lichtenstein, Honoree Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Karen Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Alkek Williams and David Wuthrich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorable Bill King, Ben Turner, Honoree Harriet Latimer and Sheila Turner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Nancy Strohmer introduced by Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reverends Rudy and Juanita Rasmus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Elizabeth and Alan Stein introduced by Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pam Lockard, Henri Soussan and Honoree Honorable Susan S. Soussan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judi McGee and Mike Waller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan, Warner Roberts and Monica Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert Del Grande introducing honoree Ben Berg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lilly Andress and Honoree Vicki West (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beau King, Honorable Joanne King Herring, Tammie Johnson and Andy Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment

Inside Social Book's Winter Wonderland

BY // 12.21.22
The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with her rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tyson Faust with Legendary Honoree Sidney Faust (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Brigitte & Bashar Kalai with Alicia Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deborah Duncan introduces honoree Youval Meicler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed McMahon introduces honorees Zane & Brady Carruth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco introduces honoree Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frann Lichtenstein, Honoree Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Karen Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill King, Ben Turner, Honoree Harriet Latimer, Sheila Turner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Nancy Strohmer introduced by Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Reverends Rudy & Juanita Rasmus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Elizabeth & Alan Stein introduced by Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pam Lockard, Henri Soussan & Honoree Susan S. Soussan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judi McGee, Mike Waller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan, Warner Roberts, Monica Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert Del Grande introducing honoree Ben Berg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lilly Andress, Honoree Vicki West (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beau King, Joanne King Herring, Tammie & Andy Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
19

The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
19

Tena Lundquist Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with her rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
19

Tyson Faust with Legendary Honoree Sidney Faust (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
19

Honorees Brigitte & Bashar Kalai with Alicia Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
19

Deborah Duncan introduces honoree Youval Meicler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
19

Ed McMahon introduces honorees Zane & Brady Carruth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
19

Ellie Francisco introduces honoree Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
19

Frann Lichtenstein, Honoree Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Karen Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
19

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Bill King, Ben Turner, Honoree Harriet Latimer, Sheila Turner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Honoree Nancy Strohmer introduced by Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
19

The Reverends Rudy & Juanita Rasmus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Honorees Elizabeth & Alan Stein introduced by Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
19

Pam Lockard, Henri Soussan & Honoree Susan S. Soussan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Judi McGee, Mike Waller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
19

Rachel Regan, Warner Roberts, Monica Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

Robert Del Grande introducing honoree Ben Berg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
19

Lilly Andress, Honoree Vicki West (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
19

Beau King, Joanne King Herring, Tammie & Andy Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Social Book‘s “Houston Treasures” dinner

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Presentation of the Houston Treasures honorees is always the highlight of this event. Taking bows were restaurateur extraordinaire Ben Berg of Berg Hospitality Group; Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo board chairman Brady Carruth and wife Zane Carruth, children’s book author, with both philanthropists; Astoundz vice president and CMO and community leader Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman; uber generous philanthropists Brigitte and Bashar Kalai; longtime Houston philanthropic leaders Harriet and Truett Latimer; the beautiful animal rights activist Tama Lunquist; Texas Mattress Makers owner Youval Meicler; former Texas District Judge and current mediator Susan S. Soussan; plus philanthropists and community leaders Lesha ElsenbrookElizabeth and Alan Stein, Nancy Strohmer and Vicki West. Also in the spotlight was Sidney Faust as Legendary Honoree.

Tena Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Alicia Smith, Honoree Tama Lundquist with her rescue dog Sonny (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

As is tradition, orchestrating the event that was the brainchild of Warner Roberts in 2004 were Roberts herself along with The Social Book principals Scott Evans, Jeff Henry and Sami Shbeeb. Joining them in welcoming the 300 guests was Hilton Americas-Houston GM Jacques D’Rovencourt.

Sherri Zucker and Carolyn Faulk presented honorees with The Social Books signature Galway Bay crystal Houston Treasures award atop a handcrafted Lucite base from A&C Plastics.

The evening featured a four-course dinner under the direction of hotel chef Ruffy Sulaiman with Cuvaison Brut Rosé Méthode Champenoise and estate wines from Brandlin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Cuvaison Chardonnay.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1

In a nod to the season, guests brought toys for the children at The Mission of Yaweh, a shelter for homeless women and their children.

Kudos to the decor team that transformed the ballroom into a winter wonderland. The flowers came from Nino while Kirksey Gregg Productions, and EB Inc. which provided the table linen decor, also created the setting. Richard Brown Music partnered with DJU Productions on “Flashdrive,”a unique collaboration of a string quartet backed by a DJs’ recorded tracks, performing pop standards and holiday tunes.

PC Seen: Chef Robert Del Grande, the Reverends Juanita and Rudy Rasmus, Carol Sawyer, Karen Henry, Joanne King Herring, Beau King, Deborah Duncan, Tammi and Andy Johnson, Judi McGee, Mike Waller, Bill King, Sheila and Ben Turner, Rachel Regan, and Monica Hartland.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
A Revived ’90s Classic, ‘Dallas-Style’ Pizza, and Buzzy Tex-Mex — Three Upcoming Restaurants in North Texas to Know
A Revived ’90s Classic, ‘Dallas-Style’ Pizza, and Buzzy Tex-Mex — Three Upcoming Restaurants in North Texas to Know
read full series
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
6312 Westchester Avenue
West University Place | Lease
FOR SALE

6312 Westchester Avenue
Houston, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
6312 Westchester Avenue
69 Crain Square Boulevard
Southside Place | Crain Square
FOR SALE

69 Crain Square Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Carpenter
This property is listed by: Michelle Carpenter (832) 622-8347 Email Realtor
69 Crain Square Boulevard
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
2445 Pine Valley Court
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2445 Pine Valley Court
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2445 Pine Valley Court
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X