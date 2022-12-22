Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment

The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Social Book‘s “Houston Treasures” dinner

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Presentation of the Houston Treasures honorees is always the highlight of this event. Taking bows were restaurateur extraordinaire Ben Berg of Berg Hospitality Group; Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo board chairman Brady Carruth and wife Zane Carruth, children’s book author, with both philanthropists; Astoundz vice president and CMO and community leader Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman; uber generous philanthropists Brigitte and Bashar Kalai; longtime Houston philanthropic leaders Harriet and Truett Latimer; the beautiful animal rights activist Tama Lunquist; Texas Mattress Makers owner Youval Meicler; former Texas District Judge and current mediator Susan S. Soussan; plus philanthropists and community leaders Lesha Elsenbrook, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Nancy Strohmer and Vicki West. Also in the spotlight was Sidney Faust as Legendary Honoree.

As is tradition, orchestrating the event that was the brainchild of Warner Roberts in 2004 were Roberts herself along with The Social Book principals Scott Evans, Jeff Henry and Sami Shbeeb. Joining them in welcoming the 300 guests was Hilton Americas-Houston GM Jacques D’Rovencourt.

Sherri Zucker and Carolyn Faulk presented honorees with The Social Book’s signature Galway Bay crystal Houston Treasures award atop a handcrafted Lucite base from A&C Plastics.

The evening featured a four-course dinner under the direction of hotel chef Ruffy Sulaiman with Cuvaison Brut Rosé Méthode Champenoise and estate wines from Brandlin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Cuvaison Chardonnay.

In a nod to the season, guests brought toys for the children at The Mission of Yaweh, a shelter for homeless women and their children.

Kudos to the decor team that transformed the ballroom into a winter wonderland. The flowers came from Nino while Kirksey Gregg Productions, and EB Inc. which provided the table linen decor, also created the setting. Richard Brown Music partnered with DJU Productions on “Flashdrive,”a unique collaboration of a string quartet backed by a DJs’ recorded tracks, performing pop standards and holiday tunes.

PC Seen: Chef Robert Del Grande, the Reverends Juanita and Rudy Rasmus, Carol Sawyer, Karen Henry, Joanne King Herring, Beau King, Deborah Duncan, Tammi and Andy Johnson, Judi McGee, Mike Waller, Bill King, Sheila and Ben Turner, Rachel Regan, and Monica Hartland.