Tena Lundquist Faust, Houston PetSet Rescue Dog Max and Tama Lundquist (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
John and Jamie Sparacino (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Kristin Wall & Adam Greer (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Alim Adatia and Madyson Chavez (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Dr. Clay Ardoin and July Buitrago (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Lisa LaCorte and Romy Lauren (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Marge Lundquist and Dr. Jonathan Cooper (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Robert & Jennifer Lazzari (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Sandra Smith-Cooper and Matthew Cooper (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Tracy & Harry Faulkner Sandra Smith-Cooper & Matthew Cooper join Houston PetSet’s virtual fundraiser from home. (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Tyson Faust and Rob Rutherford (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)
Houston PetSet co-presidents Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist with rescue dog Max.(Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

John & Jamie Sparacino on the terrace at Annie Café & Bar for the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Kristin Wall & Adam Greer on the terrace at Annie Café & Bar for the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Alim Adatia & Madyson Chavez (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Dr. Clay Ardoin & July Buitrago (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Lisa LaCorte, Dr. Romy Lauren (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Marge Lundquist, Dr. Jonathan Cooper (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Robert & Jennifer Lazzari (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Sandra Smith-Cooper & Matthew Cooper join Houston PetSet's virtual fundraiser from home. (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Tracy & Harry Faulkner join Houston PetSet's virtual fundraiser from home. (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Society / The Seen

Peeking Into the Homes of Houston’s Biggest Animal Lovers

PetSet's Virtual Gala Brings Plenty of Real Fun

BY // 09.13.20
photography Quy Tran Photography
Houston PetSet co-presidents Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist with rescue dog Max.(Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

John & Jamie Sparacino on the terrace at Annie Café & Bar for the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Kristin Wall & Adam Greer on the terrace at Annie Café & Bar for the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Alim Adatia & Madyson Chavez (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Dr. Clay Ardoin & July Buitrago (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Lisa LaCorte, Dr. Romy Lauren (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Marge Lundquist, Dr. Jonathan Cooper (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Robert & Jennifer Lazzari (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Sandra Smith-Cooper & Matthew Cooper join Houston PetSet's virtual fundraiser from home. (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Tracy & Harry Faulkner join Houston PetSet's virtual fundraiser from home. (Photo by Quy Tran PhotographyHouston)

Virtual, virtual, virtual! It’s the route that nonprofits, which traditionally earn big dollars from special events, are turning to in order to fill the void that COVID-19 and social distancing demands have created. PetSet’s “Fierce and Fabulous Soirée” on Friday is the most recent and they actually had real fun.

Who would not be interested in peeking into the homes of Houston PetSet supporters for a look at their various watch parties and tuning into the chic cocktail party and program held on the patio of the Annie Café & Bar? With the larger than life personalities of  Deborah Duncan of KHOU Channel 11 notoriety and Johnny Bravo Holloway, a retired radio personality now in real estate and the virtual gala business, this party was ready to roll.

Animal fans from across the city and the country tuned in for the evening which was helmed by Houston PetSet’s co-presidents and glamorous identical twins Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist. The program included their thanks to donors, special appearances by Lisa Hernandez, KPRC Channel 2 morning and midday news anchor, and Stephen Klineberg, founding director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research and Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Rice University.

A special touch to the program was provided by songbird Christina Wells, America’s Got Talent Season 13 semifinalist, who added a poignant note with her renditions of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

More interest was added by the intense bidding on must-have auction items that included the diamond pendant from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, Laura Munder-signed 18k dangle drop amethyst and diamond earrings from iTouchDiamonds, and an exclusive stay on Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho. When all was said and done, the evening raised close to $200,000 for PetSet relief programs for agencies caring for animals.

PC Seen: Nick Boulle, Tyson Faust, Dr. Peter Farrell, Sandra Smith-Cooper and Matthew Cooper, Adam Greer, Kristin Wall, Jamie and John Sparacino, Marge Lundquist, Alim Adatia, Madyson Chavez, Dr. Jonathan Cooper, Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago, Lisa LaCorte, and Dr. Romy Lauren.

