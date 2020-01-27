Houston’s Women of Distinction Dazzle at Winter Ball With Gowns Worthy of Any Hollywood Red Carpet
When Substance Meets StyleBY Shelby Hodge // 01.27.20
The 2020 ABC13 Women of Distinction (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ball chairs Bobbie Nau and Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Kelley Lubanko in Carolina Herrera, Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill King & Hallie Vanderhider in Moniqu Lhuillier (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honored hero Faith Stuchly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom LeCloux, Beth Madison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Brigitte Kalai in Pamella Roland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sima Ladjevardian, Margaret Alkek Williams, Sippi Khurana, Sneha Merchant, (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honorary chairs Sidney Faust and Cora Sue Mach (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cal & honoree Hannah McNair, Joanna & Brad Marks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Elsie Eckert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Myrtle Jones in Oscar de la Renta, Norman Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & honoree Theresa Chang (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree DeeDee & Wallis March (Photo by Jacob Power)
Frank & Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ricardo & honoree Mary Tere u in David Peck (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Doug & Winell Herron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Cheryl Byington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenhall, Philip Royalty (Photo by Jacob Power)
Susan & Edward Osterberg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shawntell McWilliams, Claire Fontenont-Gray (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Zane Carruth (Photo by Jacob Power)
Hook McCullough, Donna Tyler (photo by Jacob Power)
Denise & Philip Bahr (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leigh Smith in Kevan Hall, Julie Roberts in Jenny Packham (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honored Hero Ambassador Caitlin Rowley, Chris & Catherine Rowley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Wendy Granato (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marian Harper, Merele Yarborough, Sharon Owens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elise McKinney, Steve Lubanko, Kaia Kessler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert Sakowitz, Franelle Rogers (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nicholas & Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honorees Kelley Lubanko, Cheryl Byington, Hannah McNair and Myrtle Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
With the dazzling gowns seen at the recent SAG Awards gala and Sunday night’s staggering fashions on parade at the Grammy’s, one could not help but think back to Saturday night’s Winter Ball and the stunning red carpet looks that the ABC13 Women of Distinction donned for their night of fame in Houston.
Take for instance honoree Mary Tere Perusquia, whose custom gown by Houston designer David Peck was a sensation with billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves and massive bows, or honoree Brigitte Kalai in a show-stopping beaded Pamella Roland gown featuring a trail of floating plumes.
While fashion was not the focus of the evening, rather the accomplishments of the 11 women in the spotlight, it was impossible not to be moved by the panoply of satins, silks and beading that filled the ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston.
In fact, in addition to the runway presentation of the class of 2020, as many as 45 previous honorees, dressed to the nines, strode the catwalk while the 550 guests wildly applauded and cheered. Fashionably taking their turn at the podium were Winter Ball chairs Lesha Elsenbrook in Oscar de la Renta from Tootsies and Bobbie Nau in Lourdes Chavez from Elizabeth Anthony. Sharing the fashionable spotlight were honorary chairs Sidney Faust and Cora Sue Mach.
Acquiring coveted membership on this night in the Women of Distinction sorority were Cheryl Byington, Zane Carruth, Theresa Chang, Elsie Eckert, Myrtle Jones, Kelley Lubanko, Joy McCormack, Hannah McNair, Kalai and Perusquia. Honored as 2020 Ambassador was Betty Hrncir.
They were introduced by the ever-popular Tom Koch of ABC13, who also introduced the young Honored Heroes Marni Goldman, Blake Hicks and Faith Stuchly and Ambassador Caitlin Rowley. The stories of their journeys with Crohn’s disease brought home the importance of the fundraising — $800,000 on this night — for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.
Among the many women displaying a formidable fashion prowess were Hallie Vanderhider in a show-stopping Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a beaded cage necklace, Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts in a glittering Jenny Packham, Tootsies’ Donna Lewis, belle of the ball in a sparkling Marchesa gown, and Stephanie Tsuru, a fashion forward diva in a shimmering jumpsuit, also by Jenny Packham.
PC Seen: Tony Bradfield, Wendy and John Granato, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Sima Ladjevardian, Cheryl and Percy Creuzot, Joanna and Brad Marks, Monica Hartland, Dr. Steve Hamilton and Tom LeCloux, Beth Madison, Ed McMahon, Hershey Grace, Gayla and Donald Gardner, Kelli and John Weinzierl, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Amanda and Terry Boffone, foundation board president Kevin Carter and wife Jaqulyn, and foundation executive director Leigh Ellen Key.