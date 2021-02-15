Houston’s Historic Manor House Gets a Worthy Mardi Gras Bash In Just Before the Deep Freeze

A1.Michael Bryer, Cathey Granello (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
R.George and Michelle Farah, Oksana Kantara, Brandon Glasscock (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
T.Andre Granello, Rachel Milano (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
U.Michel Coret, Tatiana Sorkin, Duyen and Marc Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
D.LeoPolkAndVincentGrossTrio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
N.James and Deena Marsh, Nikki Thornton, Stephen Bouis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
E.Barbara and Mike Reyna (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
F.Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
G.John and Chinwe Okafor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
J.Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria Cutler, Richard Cutler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
O.Nancy and Jed DiPaolo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
M.David and Tyri Centanni, Brenda and Rufus Estis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
H.Jimmy and Katie Clapp (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
L.LeoPolk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
C1.ManorHouseMardiGrasDistancedSeating (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
W.BabyKingsCakePartingGift (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
16

Michael Bryer, Cathey Granello at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
16

George & Michelle Farah, Oksana Kantara, Brandon Glasscock double mask up for the Mardi Gras soirée in the Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
16

Andre Granello & Rachel Milano at The Houstonian Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
16

Michel Coret, Tatiana Sorkin, Duyen & Marc Nguyen at The Houstonian Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
16

Leo 'The Voice' Polk and the Vincent Gross Trio perform at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash with COVID safety protocols in place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
16

James & Deena Marsh, Nikki Thornton & Stephen Bouis at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash with COVID safety protocols in place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
16

Barbara & Mike Reyna at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
16

Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
16

John & Chinwe Okafor at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria & Richard Butler at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Nancy & Jed DiPaolo at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

David & Tyri Centanni, Brenda & Rufus Estis at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Jimmy & Katie Clapp at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Leo Polk mesmerizes the Mardi Gras celebrants in the Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

All three dining rooms at The Houstonian's Manor House entertained Mardi Gras guests. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

Guests departed The Houstonian's Mardi Gras feast with petite King Cake, straight from the hotel's pastry kitchen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A1.Michael Bryer, Cathey Granello (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
R.George and Michelle Farah, Oksana Kantara, Brandon Glasscock (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
T.Andre Granello, Rachel Milano (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
U.Michel Coret, Tatiana Sorkin, Duyen and Marc Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
D.LeoPolkAndVincentGrossTrio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
N.James and Deena Marsh, Nikki Thornton, Stephen Bouis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
E.Barbara and Mike Reyna (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
F.Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
G.John and Chinwe Okafor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
J.Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria Cutler, Richard Cutler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
O.Nancy and Jed DiPaolo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
M.David and Tyri Centanni, Brenda and Rufus Estis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
H.Jimmy and Katie Clapp (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
L.LeoPolk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
C1.ManorHouseMardiGrasDistancedSeating (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
W.BabyKingsCakePartingGift (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society

Houston’s Historic Manor House Gets a Worthy Mardi Gras Bash In Just Before the Deep Freeze

Beads, Double Masks, French 75 Cocktails and King Cakes Too

BY // 02.15.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
Michael Bryer, Cathey Granello at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
George & Michelle Farah, Oksana Kantara, Brandon Glasscock double mask up for the Mardi Gras soirée in the Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andre Granello & Rachel Milano at The Houstonian Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michel Coret, Tatiana Sorkin, Duyen & Marc Nguyen at The Houstonian Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leo 'The Voice' Polk and the Vincent Gross Trio perform at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash with COVID safety protocols in place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
James & Deena Marsh, Nikki Thornton & Stephen Bouis at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash with COVID safety protocols in place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Barbara & Mike Reyna at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Chinwe Okafor at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria & Richard Butler at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy & Jed DiPaolo at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David & Tyri Centanni, Brenda & Rufus Estis at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jimmy & Katie Clapp at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leo Polk mesmerizes the Mardi Gras celebrants in the Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
All three dining rooms at The Houstonian's Manor House entertained Mardi Gras guests. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Guests departed The Houstonian's Mardi Gras feast with petite King Cake, straight from the hotel's pastry kitchen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
16

Michael Bryer, Cathey Granello at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
16

George & Michelle Farah, Oksana Kantara, Brandon Glasscock double mask up for the Mardi Gras soirée in the Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
16

Andre Granello & Rachel Milano at The Houstonian Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
16

Michel Coret, Tatiana Sorkin, Duyen & Marc Nguyen at The Houstonian Mardi Gras dinner in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
16

Leo 'The Voice' Polk and the Vincent Gross Trio perform at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash with COVID safety protocols in place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
16

James & Deena Marsh, Nikki Thornton & Stephen Bouis at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash with COVID safety protocols in place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
16

Barbara & Mike Reyna at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
16

Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
16

John & Chinwe Okafor at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria & Richard Butler at The Houstonian Mardi Gras bash held in all three dining rooms of the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Nancy & Jed DiPaolo at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

David & Tyri Centanni, Brenda & Rufus Estis at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Jimmy & Katie Clapp at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras soirée, held in the historic Manor House. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Leo Polk mesmerizes the Mardi Gras celebrants in the Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

All three dining rooms at The Houstonian's Manor House entertained Mardi Gras guests. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

Guests departed The Houstonian's Mardi Gras feast with petite King Cake, straight from the hotel's pastry kitchen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There were beads, music and masks and more masks as guests at The Houstonian’s historic Manor House celebrated Mardi Gras at a socially-distanced soirée Saturday, the night before Houston’s temps tumbled. Consider the fashion statement of carnival masks on top of COVID masks.

The very un-merry Mardi Gras accessory failed to dampen spirits as legendary Leo “The Voice” Polk and the Vincent Gross Trio revved things up with the lively sounds of New Orleans jazz greats. Polk toured for years with B.B. King, played with Motown artist David Ruffin and portrayed “Satchmo” in Sweet Lorraine off-Broadway.

Mardi Gras beads for all, purple, green and gold decor, and French 75 cocktails stirred and shaken by Houstonian sommelier Dat Le contributed to the party that rocked only 24 hours before the state’s bitterest cold front in history.

Even the menu in the hands of Houstonian executive chef Neal Cox and Manor House chef Roland Soza saluted NOLA heritage. Lick your lips for this yummy party fare: a Crawfish Terrine Chicory Salad with Ravigote Dressing with a perfect Pimm’s Cup, Pecan Crusted Rainbow Trout with Jumbo Blue Crab Corn Maque Choux and Meuniere Sauce with a classic Brandy Crusta cocktail, Creole Beef Wellington with Smoked Oysters, Crawfish Sauce and Bourbon Peppercorn Demi with a traditional Sazerac cocktail, and White Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Ice Cream and a New Orleans favorite, Milk Punch.

The party spread across all three of the chic Manor house’s dining rooms, insuring that guests wined and dined within a safe distance of one another.

Taking a bit of the festivities home, guests departed with petite King Cakes, created in The Houstonian‘s pastry kitchen.

PC Seen: Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Tatiana Sorkin and Michel Coret, Barbara and Mike Reyna, Michael Bryer and Cathey Granello, Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa, Chinwe and John Okafor, Katie and Jimmy Clapp, Bonnie and Ken Alvanese, Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria Cutler, Richard Cutler, Tyri and David Centanni, Brenda and Rufus Estis.

A1.Michael Bryer, Cathey Granello (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
R.George and Michelle Farah, Oksana Kantara, Brandon Glasscock (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
T.Andre Granello, Rachel Milano (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
U.Michel Coret, Tatiana Sorkin, Duyen and Marc Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
D.LeoPolkAndVincentGrossTrio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
N.James and Deena Marsh, Nikki Thornton, Stephen Bouis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
E.Barbara and Mike Reyna (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
F.Jean Wilson, Rosanne Kaufmann, Ron Juwa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
G.John and Chinwe Okafor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
J.Marcus Phillips, Blonde Suico, Maria Cutler, Richard Cutler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
O.Nancy and Jed DiPaolo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
M.David and Tyri Centanni, Brenda and Rufus Estis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
H.Jimmy and Katie Clapp (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
L.LeoPolk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
C1.ManorHouseMardiGrasDistancedSeating (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
W.BabyKingsCakePartingGift (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2121 Kirby
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
511 W. Pierce
Midtown/Montrose
FOR SALE

511 W. Pierce
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
511 W. Pierce
3102 Ann Arbor
Briarmeadow
FOR SALE

3102 Ann Arbor
Houston, TX

$559,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
3102 Ann Arbor
11315 Coloma Lane
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11315 Coloma Lane
Piney Point, TX

$4,600,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11315 Coloma Lane
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
1419 Montrose Boulevard, #206
Montrose
FOR SALE

1419 Montrose Boulevard, #206
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Kari Parsons
This property is listed by: Kari Parsons (713) 818-3564 Email Realtor
1419 Montrose Boulevard, #206
1909 Sharp Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1909 Sharp Place
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
1909 Sharp Place
6150 Inwood
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6150 Inwood
Houston, TX

$810,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
6150 Inwood
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
310 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

310 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
310 W Bell Street
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X