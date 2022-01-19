Real Astronauts and Virtual Reality Pioneers Embrace Houston’s Spacewalk — Inside Infinite’s Takeoff
Exploring the Stars From Sawyer YardsBY Shelby Hodge // 01.18.22
Astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain share their take on space travel during a launch party for 'The Infinite' VR trip aboard the International Space Station.
Creators of the remarkable VR experience that puts you aboard the International Space Station, “The Infinite,” were among the numerous notables who congressed at Sawyer Yards for a celebration of the interactive program that sweeps participants into a virtual spacewalk.
Leading the Montréal-based team joining the evening were creative director Felix Lajeunesse of Felix & Paul Studios; Felix & Paul Studios CEO Stéphane Rituit; Phoebe Greenberg, founder of Phi and the DHC/ART Foundation for Contemporary Art;, and Phi CEO Éric Albert.
The real stars of the event, other than those viewed via the VR trip on the International Space Station, were astronauts and resident flight engineers Christina Koch and Anne McClain. Both astronauts appeared in the Emmy Award-winning series on which “The Infinite” is based, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience.
“The first time I ever put on the Oculus headset, I had to turn it off. That’s how real it was,” an emotional Koch told the gathering. “When we answer humanity’s call to explore as astronauts, the most important thing we do is bring our experience back to you, and that’s what this project is about.”
With the stage set by the astronauts, guests, sated with cocktails and appetizers, were then launched on their self-guided, hour-long adventure through space. They were not among the first to view it as “The Infinite” launched at Sawyer Yards in mid-December.
“’The Infinite’ has been in Houston for only a few short weeks, and we have already been overwhelmed by the response from visitors,” said Éric Albert, co-CEO of Infinity Experiences, the joint venture that brought project to life.
