Featured Speaker Terrance Hayes, Inprint Ball Chairs Anne Whitlock and Michael Skelly 0128_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Readers Cait Weiss Orcutt, Ricardo Nuila, Ashley Wurzbacher 0153_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Alan and Luba Bigman 0233_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Andrea and Bill White 0288_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Sannam and Scott Warrender 0372_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Ba Nguyen and Gwendolyn Dawson 0135_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Valerie and Rick Greiner 0231_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Candace Baggett and Ron Restrepo 0189_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Glenn Brock and Carolyn Russell Brock 0264_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Inprint Board Vice President Marcia West and Ron Lewis 0163_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Inprint Board President Kevin Lewis and Sabria Lewis 0124_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Jack and Mary S Dawson 0182_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Karen and Mike Brisch 0297_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Victoria Zavala and Michael Hohertz 0380_InprintPoets-WritersBall_020820_MCW (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Most Unusual Cocktail Party — Writing Poetry Becomes Part of the Agenda

Inprint's Ball Takes an Unexpected Turn Thanks to Star Poet

BY // 02.14.20
photography Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com
It was a most unexpected way for the cocktail-attired throng to spend a charitable evening — writing poetry. But that is the task that National Book Award wining poet and MacArthur Foundation Fellow Terrance Hayes assigned to supporters of Inprint Inc.

As guest author at Inprint‘s 34th annual “Poets & Writers Ball,” held at The Houstonian, Hayes discoursed on the poet’s creative process thoroughly engaging the gathering of 380. And then he suggested they put pen to paper.

As a thank you gift for Inprint ball patrons and guests, book artists Cathy Hunt and Fiona McGettigan of FioCat Press created a signed, limited-edition chapbook, A Poem By You by Hayes. The handmade book, which features new poetry and drawings by the poet, complemented his interactive talk and there guests began penning their own poems.

Several among the newfound poets, at Hayes’ encouragement, shared with guests the lines they had composed. And many committed to continue working on their poems later at home.

As is tradition with this inspiring event, the evening began with salon readings, this year from three accomplished writers — Ricardo Nuila, Cait Weiss Orcutt, and Ashley Wurzbacher. All three involved with Inprint.

Traditions continued as chef Robert Del Grande of The Annie Café & Bar created the menu and guests decorated their table in themes of their favorite books. Among the table decor were themes based on How to Be Drawn by Hayes, City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert, The Topeka School by Ben Lerner, The Library Book by Susan Orlean, Frontera fiction, the writings of Chitra Divakaruni and more.

PC Seen: Dinner chairs Anne Whitlock and Michael Skelly, Inprint board president Kevin Lewis, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Sis and Hasty Johnston, Kathryn Kase and Jeff Cohen, Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Mimi Swartz and John Wilburn, Tissy and Rusty Harden, Chitra and Murthy Divakaruni, Bobbie Nau, Mark Grossberg, Justin Cronin, Andrea and Bill White, Cullen Geiselman, and Kathryn and Craig Smyster.

