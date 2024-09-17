The Walk Interfaith gala Community Champions Julie & Scott Lile
Community Champions Julie and Scott Lile hit the runway at Interfaith's The Walk gala. (Photo courtesy of Daniela Weaver)

The committee for Interfaith's The Walk gala strikes a pose. The gala was chaired by Carrie Greenberg (center front left) and Kristen Byrnes (center front right). (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Howard Hughes' Jim Carman walked the runway as one of 10 Community Champions at Interfaith's The Walk gala. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Alison Yee strutted her way down the runway at Interfaith's The Walk gala. Confetti cannons kept things on theme as confetti rained down. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Missy Herndon (center) with Sondra Lagasse (left) and Jill Simms (right) at The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

Taryn and Russell Leto at Interfaith's The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Sugars)

The Woodlands’ 2024 Community Champions Do The Walk For Interfaith, Raising Money (and Hope) For Their Neighbors

09.17.24
Community Champions Julie and Scott Lile hit the runway at Interfaith's The Walk gala. (Photo courtesy of Daniela Weaver)

The committee for Interfaith's The Walk gala strikes a pose. The gala was chaired by Carrie Greenberg (center front left) and Kristen Byrnes (center front right). (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Howard Hughes' Jim Carman walked the runway as one of 10 Community Champions at Interfaith's The Walk gala. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Alison Yee strutted her way down the runway at Interfaith's The Walk gala. Confetti cannons kept things on theme as confetti rained down. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Missy Herndon (center) with Sondra Lagasse (left) and Jill Simms (right) at The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

Interfaith’s third annual The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel saw a sell-out crowd raise more than $550,000 to support those in need in South Montgomery County. Co-chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes, their vision for this year’s “Iridescent: Be Iridescently You” theme sprung to life, with gala goers donning a stunning mix of fun textures, soft pastels, shimmering sequins and reflective elements.

The hotel ballroom spectacularly transformed into a shimmering sea of iridescent hues by Woodlands Style House.

“We sincerely thank everyone who attended The Walk 2024,” Interfaith of The Woodlands president and CEO Missy Herndon told the crowd. “Your presence made it an incredible evening of fashion, community and generosity. Thanks to your kindness, Interfaith was able to raise critical funds that will aid in serving our neighbors in crisis going into our busiest season of the year.

“This is only one of two major fundraisers we host for Interfaith, and these funds will be immediately deployed to meet the over 40 percent increase in need for food and crisis assistance we experienced over the summer. Our community is unique in that when a family or senior is in need, there are resources right here in our backyard ready to serve. Lucky for us, we are a community that takes care of one another.”

Before the evening of fashion, attendees learned more about Interfaith’s programs and services through a video showcasing all of the ways this nonprofit helps individuals in crisis. From job training and new backpacks to food and rent/mortgage assistance, Interfaith supports its neighbors. It tries to touch on every aspect of a person’s life, truly making this a fashion for a cause event.

Fashion and Community Pillars

A lively auction led by veteran auctioneer Will Murphy started things going after dinner, and then it was on to the fashion.

Saks Fifth Avenue headlined the New York style runway fashion show creatively led by renowned Houston-based fashion show producer Lenny Matuszewski and senior fashion stylist Tamara Klosz Bonar. People lined up on both sides of the runway to cheer and celebrate this year’s 10 community champions, presented by St. Luke’s Health, in the Runway Finale. Each community champion earned the honor for the positive impact they made on The Woodlands community, and to Interfaith specifically.

This year’s champions are Howard Hughes’ Jim Carman, Taylor Handfelt, Bret Strong, Julie and Scott Lile, Dr. Scott Greenberg, Alison Yee, Courtney Pell Wilkerson, Amber Scheer and Pat Seder.

The Best Dressed Competition, a friendly rivalry among eight nominees, raised $67,635, doubling last year’s total. Dr. Adrienne Blessing claimed the top spot by raising $27,050. But everyone who believes in a strong community really won on this night.

For more information on Interfaith’s programs and services or to become a volunteer, please go to its website or call (281) 367-1230.

