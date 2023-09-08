Hot Runway Show, Killer Auction and Plenty of Confetti — Interfaith’s The Walk Gala Rocks The Woodlands

Missy Herndon, Interfaith president & CEO, Patricia Brown president Woodforest National Bank – Conroe & Director of Public Relations, Ellen Pitcher Chief Nursing Officer, St. Luke’s Health, Will Bonilla, General Manger Sewell Infiniti North Houston, and Mary Anne Whitney Interfaith of The Woodlands Board Chair, and Executive Vice President & CFO Waste Connections helped make The Walk a success. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Last year's chair Erin Dore took to the runway at The Walk The Woodlands, which raised vital funds for Interfaith.

Confetti flew as more than more than 600 attendees enjoyed a fashion show and dinner during Interfaith’s 2nd annual The Walk The Woodlands extravaganza. It was all artfully emceed by Ian Ramirez, and chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes. Greenberg’s and Byrnes’ colorful vision certainly came to life at The Woodlands Waterway Marriot hotel.

Highlights of the night including the first Best Dressed Competition, which raised more than $30,000, part of the impressive $520,000 raised overall at The Walk.

“The Walk event was created in the spirit of Interfaith — bringing people together, in the name of service to raise critical funds to help families and seniors remain self sufficient,” Interfaith of The Woodlands president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “We are so grateful to our community for their unwavering support of our neighbors by supporting this very fun and worthy event.”

The fashion for a cause event’s bid board was headlined by a vintage Chanel jacket, which came in as a donation to Interfaith’s Hand-Me-Up shop. Saks Fifth Avenue headlined the New York Style Runway Fashion Show that was creatively led by fashion show producer Lenny Matuszewski.

Guests lined up on both sides of the runway to cheer and celebrate this year’s eight Community Champions in the Runway Finale. All eight — Will Bonilla, Erin Doré, George Lindahl, Michelle Little, Julie Mayrant, Heather Sanford, Tris chef Austin Simmons and Tony Torres — have given their hearts to The Woodlands’ giving community.

The Walk’s one-of-a-kind After Party was headlined by DJ LeRon The Don. That meant fun props, a 360-degree photo booth and plenty of fun.

Proceeds from the Hand-Me-Up shop will support Interfaith’s programs as well. Live auction items included a tennis necklace, a week in Watercolor, a celebration package and a Disney experience. All of course going to one of the true do-good organizations in The Woodlands.

Interfaith served 147,641 meals through its food pantry, helped 22,298 with crisis assistance, assisted 2,560 local CISD students with school supplies and served 9,930 through holiday giving just last year alone.