Casino games provide late-night entertainment for guests attending the JDRF Promise Ball held at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by CJ Martin)

JDRF Promise Ball honorees Freyja & Travis Lauritsen and their daughter Caris (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea & Michael Soper at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrew & Helen Spector, Shelley & Matt Spector at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by CJ Martin)

JDRF Promise Ball chairs Clay & Amber Bretches with honorees Freyja & Travis Lauritsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Embry & Robyn Canterbury win the goldendoodle puppy in the live auction at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fred Hagans makes a surprise $500,000 donation during the Fund a Cure portion of the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

JDRF Ambassadors Grant, Benjamin, Grayson & Samuel,(Photo by CJ Martin)

JDRF board president William Hagans & Jance Acosta at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lesley Kargbo, Broderick Hicks, Ron Aladeniyi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natasha & Graydon Oliver (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shannon & Ernest Hunter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark & Jessica Stoner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Barry & Rosalyn Margolis, Don & Cecil Aron at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

James Poppell, Karen Gentry, Jordan & Ben Amis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jose & Jeanine Lozano, Kat & Kris Kindrick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Inside a Record $3.7 Million Houston Night — This Promise Ball Shatters All Expectations With Casino Games and Late-Night Fun

Fighting For Those Who Face the Trials of Juvenile Diabetes

BY // 04.14.22
Casino games provide late-night entertainment for guests attending the JDRF Promise Ball held at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by CJ Martin)

JDRF Promise Ball honorees Freyja & Travis Lauritsen and their daughter Caris (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea & Michael Soper at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrew & Helen Spector, Shelley & Matt Spector at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by CJ Martin)

JDRF Promise Ball chairs Clay & Amber Bretches with honorees Freyja & Travis Lauritsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Embry & Robyn Canterbury win the goldendoodle puppy in the live auction at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fred Hagans makes a surprise $500,000 donation during the Fund a Cure portion of the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

JDRF Ambassadors Grant, Benjamin, Grayson & Samuel,(Photo by CJ Martin)

JDRF board president William Hagans & Jance Acosta at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lesley Kargbo, Broderick Hicks, Ron Aladeniyi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natasha & Graydon Oliver (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shannon & Ernest Hunter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark & Jessica Stoner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Barry & Rosalyn Margolis, Don & Cecil Aron at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

James Poppell, Karen Gentry, Jordan & Ben Amis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jose & Jeanine Lozano, Kat & Kris Kindrick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The JDRF Promise Ball

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Ball chairs Amber and Clay Bretches and the nonprofit had underestimated the generosity of JDRF supporters as the event brought in $3.7 million, far above the $2 million goal. Contributing to the windfall was the gift of $825,000 from Dr. Alana Spiwak and Sam Stolbun. JDRF CEO Dr. Aaron Kowalski revealed that gift to cheers and applause. The next surprise came when Patty and Fred Hagans raised their paddle to contribute $500,000 during the Fund a Cure.

The program, emceed by Drew Dougherty, host of Texans TV, focused on the trials that face those with T1D (previously known as juvenile diabetes). In a nod to those trials, the dinner menu included the carb count of each dish as those with T1D must count every carb consumed to best control blood sugar levels.

Jose & Jeanine Lozano, Kat & Kris Kindrick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The evening honored Freyia and Travis Lauritsen, whose daughter, Caris, was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 16 months. From that time 14 years ago, the Lauritsens have been active in fundraising for diabetes research and helping organize events.

Recognized as Fund a Cure Family were the SpectorsLaine, Lindsey, Shelley and Matt. 

The after party, sponsored by Liskow & Lewis, featured an open bar, late night tacos, music from Skyrocket and casino games which set the late night mood for a great ending to an incredible event.

PC Seen: JDRF board president William Hagans and Dr. Jance Acosta, Jeanine and José Lozano, Peggy and Robert Kruckemeyer, Rosalyn and Barry Margolis, Sarah and Reese Lever, Meka and Kevin Coxon, Andrea and Michael Soper, Robyn and Embry Canterbury, Shannon and Ernest Hunter, Cecil and Don Aron, Helen and Andrew Spector, and Rick Byrd.

