Jennifer Dix on Her Personal Connection to Dallas CASA

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines bright upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Jennifer Dix.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art, and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Jennifer Dix, who is propelled by her passion for charitable causes. She represents Dallas CASA as NorthPark Center’s Ambassador this year. And the affiliation carries great meaning, as it honors her mother-in-law’s legacy.

“My mother-in-law, Penny Dix, was a dedicated CASA Advocate for decades,” Dix says. “When she passed away in January, we set up a fund in her memory. I am incredibly honored to be able to continue her legacy of advocating for these deserving children and their caseworkers.”

NorthPark has closely aligned itself with the CASA mission for decades with its marquee fundraising event, Parade of Playhouses, taking place at the end of each summer.

Your favorite NorthPark memory.

Dix: When my now young-adult children were small, they begged to see the ducks and slide down the planters around the pond. We loved our NorthPark outings!

How would you describe your own personal style?

Dix: Traditional with a twist, and a love of sparkle.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Describe your own art and fashion interests.

Dix: I’m a visual person so art and fashion are inspiring to me. We are incredibly blessed to have such a stellar display of both at NorthPark.

Who are your role models?

Dix: My husband Richard is my favorite person in the universe. I love his generous spirit, tenacious drive, and kind heart. I learn from him every day.

What keeps you driven?

Dix: I prioritize my family, close friends, and key community commitments. These are all so important to me that it is not hard to stay on-task. Plus, they all give so much more to me than I do to them.

What are two fun facts about you?

Dix: I have a PhD from the University of Texas. I’m not a thrill seeker, but I will take on an adventure. I’ve been skydiving, took the Polar Plunge in the Arctic Circle, and just recently rappelled with my daughter down The Union Building.

How do you find a moment of balance while getting it all done?

Dix: Honor your boundaries and practice gratitude.

The best advice you’ve ever heard?

Dix: Comparison is the thief of joy.

On the importance of giving back.

Dix: Proverbs 11:15 says, “The one who blesses others is abundantly blessed,” and I’ve always found that to be true. We all have special gifts. When we apply those gifts towards our best ‘yes’ and choose to serve in areas that speak to our hearts and where our gifts are needed most, we can have a profound impact. In return, we are blessed with relationships, knowledge, gratitude, joy and so much more. Being actively engaged in the community is life-enriching.