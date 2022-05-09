The Dallas Dish — Dolce Riviera Returns and Two Cool Dallas Bars Earn National Recognition

Lower Greenville's Apothecary was named a nominee for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the 2022 Spirited Awards. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Dolce Riviera will reopen this week with a revamped interior and new chef Paul Latkowski in charge of the kitchen.

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Dolce Riviera will reopen soon with new executive chef Paul Latkowski in charge of the kitchen.

Dolce Riviera reopens in the Harwood District after a two-year closure with an added cocktail lounge, and grab-and-go concept.

Reopening its doors after more than a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, Dolce Riviera (a brunch and date night staple of Harwood District) is finally returning with a revamped interior on May 12. The classy spot with al fresco dining is known for its coastal Italian food, and under the direction of chef Taylor Kearney, fan favorites (as well as new dishes) will be back on the menu. Fresh items from executive chef Paul Latkowski include Gnocchi al Genovese, Risotto ai Fruitti di Mare, Polpettine, and Tagliatelle Nero di Seppia.

The restaurant is also adding on a new concept called The Parlor at Dolce Riviera, a grab-and-go spot by day and a cocktail lounge by night. A small menu for breakfast and lunch will be served, as well as specialty cocktails including a Smoky Parlor Old Fashioned.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

42 BBQ is a new Texas-style barbecue spot in Richardson with a menu crafted by chef Josh Boneé. (Courtesy)

A new barbecue restaurant and market will open in Richardson this week.

Opening in Richardson on May 12, 42 BBQ Smokehouse + Market is a Texas-style barbecue spot founded by Todd Conger and Greg Morris. Although this is his first restaurant of his own, Conger has over 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry. The new barbecue restaurant’s menu was created by Dallas chef Josh Boneé (Meddlesome Moth, Flora Street Café) and will feature smoked brisket, pork, sausage, po’boys, gumbo, chili, and something called the “Love Boat.” The trio also has a new fast-casual Mexican restaurant in the works for the same development called LimeHoney Modern Mexican, set to open this summer.

Dallasites are invited to the grand opening celebration on Thursday where 42 BBQ will donate $1 for each transaction to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dallas all week long.

Lower Greenville’s Apothecary was named a nominee for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the 2022 Spirited Awards. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Lower Greenville’s Apothecary cocktail lounge is nominated for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the 2022 Spirited Awards.

One of Dallas’ most innovative new cocktail bars, Apothecary (from the same minds behind Rye), has been nominated by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation as a Regional Top 10 Honoree in the 16th annual Spirited Awards. The first stand-alone bar in DFW to be on the list, The Joule’s Midnight Rambler also joins in the accolades as a nominee for Best U.S. Hotel Bar. Some of Apothecary’s most unique concoctions include the Cacio E Pepe (based on the classic pasta dish), High Horse (which comes in a bowl of smoking hay), and the R-Oaxaca-Fort with blue cheese mezcal, mole liqueur, and a white chocolate cricket garnish.

Winners will be announced in New Orleans on July 25 through 29.