Fort Worth Home Transformed Into a New York Wonderland — Jewel Ladies Combine Service and Glamorous Fun

Fort Worth’s philanthropic ladies, decked out in New York chic fashions, gathered to celebrate the upcoming Jewel Charity Ball. As the official JCB jeweler, Tiffany & Co. transformed the home of Pamela Krick into a showcase of little blue boxes white ribbons, and touches of New York City.

The annual Jewel Charity Ladies’ Event took place in the heart of Fort Worth. However, members embraced the “Evening in New York” theme. Ball chair Olivia Kearney arrived in black Oscar de la Renta. Jewel Charity president Michelle Marlow was NYC perfection in a Tish Cox little black dress. Event chairs Barbara Cox, Liz Fleischer, Pamela Krick and Lauri Lawrence dazzled, dripping in diamonds on loan from Tiffany & Co.

In fact, would be Holly Golightlys were everywhere. Gathered around a pianist in the living room as he performed “Moonriver” and songs from the Great American Songbook. Sipping on champagne while shopping Tiffany’s merchandise. Noshing on delicious hors d’oeuvres from local favorite Eurocater. Donning tiaras and pearls for fun photo ops with friends.

Creating a particularly nice touch, the dining room table featured vintage Tiffany’s china place settings on loan from iconic Fort Worth hostesses. Beth Gideon, Jill Fortney and Anne Marie Bratton were among those who participated. Gorgeous Jim Irwin floral perfectly completed the look.

Most importantly, guests purchased raffle tickets from the men of Jewel Charity. Of course, they made perfect salesmen for the ladies. As a result, purchasers became eligible for chances to win fabulous door prizes. Among the prizes for lucky winners: a Pedego ebike (in Tiffany blue, of course), a gorgeous, David Hunt fur wrap and artwork from local artist Sarah Gentry. Proceeds benefitted Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Jewel Charity

The day of the party, Jewel Charity Members gathered at homes around Fort Worth to participate in a hands on, volunteer opportunity. Janis Brous, Shary Harman, Courtney Holm and Katie Howard generously hosted. Throughout the day, Jewel Charity women worked to pull together holiday kits and crafts for families and patients at Cook Children’s.

Not only do these women know how to party, but they also remember to give back to the very special cause they support. A morning of service was the perfect way to prepare for an evening in a New York fantasyland. A great time was had by all.

PC Scene: Paige Randall, Lou Martin, Debbie Reynolds, Wendy Hunsaker, Suzanne Sanders, Julie Sawyer, Terri Sexton, Mary Lynn Garrett, Melissa Taylor, Kristi Newton, Marisa Selkirk and Mary Perry.