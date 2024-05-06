Houston Police K9s Get a Needed Boost as a Beloved Jeweler Is Spotlighted — Franco Valobra Steps Up For the Dogs

What is a fundraiser chair to do when her plane is stuck in South Carolina for untold hours and she totally misses her event? Just ask Lexie Sakowitz Marek, who along with husband Mike Marek chaired the 13th annual K9s4COPS “Unleashed Gala.”

The clever real estate agent with Compass pulled out her smartphone and recorded a greetings message for the attendees that organizers screened at the start of the party at Goode Company Armadillo Palace.

(For the record, the couple was in South Carolina for a no-absences-allowed Vinson & Elkins partners meeting.)

The Western-flavored fundraiser went on as planned without them with honoree Franco Valobra basking in the spotlight, recognized for his longstanding support of the nonprofit and of Houston’s (and New Orleans‘) first responders. Turning out in support of the congenial jeweler were more than 150 Houston area police officers, philanthropists, elected officials and K9s4COPS patrons.

Among them was Kristi Schiller, who founded the nonprofit in 2010 after learning from a TV news report that a Houston police officer had lost his canine partner and there were not any funds to provide a replacement. She reached into her own pocket to replace the German shepherd. Since 2011, K9s4COPS has provided more than 300 canine officers to various law enforcement agencies.

The Denim, Diamonds and Dogs theme inspired chic rodeo looks and comfy Western attire. The diamonds aspect played into the live auction for which Valobra provided a diamond bracelet valued at more than $10,000. Add one-of-a-kind experiences and trips to the offerings.

Everyone supped on traditional barbecue fare for which Goode Company is known for and danced off the calories to the sounds of The Guzzlers.

PC Seen: Sinclair Schiller, Roxanne and David Deleone, Cathy and Giorgio Borlenghi, Ileana and Michael Trevino, Kelly King, David Theobald, Preston and Ollabelle Hall, Christina and David McAllen, Whitney and Marc Lawson, Taylor Roccaforte, Madeline Pollack, Kathy and Paul Mann, Kristen Cannon, Ann Wismer, and Chris Rylant.