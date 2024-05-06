Houston Police K9s Get a Needed Boost as a Beloved Jeweler Is Spotlighted — Franco Valobra Steps Up For the Dogs

Greg Ploss wins an auction item at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Greg Ploss wins an auction item at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fire Marshal Ryan Smith, Sgt. Chris Moore, K9 Ember at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Franco Valobra, founder Kristi Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Greg Ploss, Chris Rylant, Ann Wismer, Michael Landolt at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala'(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Officer Preston Harper with K9 Jack at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Giorgio Borlenghi, Ileana Trevino, Cathy Borlenghi, Michael Trevino at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Preston & Ollabelle Hall, David & Christina McAllen, Marc & Whitney Lawson at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Taylor Roccaforte, Madeline Pollack at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kathy & Paul Mann at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Franco Valobra, Kristi Schiller, Kelly King, David Theobald at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Manny Sanchez, Alexis Solis at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mimi Nguyen, Robert Dyke at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristi Schiller, Constable Madison Sperry, Ollabelle Hall, Sinclair Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Cannon, Kathy Mann at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sgt. Chris Moore, Deputy Clayton Marshall and K9 Timon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

David Deleon, Danielle Deleon, Roxanne Deleon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jonathan & Laurin Tallant, Chandler & Trey Spinks, Nicole & Justin Tallant at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Wismer, Chris Rylant at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Police K9s Get a Needed Boost as a Beloved Jeweler Is Spotlighted — Franco Valobra Steps Up For the Dogs

Stranded Chairs Cannot Stop This Western Hit of a Fundraiser

BY // 05.06.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Greg Ploss wins an auction item at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fire Marshal Ryan Smith, Sgt. Chris Moore, K9 Ember at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Franco Valobra, founder Kristi Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Greg Ploss, Chris Rylant, Ann Wismer, Michael Landolt at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala'(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Officer Preston Harper with K9 Jack at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Giorgio Borlenghi, Ileana Trevino, Cathy Borlenghi, Michael Trevino at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Preston & Ollabelle Hall, David & Christina McAllen, Marc & Whitney Lawson at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Taylor Roccaforte, Madeline Pollack at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Paul Mann at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Franco Valobra, Kristi Schiller, Kelly King, David Theobald at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Manny Sanchez, Alexis Solis at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mimi Nguyen, Robert Dyke at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristi Schiller, Constable Madison Sperry, Ollabelle Hall, Sinclair Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Cannon, Kathy Mann at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sgt. Chris Moore, Deputy Clayton Marshall and K9 Timon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Deleon, Danielle Deleon, Roxanne Deleon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jonathan & Laurin Tallant, Chandler & Trey Spinks, Nicole & Justin Tallant at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Wismer, Chris Rylant at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Greg Ploss wins an auction item at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fire Marshal Ryan Smith, Sgt. Chris Moore, K9 Ember at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Franco Valobra, founder Kristi Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Greg Ploss, Chris Rylant, Ann Wismer, Michael Landolt at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala'(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Officer Preston Harper with K9 Jack at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Giorgio Borlenghi, Ileana Trevino, Cathy Borlenghi, Michael Trevino at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Preston & Ollabelle Hall, David & Christina McAllen, Marc & Whitney Lawson at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Taylor Roccaforte, Madeline Pollack at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kathy & Paul Mann at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Franco Valobra, Kristi Schiller, Kelly King, David Theobald at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Manny Sanchez, Alexis Solis at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mimi Nguyen, Robert Dyke at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristi Schiller, Constable Madison Sperry, Ollabelle Hall, Sinclair Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Cannon, Kathy Mann at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sgt. Chris Moore, Deputy Clayton Marshall and K9 Timon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

David Deleon, Danielle Deleon, Roxanne Deleon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jonathan & Laurin Tallant, Chandler & Trey Spinks, Nicole & Justin Tallant at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Wismer, Chris Rylant at the 13th annual K9s4COPS 'Unleashed Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What is a fundraiser chair to do when her plane is stuck in South Carolina for untold hours and she totally misses her event? Just ask Lexie Sakowitz Marek, who along with husband Mike Marek chaired the 13th annual K9s4COPS “Unleashed Gala.”

The clever real estate agent with Compass pulled out her smartphone and recorded a greetings message for the attendees that organizers screened at the start of the party at Goode Company Armadillo Palace.

Kristi Schiller and Franco Valobra (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Franco Valobra, founder Kristi Schiller at the 13th annual K9s4COPS ‘Unleashed Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

(For the record, the couple was in South Carolina for a no-absences-allowed Vinson & Elkins partners meeting.)

The Western-flavored fundraiser went on as planned without them with honoree Franco Valobra basking in the spotlight, recognized for his longstanding support of the nonprofit and of Houston’s (and New Orleans‘) first responders. Turning out in support of the congenial jeweler were more than 150 Houston area police officers, philanthropists, elected officials and K9s4COPS patrons.

Giorgio and Cathy Borlenghi with Ileana and Michael Trevino (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Giorgio Borlenghi, Ileana Trevino, Cathy Borlenghi, Michael Trevino at the 13th annual K9s4COPS ‘Unleashed Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Among them was Kristi Schiller, who founded the nonprofit in 2010 after learning from a TV news report that a Houston police officer had lost his canine partner and there were not any funds to provide a replacement. She reached into her own pocket to replace the German shepherd. Since 2011, K9s4COPS has provided more than 300 canine officers to various law enforcement agencies.

The Denim, Diamonds and Dogs theme inspired chic rodeo looks and comfy Western attire. The diamonds aspect played into the live auction for which Valobra provided a diamond bracelet valued at more than $10,000. Add one-of-a-kind experiences and trips to the offerings.

Sgt. Chris Moore, Deputy Clayton Marshall and K9 Timon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sgt. Chris Moore, Deputy Clayton Marshall and K9 Timon at the 13th annual K9s4COPS ‘Unleashed Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Everyone supped on traditional barbecue fare for which Goode Company is known for and danced off the calories to the sounds of The Guzzlers.

PC Seen: Sinclair Schiller, Roxanne and David Deleone, Cathy and Giorgio Borlenghi, Ileana and Michael Trevino, Kelly King, David Theobald, Preston and Ollabelle Hall, Christina and David  McAllen, Whitney and Marc Lawson, Taylor Roccaforte, Madeline Pollack, Kathy and Paul Mann, Kristen Cannon, Ann Wismer, and Chris Rylant.

