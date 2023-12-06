Nick and Beth Zdeblick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Master Jeweler Brings Holiday Joy to Houston & New Orleans With Lavish Parties — Franco Valobra Channels Santa Claus

And One More Party With Four-Legged Friends Is Coming

BY // 12.05.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Known for his dual-city philanthropy, jeweler Franco Valobra launched his Houston holiday celebrations last week with a seasons greetings fête in his sleek emporium on Westheimer. Over the weekend, he turned his attention to New Orleans where he hosted his annual Ferrari Toy Drive and this Saturday it’s H-Town’s Ronald McDonald House that will benefit when Santa Claus drops in at the luxe salon for a family event.

For the Houston holiday launch party Valobra invited a clutch of loyal clients and friends to his Valobra Master Jewelers, which could not be missed in the early evening as the facade of the luxury boutique is entirely outlined in lights. Inside, the festive decor signaled that the season of gift giving had arrived. Attendees were invited to shop the lavish collection of fine jewelry, offer cheers with adult libations and graze through the party fare provided by SilverStone Events.

The upcoming family event — and that includes four-legged friends — kicks off at 11 am and continues til 2 pm this Saturday, December 9. There will be photo ops with Santa, libations and sweet holiday treats from Dough by Mo and Macaroons by Megan. Attendees are requested to bring unwrapped gifts for those finding loving harbor at Ronald McDonald House during their Texas Medical Center stay.

The New Orleans Ferrari Club party benefited the children of Educare New Orleans, an early childhood education system for underserved youth. That event netted toys for more than 120 children.

Among Valobra VIPs attending his client appreciation party were Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Elizabeth and Dr. Bradley Edwdards, Mignon and Steve Gill, Melanie and Mace Meeks, and Lisa and John Santasiero.

PC Seen: Fashion designer Amir Taghi, gallerist Laura Rathe, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Jorge Salazar and April Salazar, anesthesiologist Dr. Suresh Kumar, Fariba and Iraj Taghi, Alicia and Juan Hartsfield, Dan Silvestri, Beth and Nick Zdeblick, Milka Waterland, Janeen and Julian Fertitta, Catherine and George Masterson, Katherine and Chris Gillman, Tammie Johnson, Kimberly Miller, and Houston Methodist’s Dr. David Victor.

