Hot Fort Worth Restaurant News — Barbecue Buzz, a Rooftop Stunner, Horse Sense and Double 10s

It's been a long road but Ashley and Dayne Weaver can't stop smiling on the cusp of finally opening their first brick and mortar in Aledo.

Can you just taste the bacon brisket, bone marrow and craft cocktails? With new restaurants and new locations for some old favorites, the Fort Worth food scene is only heating up in the holiday season.

This is the Fort Worth Restaurant News You Need to Know:

Dayne’s Craft Opens In Aledo

The long trek towards opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurants has had many twists and turns for Dayne and Ashley Weaver and their Dayne’s Craft Barbecue. The couple behind this Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Spot revealed their plans to finally open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 100 North Front Street in downtown Aledo to PaperCity Fort Worth last July. The Weavers have been hard at work ever since, transforming the space and Dayne’s Craft Barbecue’s first full restaurant is now open.

With every move of Dayne’s Craft Barbecue’s food truck from Berry Street to near 7th Street and a full year in Westland, loyal barbecue devotees kept pace, following like puppy dogs. With ‘cue fanatics queuing up and bringing sellouts day after day. Aledo is very lucky to have this kind of stellar barbecue in its backyard now.

With luscious prime black Angus brisket, bacon brisket and handmade sausage to die for, a massive new pit room, new smokers and plenty of parking, Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is making the most of its first permanent home.

Quince Ups Its Game

The original Quince restaurant in San Miguel de Allende (which opened in 2016) is known for its uber-romantic rooftop space. Until now, the new Fort Worth restaurant (which opened last March) had not fully realized the full potential of this prime perch overlooking the Trinity River in WestBend though.

That is changing now. Quince Riverside is rolling out a second-story balcony, an equinox-covered patio and the addition of a new shareables menu exclusively for Fort Worth.

A third Quince recently opened in Austin and it too has a water view located on Lake Austin.

“In Austin, we tried something new for Quince and people are loving it,” Quince Collection owner Brian Sneed says. “We are now bringing to Fort Worth this evolved concept of our signature dishes being served as samplers and shareables. As an example, we now have the sampler versions of our panko-crusted sea bass for $28. While the full size is $48.

“Our samplers can act as a lighter and more affordable everyday meal or be one of many other items ordered and shared at the table. It definitely works better for the budget of the meal and also for people who like to try many things in one seating. I love variety, and this is exactly how I prefer to eat. And I am looking forward to seeing Fort Worth enjoying this evolution of our concept as much as Austin has.”

Bricks And Horses Opens At Bowie House

PaperCity Fort Worth got its first taste of Auberge hospitality at a preview of Bricks and Horses restaurant. I must say that I really like how they roll. You can pregame in the Bowie House hotel lobby, with a multitude of nooks to settle into. Or explore the new space with a cocktail in hand.

The silver saddle napkin rings and horsehair-wrapped menu books let you know you’re dining in Bricks and Horses. Executive chef Antonio Votta got the memo as well. Don’t miss the fresh sourdough bread, made from his 8-year-old old starter, or the crab cake Louie for starters. In fact, you can’t go wrong with seafood in general at what most might assume is a steakhouse.

The scallops are excellent, served with glazed baby eggplant, fresh tangerine sections and Thai basil. The lobster Thermidor is delicate and generous.

Of course you can also dig into some steaks and chops, tomahawk, ribeye, Wagyu sirloin and filet mignon all purveyed from local ranches. One side dish at Bricks and Horses is a must try as well, and we’re told it is the only menu item that turned out to be nonnegotiable when Chef Votta signed on.

Jo’s Turnip Greens is a recipe that Bowie House owner Jo Ellard insisted be included on the menu at Bricks and Horses. For good reason. Filled with tender chunks of pork, the wilted greens bring the perfect tang, even winning over the non-greens diners at our table. For dessert, a dense hunk of hummingbird cake beckons.

Fort Worth Restaurant History

Little Red Wasp is the second restaurant idea from restauranteur Adam Jones and chef Blaine Staniford. Now, this downtown Fort Worth restaurant is celebrating its 10th anniversary. After the successful duo opened Grace in 2008 (now in its stellar 16th year), they decided to do something more casual and Little Red Wasp was born. Their third restaurant offering — 61 Osteria — opened this year. All three can be found in downtown Fort Worth.

The menu at Little Red Wasp is a riff on some of Jones and Staniford’s favorite childhood foods. Fresh Parker House rolls, mac and cheese and chicken fried chicken are among the menu staples.

Likewise, Clay Pigeon turns 10 this year as well. It was chef Marcus Paslay’s first big splash in Fort Worth, opening even before he launched his From Scratch Hospitality and followed by Piatello, Provender Hall and his most recent Walloon’s.

Clay Pigeon started it all before the Foundry District even had a name, with a menu featuring its famous grilled bone marrow and dishes like the roasted beet salad and pan-roasted salmon. Clay Pigeon will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, December 12, with a special tasting menu and an optional wine pairing. You can book reservations for the night here.

Fort Worth’s restaurant scene is certainly making the most of the season.