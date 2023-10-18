Alexander Jewish Family Service Hosts Its Annual JFS LiVE! Gala This Fall

Here's your chance to bid on a fabulous shopping spree and champagne reception from Zadok Jewelers along with a dinner for four at Uchiko.

This year's theme for Jewish Family Service's annual gala is, "Deep In The Heart of JFS."

Headlining the entertainment for the evening is none other than the sensational Haven Madison — a standout from season 21 of "American Idol."

Fall is one of the busiest times for Houstonians’ social calendars and in a sea of galas and luncheons, there is one event not to be missed — the 2023 JFS LiVE! Gala. Mark your calendars now for Alexander Jewish Family Service’s annual event on Thursday, November 16.

Since 1913, Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) has worked to transform lives by empowering individuals, families, and communities. The agency is driven by compassion, leads through innovation, and is guided by Jewish values. Despite its name, the organization services people of all faiths and backgrounds.

JFS professionals provide much needed services to Houstonians, including behavioral and mental health services, coaching and case management services, disability services, career and employment services, and chaplaincy services. The group and its outreach are centered around its main three pillars of light, hope, and help.

It’s impossible to overstate the assistance and support Jewish Family Service offers the Houston community each year. The group works with more than 20,000 residents, including more than 115 people with disabilities, and conducts more than 7,000 therapy sessions. With more than 110 years of experience, JFS is leading Houston to a brighter tomorrow.

And now, Houstonians have the opportunity to support JFS and further expand its reach and impact on the city they call home. This November at the Hilton Americas (on Lamar Street), Jewish Family Service will host its annual gala. This year’s theme is “Deep In The Heart of JFS,” and you know we can’t resist a good Texas-themed event.

The event is co-chaired by Karen and Mark Edelman and Silvia and Todd Riff, with Barbara and Barry Lewis, as well as Millicent Lewis, serving as Honorary Chairs. This year’s event will recognize four different honorees: Greg Lewis (Joan Alexander Chesed Award), Rori Feldman (Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award), Caroline Rosen Funk (Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award) and TIRR Memorial Hermann (Alexander Jewish Family Service Community Investment Award). Headlining the entertainment for the evening is none other than the sensational Haven Madison — a standout from season 21 of American Idol.

Tickets support the core services of Jewish Family Service and begin at the Barrel Racer level for $500.

We’ll see you on the dance floor for a two-stepping good time.