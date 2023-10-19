Scenes from Cattle Baron’s Ball’s ‘Iconic’ 50th Anniversary, Headlined by Shania Twain
Inside a Starry Night at Southfork RanchBY Caitlin Clark // 10.18.23
Shania Twain, the 2023 headliner of Cattle Baron's Ball in Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lele Sadoughi (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Courtney Kerr Noonan, Lisa Pineiro (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Evelyn Santos, Danielle Roden (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Maggie Le, Andrew Shea (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Vodi Cook, Georgina Hartland, Sue Gragg, Evan Meagher (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gerard Thompson, Martha Jackson, Nick Barkley, Dean Fearing, Ken Rathbun, Nellie Sciutto (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ashley Venetos, Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Eugene and Pascale Ubalijoro (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Andrew and Brooks Childers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Brandon and Tiffany Hawkins (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Caroline Goodson, Ray Johnston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jeff Netzer, Lynn McBee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ellie and Robert Campion (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The silent auction at the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The silent auction at the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The silent auction at the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rachel Haefliger, Alyson Bell, Aarica Mims, Bree Dahl (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Stefanie and Michael Prentiss (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jada Mowles, Mackenzie Rodgers, Lara Francis, Emily Amacker, Erica Brown, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kristin Bray, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Elenor Maxwell, Blake William’s, Kameron Westcott, Jimmy Westcott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The exhilarating live auction at the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kristin Gibbons, Graham Williams (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Allison Boulle, Nick Deboulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The silent auction at the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Eve Wiley, Codi Carrol (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kristin Bray, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Dani Ruiz, Sam Avila (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Clayton Isom, Lauren Pgram (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lauren DeCastro, Courtney Deredian (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Brian Murphy, Alexa Parr (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Haylee & Preston Edwards (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia & Jeff Kearney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Natasha August, Addy Gallivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Dallas' iconic Southfork Ranch. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jane Humphrey, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Cathrine Woodall, Avril Terry (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Maggie Kipp, Eric Stephenson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Dallas social season is a frill-filled frenzy of black tie galas, silent auctions, well-appointed luncheons, and the occasional designer fashion show. For the frequently spotted, things can feel a bit rinse and repeat — there are only so many ways to serve chicken Paillard after all. Cattle Baron’s Ball is different though — much different. But then again, you don’t score Shania Twain as your headliner or the title of the world’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society by sticking to the norm.
Though the western chic dress code for Cattle Baron’s is more casual (read: boots and jeans), the event has always felt grander than your typical gala. Such was the case on Saturday, October 14, 2023, when Dallas’ social set descended on Southfork Ranch sporting Lucchese, Wrangler, and Stetson. Even the auction items, which are sold live in exhilarating fashion (cowbell ringers and all), would be right at home alongside Neiman Marcus’ Fantasy Gifts. Guests shifted from the casino and the Ferris wheel to the Vestals Catering barbeque buffet during an autumnal evening under the stars that could only take place in Dallas, Texas.
That said, this year’s Ball was even more spectacular than most. Led by co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham and given the simple but appropriate theme “Iconic,” the 2023 event marked the 50th anniversary of the Cattle Baron’s Ball, which has raised close to $100 million in life-saving cancer research to date. Scores of country music’s biggest names have headlined the famous fundraiser, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Brad Paisley, but there was a particular fervor surrounding this year’s main event. Shania Twain dazzled in platform boots and a silver-sequined mini as she belted her way through decades of her greatest hits. One of the Ball’s rare female headliners (others are Tammy Wynette [’76], Barbara Mandrell [’83], and Loretta Lynne [’87]), Twain fittingly closed out the night with the forever barn burner, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”
Iconic indeed. Scroll through our slideshow for the spotted.