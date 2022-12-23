John Legend Swoops Into Houston to Play a Star-Studded Corporate Gala — and New Met Carlos Correa Takes It All In

Mayor Sylvester Turner receives the Champion of Service Award at the ZT Corporate Chairman's Ball on stage with Taseer Badar and emcee Chester Pitts at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Composure Studios and Black Frame Photo)

John Legend. Need we say more? Lucky, lucky were the 1,200 guests invited to join ZT Corporate for the annual Chairman’s Ball at the Hilton Americas-Houston with the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner on stage.

Few among the guests did not swoon as Legend performed his dreamy hits including “All of Me,” “Tonight,” “Love Me Now,” “Stay With You,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “This Time” and “Ordinary People.” Such a gift for investors, partners, civic leaders, family and friends of ZT Corporate which was celebrating the holidays as well as the private equity firm’s 25th anniversary.

The black-tie gala was something of a love fest with ZT honoring Mayor Sylvester Turner with the Champions of Service Award. And Turner presenting an official proclamation declaring it “ZT Corporate Day in Houston.” Applause all around.

“Throughout my time as mayor, I have had the wonderful opportunity to witness the impact that ZT Corporate and CEO Taseer Badar have made on our city from volunteerism to corporate donations to supporting our youth,” Turner told the gathering. “It is businesses and leadership like this that make Houston one of the best cities in the U.S. for entrepreneurship and economic growth.”

Badar founded ZT in 1997 and has since led the company from a Houston-based private equity firm that began with a single health care investment into a flourishing business with interests on all three coasts. Today, the company has a diverse and dynamic investment portfolio primarily in the health care and automotive sectors.

“We wanted to reflect and celebrate ZT’s 25 years of success, determination and perseverance,” ZT Corporate founder and CEO Taseer Badar said as he surveyed the glittery, festive ballroom. “Our vision for the future has never been more focused, and we look forward to building on our strong foundation as we enhance our portfolio and optimize our business.”

PC Seen: Chester Pitts, who served as emcee; Houston Police Chief Troy Finner; Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron; former Astros shortstop and new New York Met Carlos Correa; former MLB all-star Manny Ramirez; author, influencer and You Tube sensation Dominique Sachse; retired Houston Texans Ephraim Salaam and Travis Johnson; Bruce Blausen, CEO and founder of Blausen Medical; José Mota; July Buitrago; and ThuyLan Chang.