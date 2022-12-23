20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For

Like many dishes at Quince this fresh seafood ceviche dish is a fusion of Spanish and Asian influences.

Fort Worth is getting its own Hudson House. And it's moving into the city's iconic Ice House building.

A sampling of what's in store at Brix Barbecue when their first brick and mortar opens.

Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops coming soon to the Southside bring vegan treats to all.

Pie Tap Pizza is known for its crispy crust. Now, Fort Worth is getting its very own first Pie Tap restaurant.

Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.

Of course, everyone wants a first taste. These are The 20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to in 2023:

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

It’s all about the crust at Dallas-born Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar. The recipe starts with simple ingredients: flour, water, sea salt, yeast and olive oil, no sugar added. PaperCity first got wind last August that Fort Worth is getting a Pie Tap of its own at 1305 West Magnolia, Suite B.

It’s coming soon too — with an early January opening planned.

Old Texas Brewing Co.

After a decade of operating in a 100-year-old historic building in the heart of Old Town Burleson, Old Texas Brewing Co. is entering the Fort Worth market. Old Texas is taking over the former Baker Street Pub space at 6333 Camp Bowie, suite 200, which has been vacant for nearly six years now.

Construction is underway on a 7,000-square-foot restaurant, wrapped by a massive 4,000-square-foot covered patio. It’s all required quite an overhaul, but the space will soon become a pub once more, complete with a full bar and live music. This new Old Texas Brewing is expected to open in January.

Holiday Gifting Swipe













Next

F-1 Smokehouse

Felipe Armenta opened his pop-up barbecue trailer along the Trinity Trails, near his Press Cafe, in the spring of 2021 ― always planning to expand his healthier take on barbecue. When Austin City Taco shuttered at 501 University Drive, Armenta found the ideal location for his first brick-and-mortar F-1 Smokehouse. He brought Chef Graham Elliot on board his newly positioned Far Out Hospitality team last month.

“Felipe has brought together an all-star team,” Elliot tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “F-1 will serve more seasonal, salads and lighter options, along with a more refined plated menu of smoked meats.”

Elliot tells us that F-1 will open by the end of January.

Cafe Margot

Armenta’s first French restaurant called Cafe Margot is headed to the Trinity Commons Shopping Center at 3150 S. Hulen Street, taking over the space that used to house the Corner Bakery. Cafe Margot, which means pearl, is also named after Armenta’s daughter. Elliot tells PaperCity it is expected to open by the end of April.

“It will be French country, not fine dining,” Elliot says. “Serving classics like steak and frites, Lyonnaise salad and escargot.” French baked goods and a pinky-up collection of martinis are also in the works.

Cowboy Prime Steakhouse

Armenta first told PaperCity that Fort Worth was set to get a new steakhouse tentatively named The Duke. With Chef Elliot’s arrival and Far Out Hospitality Group’s first steak house opening in Midland this month, plans changed and the restaurant group’s new Fort Worth steakhouse will now be a second location of Cowboy Prime.

It will be located in Mule Alley next to the Hyatt hotel on Exchange Avenue. Judging from the Midland steakhouse alone, Cowboy Prime will be right at home in the Stockyards when it opens in September. Expect Wagyu steaks, along with prime seafood like grilled octopus and burgers dripping with melting brie.

61 Osteria

Chef Blaine Staniford and owner Adam Jones are already known for downtown Fort Worth’s Grace and Little Red Wasp, and they are adding to their mini restaurant empire with the new 61 Osteria. It will be located on the ground floor of the recently updated 21-story First on 7th complex with floor-to-ceiling windows providing views across an expansive patio to Burnett Park and its striking Man with a Briefcase statue.

Chef Staniford will utilize a wood-burning hearth for the menu, making fresh pasta and plated dishes with classic Italian simplicity. Most of the dishes at 61 Osteria will be limited to three or four ingredients. It is expected to open in February.

Quince

TCU grad Brian Sneed is coming home to open the second location of his San Miguel de Allende, Mexico restaurant called Quince. The former Bartaco space in WestBend along the Trinity River is set to become home to Sneed’s global fusion restaurant.

Expect Asian dishes like Japanese sushi, Thai-inspired ceviche and Spanish specialties ― all done with a certain coastal flair. Quince is nearing the finish line and expected to open in the first quarter of 2023, according to the new restaurant’s reps.

Spiral Diner & Bakery Arlington

Amy McNutt — the founder of vegan sensation Spiral Diner & Bakery — closed her Oak Cliff location this year but still has two remaining diner bakeries in Denton and on Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue. She is set to open a third Spiral Diner & Bakery along Front Street in Arlington. It’s part of Urban Union’s expansion there.

Construction is ongoing and Arlington’s first Spiral Diner is expected to open by the end of the year.

Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops

Spiral Diner’s owner Amy McNutt is also bringing a healthy dose of comfort to the Southside, as part of the soon-to-open new development known as PS1200 at 1200 Sixth Avenue. Dreamboat is a new vegan donut and ice cream shop, and it’s slated for completion around March.

McNutt’s delicious vegan baked goods have been sought after for decades, so making this vegan fantasy a reality shouldn’t be a stretch for her.

Maiden: Fine Plants and Spirits

Finally, McNutt plans to elevate the idea of vegan food with a small fine-dining restaurant called Maiden: Fine Plants and Spirits. It is also planned for PS1200, where the team will have the space to create an elaborate tasting menu served along with premium cocktails, fine wines and craft beers.

It is all about showcasing what is possible while utilizing vegan ingredients. Maiden should arrive by late summer.

Hudson House

A historic ice house along Camp Bowie is set to become Fort Worth’s first Hudson House. PaperCity first reported that news in August. Hudson House currently boasts four North Texas restaurant locations ― Highland Park (Lovers Lane), Belt Line Road, Lakewood (Abrams Road) and Las Colinas.

It will bring a plentiful raw bar, New England-style lobster rolls and even fish tacos. With construction just getting underway on transforming the former Into The Garden space back into a restaurant, Vandelay Hospitality hopes for a spring opening.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue

One of Fort Worth’s best barbecue joints Dayne’s Craft Barbecue will soon have its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Westland at 9840 Camp Bowie West Boulevard. Pitmaster Dayne Weaver is continuing to fed fans out of a trailer during construction.

Look for the full array of smoked meats, handmade triple cheddar pepper sausage and the crazy rich, sliced bacon brisket when the new restaurant opens in late spring to early summer.

Brix Barbecue

Dayne’s is not the only Fort Worth barbecue mover. Pitmaster Trevor Sales’ Brix Barbecue has made a name for itself with tender brisket, sausage and incredible crispy-edged burgers fresh off the flat iron. Sales is currently operating out of an open-air location with bomber-style smokers and his Smokestream (a shiny, customized Airstream food trailer) at 2018 Bryan Avenue just off South Main.

Now Sales is about to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in a spartan building at 1012 South Main Street.

“We should be rocking and rolling by the first quarter of 2023,” Trevor Sales tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We will have a great patio space and rooftop bar as well.”

Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches

The transition from Wild Acre to Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches is nearly complete at 6479 Camp Bowie Boulevard. Chef David Hollister will continue crafting his gorgeous gourmet sandwiches and new brews are in the works.

“The Wild Acre taps will come off and Boozie Beers will go on,” Hollister tells PaperCity

The new beers will be conceived by Bobby Mullins of the former Armadillo Ale Works in Denton. But that’s not all. Boozie’s will include a full bar with crafty cocktails too.

Dean Fearing’s (Still-To-Be-Named) Restaurant

The new Crescent Hotel development will include a lot of first-to-Fort Worth spots. The development which is currently under construction near the juncture of Camp Bowie and West Seventh, will house a Canyon Ranch Spa, a 200-room boutique hotel, luxury residential apartments and a yet-to-be-named Dean Fearing restaurant.

It will be one of Dallas’ most notable chefs’ first foray into Fort Worth. The project is anticipated to open by mid-2023. Foodies can’t wait.

Oak & Eden

PaperCity was the first to tell you about the new Oak & Eden restaurant coming to Clearfork. The Bridgeport-based whiskey distillery’s second tasting room will be a super swanky spot with its interiors designed by Coevál Studio.

Oak & Eden’s Bottle Builder program lets visitors craft their own whiskey bottle using one of the maker’s four finished whiskey bases and choosing from more than 30 infusion options.

Plank Seafood

Right next door to the new Dean Fearing’s restaurant in the former Twigs space will be new seafood restaurant. PaperCity was also first to report on Flagship Restaurant Group’s Texas expansion, which includes that new Plank Seafood Provision headed to the Shops at Clearfork.

Everything at this new Fort Worth restaurant will be either wild caught, raised or harvested. From Maine to Massachusetts and Louisiana. Plus the even more distant shores of Greece, Spain and France. The seafood’s sourcing will be listed right on the menu. Founder Nick Hogan says he expects Plank Seafood to open in March.

Musume

Fort Worth’s first Sandman Hotel is headed to downtown inside the completely renovated Waggoner Building. Anticipated to open in March, its headline restaurant dubbed Musume will take over the basement level.

Musume will bring a taste of true Japanese interior design and a Japanese menu highlighted by dishes like shitake gyoza, wok charred okra and yakisoba.

Walloon’s

The new development known as the 701 along Magnolia Avenue just arrived in October, and on its ground floor, you’ll soon find Walloon’s. The new Fort Worth restaurant from Chef Marcus Paslay will be the first seafood-centric spot from Paslay’s From Scratch Hospitality group.

Wallon’s joins Paslay’s other Fort Worth restaurants, which include Clay Pigeon on White Settlement, Piatello Italian in Waterside and Provender Hall in Mule Alley. Walloon’s is due to arrive by early summer.

Truck Yard Alliance

Jason Boso and his Brain Storm Shelter group have yet another Truck Yard in the works at Alliance Town Center. Truck Yard already has locations in Dallas, Houston and The Colony. Fort Worth’s first is proving to be a massive undertaking with a 6,500-square-foot indoor area, multiple band stages, windmills and a 38-foot Ferris wheel in the works. It should open early in the new year, with hopes for it to it happen in the first quarter of 2023.

Yes, the New Year is looking positively epic for Fort Worth foodies.