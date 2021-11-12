From Migrant Worker to TV News Star — John Quiñones Shares His Remarkable Story in Houston

When watching ABC’s What Would You Do? program, it’s hard to imagine host John Quiñones in the fields of South Texas as a migrant worker living in poverty. But that was the early life of the nationally acclaimed television news correspondent who shared his remarkable story during the Holocaust Houston Museum annual “Guardian of the Human Spirit Award” luncheon.

Quiñones retraced his path originating in a San Antonio barrio to eventually earning a college degree and moving on to a post at Houston’s KTRH radio and later KPRC Channel 2 before moving to Chicago where he fully established his career in network broadcast news. Fans will recall his successful stints manning the anchor’s desk on 20/20 and Primetime.

The luncheon, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston, was the museum‘s first major gathering in two years, the pandemic having put a hold on the traditional large-scale fundraisers. With 800 guests, elated to be back in circulation, the event raised $700,000 to fund general operations and educational and outreach programs that teach the dangers of prejudice, hatred and apathy by using the lessons of the Holocaust.

Longtime champions of the museum and numerous other organizations, Punkin and Walter Hecht received the coveted Guardian of the Human Spirit Award. He served as HMH Board Chair from 2007 to 2009 and Punkin Hecht has served on the Board of Trustees and is a current member of HMH’s Board of Advisors.

Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Both served on the Board of Trustees at Seven Acres and as board members, executive officers or volunteers for a variety of organizations including Congregation Beth Israel, the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family Service, Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, Jewish Institute of Medical Research, the National Council of Jewish Women and Women’s American O.R.T.

Taking bows as honorary chairs were Sofia Adrogué, Clyde Drexler, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Bruce Stein and Mayor Sylvester Turner. Helming the luncheon were chairs Michele and Richard Deutsch, Cheryl and Stephen Golub, B.J. and Buddy Herz, and Gail and Milton Klein.

PC Seen: Nancy and Jack Dinerstein, Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton, Limor and Stuart Smith, Joy and Benjamin Warren, Tali Blumrosen, Laurie and Milton Boniuk, Janet Gurwitch, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Mady and Ken Kades, Sunni and Gary Markowitz, HMH Board Chair Carl Josehart, Sam Jacobson, and HMH CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga.