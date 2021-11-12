From Migrant Worker to TV News Star — John Quiñones Shares His Remarkable Story in Houston

PPD.279_Clyde Drexler, Ellen Cohen, Mayor Sylvester Turner
PPD.19_Honorees Punkin and Walter Hecht
PPD.30_HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH Board Chair Carl Josehart
PPD.07_Luncheon Chairs Buddy and B.J. Herz
PPD.10_Berkeley Deutsch, Luncheon Chair Richard Deutsch
PPD.56_Luncheon Chairs Stephen and Cheryl Golub
PPD.62_Luncheon Chairs Gail and Milton Klein
PPD.94_Beth Wolff, Ursula Muenzel
PPD.95_Bruce Stein, Sarah and Andrew Taibel
PPD.99_Carol and Barry Goodfriend
PPD.102_Ken and Mady Kades
PPD.146_John Quiñones, Nancy Li-Tarim
PPD.179_Valérie Baraban, Ruth Steinfeld, Mark Mucasey
PPD.191_Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton
PPD.283_Marty and Kathy Goosen
PPD.312_Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy
RWP_0477_Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow
RWP_0485_Wendi Reichstein, Aaron Sataloff
RWP_0529_Jay and Anat Zeidman
RWP_0578_Bruce and Rhona Caress
01
20

Clyde Drexler, Ellen Cohen, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
20

Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit award honorees Punkin & Walter Hecht (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
20

Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH board chair Carl Josehart (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
20

Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon chairs Buddy & B.J. Herz (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
20

Berkeley Deutsch, luncheon chair Richard Deutsch (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
20

Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon chairs Stephen & Cheryl Golub (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
20

Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon chairs Gail & Milton Klein (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
20

Beth Wolff, Ursula Muenzel at the Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
20

Holocaust Museum luncheon honorary chair Bruce Stein, Sarah & Andrew Taibel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
20

Carol & Barry Goodfriend at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
20

Ken & Mady Kades at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
20

Guest speaker ABC's John Quiñones, Nancy Li-Tarim at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
20

Valérie Baraban, Ruth Steinfeld, Mark Mucasey at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
20

Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
20

Marty & Kathy Goossen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
20

Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
20

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
20

Wendi Reichstein, Aaron Sataloff at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
20

Jay & Anat Zeidman at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
20

Bruce & Rhona Caress at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

PPD.279_Clyde Drexler, Ellen Cohen, Mayor Sylvester Turner
PPD.19_Honorees Punkin and Walter Hecht
PPD.30_HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH Board Chair Carl Josehart
PPD.07_Luncheon Chairs Buddy and B.J. Herz
PPD.10_Berkeley Deutsch, Luncheon Chair Richard Deutsch
PPD.56_Luncheon Chairs Stephen and Cheryl Golub
PPD.62_Luncheon Chairs Gail and Milton Klein
PPD.94_Beth Wolff, Ursula Muenzel
PPD.95_Bruce Stein, Sarah and Andrew Taibel
PPD.99_Carol and Barry Goodfriend
PPD.102_Ken and Mady Kades
PPD.146_John Quiñones, Nancy Li-Tarim
PPD.179_Valérie Baraban, Ruth Steinfeld, Mark Mucasey
PPD.191_Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton
PPD.283_Marty and Kathy Goosen
PPD.312_Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy
RWP_0477_Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow
RWP_0485_Wendi Reichstein, Aaron Sataloff
RWP_0529_Jay and Anat Zeidman
RWP_0578_Bruce and Rhona Caress
Society / Featured Parties

From Migrant Worker to TV News Star — John Quiñones Shares His Remarkable Story in Houston

Holocaust Museum Highlights the Power of the Human Spirit

BY // 11.12.21
Clyde Drexler, Ellen Cohen, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit award honorees Punkin & Walter Hecht (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH board chair Carl Josehart (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon chairs Buddy & B.J. Herz (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Berkeley Deutsch, luncheon chair Richard Deutsch (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon chairs Stephen & Cheryl Golub (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon chairs Gail & Milton Klein (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Beth Wolff, Ursula Muenzel at the Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Museum luncheon honorary chair Bruce Stein, Sarah & Andrew Taibel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carol & Barry Goodfriend at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ken & Mady Kades at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Guest speaker ABC's John Quiñones, Nancy Li-Tarim at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Valérie Baraban, Ruth Steinfeld, Mark Mucasey at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marty & Kathy Goossen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Wendi Reichstein, Aaron Sataloff at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jay & Anat Zeidman at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bruce & Rhona Caress at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
20

Clyde Drexler, Ellen Cohen, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
20

Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit award honorees Punkin & Walter Hecht (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
20

Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH board chair Carl Josehart (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
20

Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon chairs Buddy & B.J. Herz (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
20

Berkeley Deutsch, luncheon chair Richard Deutsch (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
20

Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon chairs Stephen & Cheryl Golub (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
20

Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon chairs Gail & Milton Klein (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
20

Beth Wolff, Ursula Muenzel at the Holocaust Museum Houston luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
20

Holocaust Museum luncheon honorary chair Bruce Stein, Sarah & Andrew Taibel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
20

Carol & Barry Goodfriend at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
20

Ken & Mady Kades at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
20

Guest speaker ABC's John Quiñones, Nancy Li-Tarim at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
20

Valérie Baraban, Ruth Steinfeld, Mark Mucasey at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
20

Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
20

Marty & Kathy Goossen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
20

Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
20

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
20

Wendi Reichstein, Aaron Sataloff at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
20

Jay & Anat Zeidman at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
20

Bruce & Rhona Caress at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

When watching ABC’s What Would You Do? program, it’s hard to imagine host John Quiñones in the fields of South Texas as a migrant worker living in poverty. But that was the early life of the nationally acclaimed television news correspondent who shared his remarkable story during the Holocaust Houston Museum annual “Guardian of the Human Spirit Award” luncheon.

Quiñones retraced his path originating in a San Antonio barrio to eventually earning a college degree and moving on to a post at Houston’s KTRH radio and later KPRC Channel 2 before moving to Chicago where he fully established his career in network broadcast news. Fans will recall his successful stints manning the anchor’s desk on 20/20 and Primetime.

The luncheon, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston, was the museum‘s first major gathering in two years, the pandemic having put a hold on the traditional large-scale fundraisers. With 800 guests, elated to be back in circulation, the event raised $700,000 to fund general operations and educational and outreach programs that teach the dangers of prejudice, hatred and apathy by using the lessons of the Holocaust.

Longtime champions of the museum and numerous other organizations, Punkin and Walter Hecht received the coveted Guardian of the Human Spirit Award. He served as HMH Board Chair from 2007 to 2009 and Punkin Hecht has served on the Board of Trustees and is a current member of HMH’s Board of Advisors.

PPD.312_Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy
Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Both served on the Board of Trustees at Seven Acres and as board members, executive officers or volunteers for a variety of organizations including Congregation Beth Israel, the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family Service, Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, Jewish Institute of Medical Research, the National Council of Jewish Women and Women’s American O.R.T.

Taking bows as honorary chairs were Sofia Adrogué, Clyde Drexler, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Bruce Stein and Mayor Sylvester Turner. Helming the luncheon were chairs Michele and Richard Deutsch, Cheryl and Stephen Golub, B.J. and Buddy Herz, and Gail and Milton Klein.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1

PC Seen: Nancy and Jack Dinerstein, Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton, Limor and Stuart Smith, Joy and Benjamin Warren, Tali Blumrosen, Laurie and Milton Boniuk, Janet Gurwitch, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Mady and Ken Kades, Sunni and Gary Markowitz, HMH Board Chair Carl Josehart, Sam Jacobson, and HMH CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga.

PPD.279_Clyde Drexler, Ellen Cohen, Mayor Sylvester Turner
PPD.19_Honorees Punkin and Walter Hecht
PPD.30_HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH Board Chair Carl Josehart
PPD.07_Luncheon Chairs Buddy and B.J. Herz
PPD.10_Berkeley Deutsch, Luncheon Chair Richard Deutsch
PPD.56_Luncheon Chairs Stephen and Cheryl Golub
PPD.62_Luncheon Chairs Gail and Milton Klein
PPD.94_Beth Wolff, Ursula Muenzel
PPD.95_Bruce Stein, Sarah and Andrew Taibel
PPD.99_Carol and Barry Goodfriend
PPD.102_Ken and Mady Kades
PPD.146_John Quiñones, Nancy Li-Tarim
PPD.179_Valérie Baraban, Ruth Steinfeld, Mark Mucasey
PPD.191_Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton
PPD.283_Marty and Kathy Goosen
PPD.312_Theresa Chang, Connie Kwan-Wong, Flora Choy
RWP_0477_Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow
RWP_0485_Wendi Reichstein, Aaron Sataloff
RWP_0529_Jay and Anat Zeidman
RWP_0578_Bruce and Rhona Caress
Step into style & Location
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Live in Style

Featured Properties

Swipe
2026 Sunset
Southampton
FOR SALE

2026 Sunset
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2026 Sunset
6254 Meadow Lake Ln
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6254 Meadow Lake Ln
Houston, TX

$1,835,000 Learn More about this property
Ashton Ferrari
This property is listed by: Ashton Ferrari (832) 916-5774 Email Realtor
6254 Meadow Lake Ln
3444 Piping Rock Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock Ln
Houston, TX

$4,477,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock Ln
7524 Ciano Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7524 Ciano Ln
Houston, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7524 Ciano Ln
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
411 Lovett
Montrose
FOR SALE

411 Lovett
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
411 Lovett
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
5262 Huckleberry Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5262 Huckleberry Lane
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
5262 Huckleberry Lane
37 Saddlebrook Ln
Saddlebrook
FOR SALE

37 Saddlebrook Ln
Houston, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
37 Saddlebrook Ln
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X