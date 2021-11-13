Topless Firefighters and Ladies in Red Sizzle at a Red Hot Houston Gala

Mr October Bobby Clark, by Catchlight
Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Joanna and Brad Marks by Daniel Ortiz
Alex Brennan-Martin, Janet and Tom Behanick , By Daniel Ortiz
Bill King, John Whitmire, Marty Lancton by Catchlight Group
Ellie and Michael Fransisco By Daniel Ortiz
Fire Fighter Tara Grace, Luke Manion, and District Chief James Campbell with wife Kristi Campbell, By Catchlight Group
Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Renee and Alan Helfman by Daniel Ortiz
2022 Calendar Guys
Jacob Stein and Lyndon Unger by Daniel Ortiz
Karyn & Tim Kelly, with Lux Kelly photo by Catchlight
Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose, BY Daniel Ortiz
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley Fady Armanious by Catchlight Group
Joanna and Brad Marks by Daniel Ortiz
01
13

Houston Fire Fighters Calendar Mr. October, aka Bobby Clark, on display at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com)

02
13

HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Joanna & Brad Marks ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
13

Alex Brennan-Martin, Janet& Tom Behanick at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
13

Bill King, John Whitmire, Marty Lancton at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' ( Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

05
13

Ellie & Michael Francisco at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

06
13

Fire Fighter Tara Grace, Luke Manion, District Fire Chief James & Kristi Campbell at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

07
13

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Renee & Alan Helfman at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

08
13

Houston Fire Fighter 2022 Calendar Guys on parade at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com)

09
13

Jacob Stein, Lyndon Unger at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

10
13

Tim & Karyn Kelly with Lux Kelly at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

11
13

Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
13

Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

13
13

Joanna & Brad Marks at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mr October Bobby Clark, by Catchlight
Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Joanna and Brad Marks by Daniel Ortiz
Alex Brennan-Martin, Janet and Tom Behanick , By Daniel Ortiz
Bill King, John Whitmire, Marty Lancton by Catchlight Group
Ellie and Michael Fransisco By Daniel Ortiz
Fire Fighter Tara Grace, Luke Manion, and District Chief James Campbell with wife Kristi Campbell, By Catchlight Group
Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Renee and Alan Helfman by Daniel Ortiz
2022 Calendar Guys
Jacob Stein and Lyndon Unger by Daniel Ortiz
Karyn & Tim Kelly, with Lux Kelly photo by Catchlight
Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose, BY Daniel Ortiz
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley Fady Armanious by Catchlight Group
Joanna and Brad Marks by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Topless Firefighters and Ladies in Red Sizzle at a Red Hot Houston Gala

Calendar Heroes Make Quite an Impression

BY // 11.12.21
Houston Fire Fighters Calendar Mr. October, aka Bobby Clark, on display at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com)
HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Joanna & Brad Marks ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex Brennan-Martin, Janet& Tom Behanick at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill King, John Whitmire, Marty Lancton at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' ( Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Ellie & Michael Francisco at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Fire Fighter Tara Grace, Luke Manion, District Fire Chief James & Kristi Campbell at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Renee & Alan Helfman at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Houston Fire Fighter 2022 Calendar Guys on parade at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com)
Jacob Stein, Lyndon Unger at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Tim & Karyn Kelly with Lux Kelly at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Joanna & Brad Marks at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
13

Houston Fire Fighters Calendar Mr. October, aka Bobby Clark, on display at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com)

2
13

HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Joanna & Brad Marks ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
13

Alex Brennan-Martin, Janet& Tom Behanick at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
13

Bill King, John Whitmire, Marty Lancton at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' ( Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

5
13

Ellie & Michael Francisco at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

6
13

Fire Fighter Tara Grace, Luke Manion, District Fire Chief James & Kristi Campbell at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

7
13

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Renee & Alan Helfman at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

8
13

Houston Fire Fighter 2022 Calendar Guys on parade at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com)

9
13

Jacob Stein, Lyndon Unger at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

10
13

Tim & Karyn Kelly with Lux Kelly at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

11
13

Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
13

Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

13
13

Joanna & Brad Marks at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation “Red Hot Gala”

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: It was a moment indeed when, following singing of the National Anthem by firefighter Joe Rice, the ballroom lights went out, as radio calls and fire alerts resonated through the ballroom. Within seconds Rescue 11 Fire Fighters appeared on the stage, broke through the “Forceable Entry” door that was engulfed in smoke and freed the lovely Anyta Chen from the entertaining, faux emergency.

HPFFA president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton explained the demonstration and thanked the foundation for its gift of the forceable entry doors that are used in training. The event honored the firefighter Honor Guard as well as the HFD Pipes and Drums, who performed for the group of 400. Accepting for the Honor Guard was Honor Guard Commander Oscar Pedraza and Pipe Major Hunter Schappaugh accepted on behalf of the Pipes and Drums.

Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose, BY Daniel Ortiz
Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation ‘Red Hot Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was swoon time when the undeniably hunky Fire Fighter Calendar guys, pecs on parade, made a runway tour with firefighting tools in hand. Think rippling triceps, biceps, lats and six packs. Oh my!

Applause, applause for chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein and Joanna and Brad Marks, who led the evening to proceeds of more than $540,000. The quartet is still raising funds as they aim toward their $600,000 goal. That amount would bring to total raised during the four galas to a cool $2 million.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

The ballroom action was followed by the after-party featuring The Guzzlers, photo opportunities with the Calendar guys, bidding on Big Board items and dancing.

PC Seen: Renee and Alan Helfman, Van and David Greenberg, Denise Monteleone and Jim Martin, John Poindexter, Hallie Vanderhider and Glenn Reyes, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Julie and Alan Kent, Carol and Bill Lawler, Jackie and Monty Eubank, Cheryl Boblitt and Bill King, Dee and James Darby, and Gary Petersen.

Step into style & Location
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Live in Style

Featured Properties

Swipe
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #2554
Fort Worth, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: ULTERRE Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #2554
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
1720 Ashland Avenue
River Crest
FOR SALE

1720 Ashland Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1720 Ashland Avenue
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X