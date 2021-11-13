Topless Firefighters and Ladies in Red Sizzle at a Red Hot Houston Gala

What: The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation “Red Hot Gala”

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: It was a moment indeed when, following singing of the National Anthem by firefighter Joe Rice, the ballroom lights went out, as radio calls and fire alerts resonated through the ballroom. Within seconds Rescue 11 Fire Fighters appeared on the stage, broke through the “Forceable Entry” door that was engulfed in smoke and freed the lovely Anyta Chen from the entertaining, faux emergency.

HPFFA president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton explained the demonstration and thanked the foundation for its gift of the forceable entry doors that are used in training. The event honored the firefighter Honor Guard as well as the HFD Pipes and Drums, who performed for the group of 400. Accepting for the Honor Guard was Honor Guard Commander Oscar Pedraza and Pipe Major Hunter Schappaugh accepted on behalf of the Pipes and Drums.

Laura Stein, Ashley Plaeger, Price DuDose at the HPFFA Charitable Foundation ‘Red Hot Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was swoon time when the undeniably hunky Fire Fighter Calendar guys, pecs on parade, made a runway tour with firefighting tools in hand. Think rippling triceps, biceps, lats and six packs. Oh my!

Applause, applause for chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein and Joanna and Brad Marks, who led the evening to proceeds of more than $540,000. The quartet is still raising funds as they aim toward their $600,000 goal. That amount would bring to total raised during the four galas to a cool $2 million.

The ballroom action was followed by the after-party featuring The Guzzlers, photo opportunities with the Calendar guys, bidding on Big Board items and dancing.

PC Seen: Renee and Alan Helfman, Van and David Greenberg, Denise Monteleone and Jim Martin, John Poindexter, Hallie Vanderhider and Glenn Reyes, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Julie and Alan Kent, Carol and Bill Lawler, Jackie and Monty Eubank, Cheryl Boblitt and Bill King, Dee and James Darby, and Gary Petersen.