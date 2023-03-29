Honoree Johnny Carrabba and J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museums 'La Dolce Vita' gala celebrating Italian-American contributions to Texas history.
Society / Featured Parties

Texas’ Most Famous Italian-Americans Get a Centerstage Moment In Bryan — Houston Restaurant Pioneer Johnny Carrabba’s Family Legacy Is Highlighted

Galveston Plays a Special Part In This $650,000 Night

BY // 03.29.23
photography Dave Rossman
What: The Bryan Museum “La Dolce Vita” Gala

Where: In the museum dedicated to the history of Texas and the American West

Mise en scène: For two consecutive nights the museum and its supporters celebrated Italian American contributions to Texas history while honoring Johnny Carrabba III and his family’s impressive legacy with the sixth annual Buck “N Ball Award.

The first evening, museum founder J.P. Bryan and Carrabba discussed the family’s legacy in an arm chair chat that took place in the museum‘s conservatory. Carrabba’s grandparents immigrated from Italy to Texas where they opened a grocery store that planted the seeds for the Johnny Carrabba Family of Restaurants. The beloved Rosie and Johnny Carrabba II were special guests, seated on the front row.

On Saturday night, 270 turned out for the black tie dinner which featured popular dishes from Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Cesar salad, Chicken Bryan and cannoli for dessert. It was a festive affair that began with servings of prosecco and arias by opera singers and popular mama mia accordion tunes, all of which created a lively Italian tableau in the al fresco cocktail lounge.

For this special evening, Bryan arranged for an immersive pop-up exhibit of famous Italians who made artistic contributions to early Texas. Think Italian film director Sergio Leone, champion of the spaghetti Western and the dollars trilogy (A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) or Pompeo Coppini, who produced some of the most recognizable statues and monuments in the state including the Alamo Cenotaph and The Victims of the Galveston Flood.

