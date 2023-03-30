Heights Patio Bar Favorite Launches a Special Dinner Series — Heights & Co. Gives Houston Chefs a New Showcase

Evin Haines, beverage director of Height & Co., worked hard to create a lineup of craft cocktails that were unique and refreshing. (photo by: CKO Digital)

Evin Haines, beverage director of Height & Co., worked closely with each chef to craft cocktails that would compliment each dish. (photo by: CKO Digital)

Chef Tony Castillo of Mastrantos will take on the kitchen at Heights & Co. for the third night of the dinner series on March 29th. (photo by: CKO Digital)

Buy tickets to the fourth night of the dinner series on April 12th featuring Chef Thomas Bille of Belly of the Beast. (photo by: CKO Digital)

Chef Ilias Gugole of Concura took on the second night of the dinner series. (photo by: CKO Digital)

Front: Chef Vanessa Lee of Hugo's Restaurant and Chef Tonv Castillo of Mastrantos. Back: Chef Thomas Bille of Belly of the Beast, Brian Doke owner of Heights & Co., and llias Gugole of Concura. (photo by: CKO Digital)

Houstonians are always looking for new day-drinking spots, good happy hour deals, unique food menus, walkable gems and dog-friendly patios. Heights & Co, one of the newer patio bars in The Heights, has all of the above and owner Brian Doke has introduced a new mid-week dinner series to give Houston chefs a new showcase.

For the first five events, Heights & Co. is collaborating with five different Houston restaurants and their chefs, who will take over the kitchen for one Wednesday night this spring. Each of the dinners will consist of a multi-course menu created by the chef of the week and an optional cocktail pairing created by Heights & Co beverage director Evin Haines and her mixologists. Hugo’s restaurant chef Vanessa Lee kicked off dinner series with a five course meal (costing $80 per diner) which quickly sold out. Attendees enjoyed fresh crudo, mole pasilla, smoked octopus, filet with a bean tamale and Mexican sweets.

Twinkling pergola lights, yellow hydrangeas and lush greenery overhead set the tone for a rustic chic night with diners escorted to the long white picnic table for the second sold-out night of the dinner series. Danielle Dubois, a popular food influencer on Instagram (@HangryHoustonian), is co-host of the new series. Dubois showed up wearing a fashionable green felt hat, perfect for an Insta-worthy evening. Chef Ilias Gugole from Houston Italian restaurant Concura took over the Heights & Co. kitchen, preparing a four course meal.

What better way to celebrate hump day? You can reserve a spot for future Heights & Co.’s dinners on Resy. The third night of the series, which took place on Wednesday, March 29, featured Chef Tony Castillo of Mastrantos. The $70 four course meal included curried snapper crudo, goat cheese tortelloni, pork belly adobo and chocolate raviolis.

Next up is a seafood + steak dinner from Chef Thomas Bille of Belly of the Beast on Wednesday, April 12th. Scallop on the half shell, shrimp & crispy pork, flat-iron steak and buttermilk panna cotta are on the menu. Tickets are $85 per person. The final dinner in the first phase of this series is set for Wednesday, April 26th with Tiny Boxwoods Chef Victor Cruz in charge. The menu for this one hasn’t been set yet.

Dinner at Heights & Co.

So what’s one of these special dinners at this Houston patio bar like? The Italian dinner provided a sense of it all. Welcomed with pink bubbles in a coupe cocktail glass, diners excitedly awaited the first dish. It turned out to be a common dish found all over Italy during spring and summer. Fiori di Zucca Fritti consists of Italian-fried zucchini flowers with burrata & candied lemon. This came paired with a strawberry-infused campari (infused in-house), prosecco and vermouth cocktail.

Next up was lasagna, but not the red sauce heavy meat dish you might imagine. This was more like a cheesy-vegetarian wrap with truffled mushrooms in a bed of sauce. The strong aroma was almost as wonderful as the taste and texture of this unique course. The lasagna came paired with a gin, lemon, thyme and tonic cocktail.

The third course turned out to be a sweet and savory pastry made with saffron cream and pecorino cheese fondue (Frittelle All’Ortolana) paired with a reposado, watermelon, lemon and agave cocktail. For dessert, Gugole served his secret recipe rose gelato with chopped pistachios and chocolate. The relaxed night concluded with a citrus-infused gin, raspberry and rosa nightcap.

Of course, Heights & Co. is not open only for these special dinners. Its regular hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 2 to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sundays from 12 to 10 pm. The bar’s craft cocktail menu changes seasonally with some options similar to the dinner series’ drink selections. Don’t sleep on the creamy herbed cheeseburger ($12), brisket grilled cheese ($12), or the sage oil & herb fries ($7) on the regular everyday menu either.

The former Taqo Mexican Kitchen space at 1343 Yale Street has quickly become a neighborhood favorite as Heights & Co. Doke acquired the space after the success of his nearby wine and steak restaurants Patton’s and Savoir (located across the street). The shaded corner spot with attached parking was a win-win, especially factoring in the convenience for The Heights restauranteur.

Now, Heights & Co. is getting into special events, with plans for more after this dinner series ends.