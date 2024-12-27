Jonathan Adler Celebrates the Holidays Alongside Tastemakers in Dallas

Guests mixed and mingled with Jonathan Adler before sitting down for lunch. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

Melissa Smrekar and Amy Havins at the lunch hosted by Jonathan Adler. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

A cheeky place card indicates the man of the hour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

Jonathan Adler hosted a lunch for some of Dallas' top interior designers and design lovers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

Jonathan Adler started as a potter and is known for his ceramics. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

Inside Le Bilboquet on a Friday in December, festive groups celebrated the season with ornament exchanges and lunchtime champagne. Holding court as the head bitch in charge (his words!) outside on the patio, Jonathan Adler assembled a vibrant guest list of some of Dallas’ top designers (and design lovers) for a celebratory lunch.

Adler, a celebrated potter, author, and interior designer, runs an eponymous home interiors business, which includes a vibrant shop on McKinney Avenue in Dallas.

With stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, as well, Dallas stands out as an ideal market for the brand, known for its cheeky sense of humor (e.g., a boob-adorned cookie jar) and unapologetic use of color.

It seems that everyone Adler invited RSVP’d “yes,” merrily filling up Le Bilboquet’s heated patio for the leisurely-but-decadent three-course luncheon. Several of this year’s Kips Bay designers, including Javier Burkle, Ashley Ross, Eddie Maestri, Shelby Wagner, and Carolina Gentry, enjoyed their mini-reunion, jokingly calling themselves Kips Bay “survivors.” (The colossal project was a worthwhile marathon and a tremendous success!)

Wearing a bright orange vest, Adler kept his remarks short and sweet, inviting guests to visit the shop and think of Jonathan Adler as they imagine new projects in the year ahead. Between bites of escargot (Le Bilboquet‘s is the best in town, IMHO) and the omnipresent cajun chicken, design lovers mixed and mingled, swapping irreverent stories with a joie de vivre rarely experienced at a seated luncheon.

The afternoon concluded at nearly 4 pm, and I doubt anyone returned to the office, electing instead to start their weekend early. As a party favor, the brand gifted attendees with a beautiful canister that looked like a swirly dollop of meringue.

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe

































Next

Like the entire afternoon (and Adler himself), it was light and fun, the perfect balance of sweet… and a little bit salty.

PC Seen: Amy Havins, Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Christy Doramus, Brooke Dowdy, Amy Switzer, Ryan Dziadul, Michelle Nussbaumer, and Shauna Jones.