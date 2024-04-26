Kate Upton, Whitney Crane, Julia Morales and More Lovely Ladies Make Bayou Bend’s $1 Million Houston Day Even Brighter

Whitney Crane; Kate Upton; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Whitney Crane and Kate Upton come together at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bayou Bend Fashion Show chair Meredith Flores Barker with friends at the luncheon affair. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jennie Segal, chair Janet Gurwitch, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rachel Bagwell, Julia Morales at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Neiman Marcus rules the catwalk at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon sponsored by The Galleria/Simon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chuu Jen Sheng, Anne Chao, Sharyn Weaver, Susie Dilg at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Courtney Freels, Kirby Lodholz at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Hayden Lasher McGuiness at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Elizabeth Esfahani, Kelley Scofield at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Grace Carrell, Laurie Krohn, Denise Wynne, Holly Waltrip, Noel Wise, Susan Plank at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Guest photo)

Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh, Lilly Andress, Vicki West, Judy Margolis at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Linda McReynolds, Gary Tinterow, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Rose Cullen at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lisa Eads, Julia Eads Grazer at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mindy Hildebrand, Rosangela Capabianco, Kate Upton,Whitney Crane at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sima Ladjevardian, Gracie Cavnar, Anne Duncan, Annie Duncan at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sloan Childers-Cummins, Maddison McConn, Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Lily Schnitzer at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anne Muntz, Sandra Peyton at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Michelle Hevrdejs, Joan Schnitzer Levy at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Neiman Marcus fashions, courtesy of The Galleria/Simon, presented at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

For the 2024 Bayou Bend Garden Party weekend, the vast tent was dressed in crystal chandeliers. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Garden Party chairs Steve & Shelli Lindley with their daughter Jenna Lindley. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Garden Party chairs Susie & Mel Glascock (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Colleen Kotts, Cynthia Petrello at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Scotty & Jana Arnoldy, Sheila & Jerry Reese at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Karol & Paul Barnhart, Polly & Murry Bowden at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Susie McGee, Kris Maclay, Daniel Ackermann, Krissi Reid at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Frank Hevrdejs, Jim Weaver Butch Abendshein at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynne & Joe Hudson, Jill & Peter Barry at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nancy Abendshein, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Leslie & Brad Bucher at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jacob Stein, Lynden & Alexander Unger at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nancy & Jim Gordon at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lisa Hough, Erik Littlejohn at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Moti Ferder, Debbie Dacus, Josh Gaynor at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Michael & Leigh McFarlane, Alexandra & Jeffrey Butt at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Children's party chairs Ashley Dillard and Louise Carter (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristy Steingrimsson at the Bayou Bend Children's Party. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

For the 2024 Bayou Bend Garden Party, the vas tent was dressed in crystal chandeliers. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Society / Featured Parties

Kate Upton, Whitney Crane, Julia Morales and More Lovely Ladies Make Bayou Bend’s $1 Million Houston Day Even Brighter

This Spring Fling Recognizes the Power of Art Loving Women

BY // 04.26.24
Whitney Crane and Kate Upton come together at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bayou Bend Fashion Show chair Meredith Flores Barker with friends at the luncheon affair. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jennie Segal, chair Janet Gurwitch, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rachel Bagwell, Julia Morales at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Neiman Marcus rules the catwalk at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon sponsored by The Galleria/Simon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chuu Jen Sheng, Anne Chao, Sharyn Weaver, Susie Dilg at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Courtney Freels, Kirby Lodholz at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Hayden Lasher McGuiness at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Elizabeth Esfahani, Kelley Scofield at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Grace Carrell, Laurie Krohn, Denise Wynne, Holly Waltrip, Noel Wise, Susan Plank at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Guest photo)

Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh, Lilly Andress, Vicki West, Judy Margolis at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Linda McReynolds, Gary Tinterow, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Rose Cullen at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lisa Eads, Julia Eads Grazer at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mindy Hildebrand, Rosangela Capabianco, Kate Upton,Whitney Crane at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sima Ladjevardian, Gracie Cavnar, Anne Duncan, Annie Duncan at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sloan Childers-Cummins, Maddison McConn, Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Lily Schnitzer at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anne Muntz, Sandra Peyton at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Michelle Hevrdejs, Joan Schnitzer Levy at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Neiman Marcus fashions, courtesy of The Galleria/Simon, presented at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

For the 2024 Bayou Bend Garden Party weekend, the vast tent was dressed in crystal chandeliers. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Garden Party chairs Steve & Shelli Lindley with their daughter Jenna Lindley. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Garden Party chairs Susie & Mel Glascock (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Colleen Kotts, Cynthia Petrello at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Scotty & Jana Arnoldy, Sheila & Jerry Reese at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Karol & Paul Barnhart, Polly & Murry Bowden at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Susie McGee, Kris Maclay, Daniel Ackermann, Krissi Reid at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Frank Hevrdejs, Jim Weaver Butch Abendshein at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynne & Joe Hudson, Jill & Peter Barry at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nancy Abendshein, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Leslie & Brad Bucher at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jacob Stein, Lynden & Alexander Unger at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nancy & Jim Gordon at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lisa Hough, Erik Littlejohn at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Moti Ferder, Debbie Dacus, Josh Gaynor at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Michael & Leigh McFarlane, Alexandra & Jeffrey Butt at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Children's party chairs Ashley Dillard and Louise Carter (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristy Steingrimsson at the Bayou Bend Children's Party. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

For the 2024 Bayou Bend Garden Party, the vas tent was dressed in crystal chandeliers. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The renowned azaleas might have passed their season, but there were three days of floral flush at Bayou Bend as ladies and gents provided bountiful flower power and pastel color pops in the fashions worn during the annual spring flings on the grounds of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s beloved house museum. The Bayou Bend partying enriched MFAH coffers by a cool $1 million.

Mindy Hildebrand, Rosangela Capabianco, Kate Upton,Whitney Crane at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Day one featured a luncheon celebration that filled an open-sided tent with more than 200 MFAH supporters, most of whom were surprised to learn that the museum had opened 100 years ago on that very day.

In his remarks in reference to the mostly female gathering, MFAH director Gary Tinterow noted: “It was the ladies who led the way” in forming the museum as it was the Houston Art League that founded the museum with the doors opening on April 12, 1924.

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Hayden Lasher McGuiness at the Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

From that modest beginning with a mere 50 works of art, Tinterow added, MFAH has grown to seven buildings, two house museums, 70,000 works of art and 600 employees today.

The luncheon, featuring a fashion presentation from Neiman Marcus sponsored by The Galleria/Simon, was chaired by Meredith Flores Barker and Janet Gurwitch. This duo guaranteed that the turnout would be representative of several generations of museum patrons.

Among the cross-generational turnout were Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Rose Cullen, Anne Chao, Courtney Freels, Linda McReynolds, Kirby Lodholz, Kate Upton, Julia Eads Glazer, Sloan Childers-Cummins, Julia Morales, Maddison McConn, Lily Schnitzer and Annie Duncan.

Kristy Steingrimsson at the Bayou Bend Children’s Party. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Day two saw the Bayou Bend grounds filled with youngsters for the annual Children’s Party with Texas Children’s Hospital as presenting sponsor. Ashley Sneed Dillard and Louise Turner Carter chaired the afternoon that provided various youthful entertainments for 320 family attendees.

The grand finale of the weekend each year is the twilight-timed, cocktail-attire Bayou Bend Garden Party, one of the loveliest soirées of the Houston social season, chaired this year by Susie and Mel Glasscock and Shelli and Steven Lindley. Lugano Diamonds, principal underwriter, provided diamond pieces for the ladies.

Susie McGee, Kris Maclay, incoming Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens director Daniel Ackermann, Krissi Reid at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

City Kitchen, which catered the luncheon, was back to provide dinner for 250 attendees. Also, as with the luncheon, The Events Company provided crystal chandeliers overhead and springtime florals for dinner tables.

Stalwarts of this annual Garden Party included Lynne and Joe Hudson, Anne Duncan, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Sharyn and Jim Weaver, Polly and Murry Bowden, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Lisa and Downing Mears, Whitney and Jim Crane, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, and Lisa and Ralph Eads.

Special guest at the luncheon and dinner was Daniel Ackermann, who follows Bonnie Campbell as the new head of the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, built in 1928 for Miss Ima Hogg.

