Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden, Russ Fleischer and Liz Fleischer surrounded by pink parasols. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden - Event chairs Linda Springer and Lauri Lawrence. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024.

Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Event chairs Lauri Lawrence and Linda Springer, present proceeds to Botanic Gardens CEO Patrick Newman, along with FWGC President Liz Fleischer (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Mary Lynn Garrett, Maurie Reynolds, and Judy Koslow attended the annual evening in the garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Guests of GWR Foundation, including Gail Rawl, Kim Darden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Bill Landreth, Anjie Butler, Gail Landreth, and William Butler cozy up on a bench at Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

The annual soiree adorned its epic backdrop at FWBG. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Linda Springer and Drew Springer. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Virginia Smith, Amy Havranek, Bruce Street, Dee Lynn Aguilar, and Donna Street enjoy an evening in the garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

A view of Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Jaye Skaggs, Arden Brock, Olivia Kearney enjoy the Japanese Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Ronnie Casey, Pennie Casey, Robin Froeschke, Paul Dorman, Molly Moon Jones. Walter Stucker, Ronda Stucker. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Society / Featured Parties

An Elegant Garden Party Becomes a New Tradition — Fort Worth Botanic Garden Gets Another Boost With Blooming Beds and Benches

Japanese Taiko Drummers and Pink Parasols Set The Scene

BY // 04.26.24
Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden, Russ Fleischer and Liz Fleischer surrounded by pink parasols. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden - Event chairs Linda Springer and Lauri Lawrence. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024.
Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Event chairs Lauri Lawrence and Linda Springer, present proceeds to Botanic Gardens CEO Patrick Newman, along with FWGC President Liz Fleischer (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Mary Lynn Garrett, Maurie Reynolds, and Judy Koslow attended the annual evening in the garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Guests of GWR Foundation, including Gail Rawl, Kim Darden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Bill Landreth, Anjie Butler, Gail Landreth, and William Butler cozy up on a bench at Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
The annual soiree adorned its epic backdrop at FWBG. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Linda Springer and Drew Springer. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Virginia Smith, Amy Havranek, Bruce Street, Dee Lynn Aguilar, and Donna Street enjoy an evening in the garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
A view of Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Jaye Skaggs, Arden Brock, Olivia Kearney enjoy the Japanese Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Ronnie Casey, Pennie Casey, Robin Froeschke, Paul Dorman, Molly Moon Jones. Walter Stucker, Ronda Stucker. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden, Russ Fleischer and Liz Fleischer surrounded by pink parasols. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden - Event chairs Linda Springer and Lauri Lawrence. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024.

Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Event chairs Lauri Lawrence and Linda Springer, present proceeds to Botanic Gardens CEO Patrick Newman, along with FWGC President Liz Fleischer (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Mary Lynn Garrett, Maurie Reynolds, and Judy Koslow attended the annual evening in the garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Guests of GWR Foundation, including Gail Rawl, Kim Darden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Bill Landreth, Anjie Butler, Gail Landreth, and William Butler cozy up on a bench at Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

The annual soiree adorned its epic backdrop at FWBG. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Linda Springer and Drew Springer. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Virginia Smith, Amy Havranek, Bruce Street, Dee Lynn Aguilar, and Donna Street enjoy an evening in the garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

A view of Fort Worth Garden Club's Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Jaye Skaggs, Arden Brock, Olivia Kearney enjoy the Japanese Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Ronnie Casey, Pennie Casey, Robin Froeschke, Paul Dorman, Molly Moon Jones. Walter Stucker, Ronda Stucker. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

The Fort Worth Garden Club held its third annual soiree to honor its Blooming Beds & Benches donors on the evening of March 27. Sponsors and benefactors enjoyed “An Evening in the Garden” set inside one spectacular backdrop ― the mesmerizing Japanese Gardens at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (FWBG)

Only a small portion of the FWBG, the Japanese Garden (7.5 acres of authenticity) celebrated its 50th  anniversary in 2023. It is a sight to behold year round ― filled with cherry trees, blazing Japanese maples, magnolias, bamboo stands, arched bridges, and ponds filled with frolicking koi fish.

This year, some 300 guests were delivered to the entrance of the Japanese Gardens by black sedans, and greeted by Japanese Taiko drummers from the Dallas Kiyari Daiko group, setting the scene for a memorable evening.

This year’s Blooming Beds & Benches campaign by the Fort Worth Garden Club (nearing its own 100th anniversary in 2026) raised $121,000, enabling continual improvement projects at the garden.

Upon checking in, guests strolled the garden to view the specific bed or bench that they had generously sponsored during the walktails hour. Chauffeur-driven golf carts were on hand to take guests to their specific bed locations.

Beds – Attendees Jennifer Truelson, Carol Williams, Sharon Crockett. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden in Fort Worth, Texas on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

An Evening Blushing With Surprises

The entrance to the garden was decorated with a large display of pink parasols in various shades. The walkway through the Garden was decorated with the same pink parasols as guests made their way to the main decks where they were greeted with beautiful floral displays of cherry blossom branches, springtime tulips, roses, and hydrangeas.

“The weather was perfect,” co-chair Lauri Lawrence tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Storms had been in the forecast, but there was no humidity, wind, or rain.” A rare treat from early spring in Fort Worth.

Molly Moon Jones took charge of the floral design and décor which included lanterns hung with satin pink ribbon from the trees over the walkways. And, the blushing pink color scheme worked its way throughout the evening as guests were served champagne in pink-hued flutes topped with their own tiny parasols. Supporters enjoyed two full bars hosted by Rock Springs Café (located on the grounds) ― including a signature strawberry mule cocktail created for the evening.

Beds – table settings
A view of Fort Worth Garden Club’s Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Hand-passed hors d’oeuvres and a buffet dinner were catered by City Kitchen, and one-of-a-kind tablecloths were topped by custom table settings.

“The pearlized caviar plates were a special touch to the evening,” Lawrence notes.

For dessert, a special cake was created by Back Home Bakery in Weatherford, and pink slices of almond-flavored cake with matching pink buttercream icing were passed, as well as handmade chocolate truffles in shades of pink glitter were served in shot glasses.

Intimate sitting areas were created with benches, pillows, and lighting welcoming guests to stop and enjoy their dramatic surroundings. Live music was performed by Trey and the Tritones ― enticing party-goers to dance as the sun set over the Japanese Garden.

