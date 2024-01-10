Paris Hilton and Ashley Klaja
Kathy Hilton Klaja party
Ashley Klaja brought plenty of sweet charms to Kathy Hilton's home.
The gingerbread houses that Klaja took out to Beverly Hills for Kathy Hilton's "Family and Friends" Christmas Party were no ordinary treats.
01
04

Paris Hilton and Ashley Klaja have a cupcake moment.

02
04

Kathy Hilton and Ashley Klaja

03
04

Ashley Klaja brought plenty of sweet charms to Kathy Hilton's home.

04
04

The gingerbread houses that Klaja took out to Beverly Hills for Kathy Hilton's "Family and Friends" Christmas Party were no ordinary treats.

Paris Hilton and Ashley Klaja
Kathy Hilton Klaja party
Ashley Klaja brought plenty of sweet charms to Kathy Hilton's home.
The gingerbread houses that Klaja took out to Beverly Hills for Kathy Hilton's "Family and Friends" Christmas Party were no ordinary treats.
Society / Featured Parties

Kathy Hilton Turns to The Woodlands’ Tablescape & Dessert Dynamo For Her Lavish Beverly Hills Party — Eating Cupcakes With Paris Hilton and Living the Dream

The Matriarch of the Hilton Family Trusts Her Pink Party Visions to an One-Woman Texas Show — Ashley Klaja of A Sweet at The Table Shares Her Story

BY // 01.10.24
Paris Hilton and Ashley Klaja have a cupcake moment.
Kathy Hilton and Ashley Klaja
Ashley Klaja brought plenty of sweet charms to Kathy Hilton's home.
The gingerbread houses that Klaja took out to Beverly Hills for Kathy Hilton's "Family and Friends" Christmas Party were no ordinary treats.
1
4

Paris Hilton and Ashley Klaja have a cupcake moment.

2
4

Kathy Hilton and Ashley Klaja

3
4

Ashley Klaja brought plenty of sweet charms to Kathy Hilton's home.

4
4

The gingerbread houses that Klaja took out to Beverly Hills for Kathy Hilton's "Family and Friends" Christmas Party were no ordinary treats.

With just four days’ notice, Ashley Klaja showed up at Kathy Hilton’s “Friends and Family” Christmas party in Beverly Hills with seven dozen cookies, four dozen cupcakes, several elaborate showcase-worthy gingerbread houses, four cakes and a complete tablescape. The Woodlands dynamo behind A Sweet at The Table showed she could rise to the challenge of the matriarch of one of the most famous families in America.

But how did a do-everything entrepreneur from The Woodlands connect with Kathy Hilton and end up posing with her daughter Paris Hilton at this Beverly Hills party t0 remember?

A viral Instagram reel from Klaja’s A Sweet at The Table that amassed more than 4.5 million views, showcasing a party Klaja did, apparently got Kathy Hilton’s attention.

“I refreshed my Instagram account and saw a comment from Kathy Hilton that said ‘Check your DMs,’ ” Klaja tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “At first she asked if I FedExed and I was thinking, ‘This is a a fake account.’ But we kept up a back and forth. She said ‘Have your PR person contact my PR person.’ She thinks I’m a company and doesn’t realize it’s just me!

“I bake every cake. I don’t outsource. I had four days to do it. I worked like a dog around the clock.”

Although she’s a one person operation, Klaja did turn to her husband and her best friend, turning them into impromptu Operation Hilton helpers.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth

“My husband stopped what he was doing to help me and was a huge support,” Klaja says. “He looked up how to pack, and explored shipping options.”

Once the connection was made, little information came from Kathy Hilton’s PR person. Klaja didn’t know the size of the table, or what Hilton wanted to serve.

“I had such little information,” Klaja says. “I overpacked. I assumed she wanted the gingerbread at a minimum because that was the reel she had commented on.”

Kathy Hilton and Ashley Klaja

Then, with everything baked and packed the night before the trip to Los Angeles, Klaja sent a photo to Kathy Hilton, showing what she had prepared.

“I just wanted her to say ‘Yes,’ ” Klaja remembers. “She responded with ‘This is great — add more pink.’ That aged me 10 years. I didn’t eat or sleep. I looked for ways to add more pink. I looked for anything pink and whipped up pink frosting.”

On departure day, Klaja and her husband loaded her dad’s SUV to the brim with eight of the largest boxes that the airline could accommodate. Each box was packed with vacuum sealed, frozen baked goods and tubs of frozen icing.

Once arriving in Los Angeles, Klaja paired up with a friend, a former collaborator of hers from Utah, to unpack and create the dessert tablescape. Klaja’s husband texted Kathy Hilton’s PR person Sebastian to let him know they were in front of the Hilton’s home, while Ashley held her breath, hoping that she had not been the victim of an elaborate scam.

“We pull up, my husband texts Sebastian and the gate swings opens,” Klaja says. “We drive up, Sebastian comes to the door and we walk in. That was the first time I had seem the table, and I had that day to set up and plan. And that was the moment that I knew it was real.”

The trio returned to Kathy Hilton’s Beverly Hills home the next afternoon to set up the desserts.

“We got there about 4 p.m. — we wanted good light for photos,” Klaja says. “We were set up in an hour. With dessert, you get paranoid that the cakes will start sinking. And I had to do all of this in heels and full glam.”

Then the moment of truth came. Kathy Hilton came by to see the tablescape.

“When she saw everything, she loved it and said ‘Enjoy the party!’ That was when the relief hit,” Klaja says. “We are done. We are here. This is the moment.” With hours to go before the party, the trio had time to relax.

“We snagged a front row seat to watch all the people come in and I would go in and say hi,” Klaja details. “I loved watching people’s reactions. They were oohing and aahing. I knew when Rachel Zoe  came — if she’s looking at my tablescape then I’m going in. We were just beaming. Paris (Hilton) came in and she grabbed a cupcake and I got to talk to her about 10 minutes. About babies, about life. She ate my whole cupcake.”

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were at Klaja’s table as the party hit its stride, complete with a DJ set from Paris Hilton herself.

“What a unique experience,” Klaja says. “They are iconic. It was a real honor.”

Kathy Hilton gave a one-woman entrepreneur show in The Woodlands a chance. And Ashley Klaja made the whole thing more than sweet.

Curated Collection

Swipe
7733 Lovers Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
7733 Lovers Lane
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Dallas, TX

$684,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake
FOR SALE

1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake, TX

$5,249,995 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1721 Bur Oak Drive
6538 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6538 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6538 Bob O Link Drive
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
5809 Desco Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5809 Desco Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,349,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5809 Desco Drive
5534 Northmoor Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5534 Northmoor Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5534 Northmoor Drive
39 Braewood Place
North Dallas
FOR SALE

39 Braewood Place
Dallas, TX

$4,100,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
39 Braewood Place
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X