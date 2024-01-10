Houston’s Beloved Hair Ball Turns Up the Wildness at the Botanic Garden — This Lawndale Art Tradition Just Keeps Growing
30 Years of Very Memorable PartiesBY Caitlin Hsu and Mia De Los Reyes // 01.10.24
Hair Ball co-chairs Mary Catherine Jones, Robert Hodge, Bailey Jones at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Adrienne Moeller, Kola Omotade at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Allison & Ivan Chavez at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Amarie Cemone Gipson aka DJ DOUBLEDUTCH at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anna Walker, Eleanor Williams at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Ashley Sloan at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Chaselinn Chambers, Kathleen Sledge, Ryan MacMillan at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Coy Hunger at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Cynthia Dehlavi, Matt & Christi Aufdenspring, Yvette Salazar at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Mary Catherine Jones, Anna Walker, Tamirah Collins, Morgan Newton at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Doug Welsh & Mitch Pengra at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Elizabeth Roath Garcia, Lea Tcholakian, Afton Baily Griffin at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
James Hays & Dennis Nance at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
James Hays, Teresa Porter at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jeanne Jones, Cindee Travis Klement at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
John Bradshaw, Randy Christ at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Justin Huebener, George Lancaster, Christine Delucchi, Michael Huebener at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kathleen Sledge, Chaselinn Chambers at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lawndale Hair Ball flowers by The Velvet Petunia at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lorece Shaw & Jeremy Johnson at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lorena Mitchell, Emily Fens at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Matt Manalo, Sol Diaz at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Matthew Walker, Ernest Harris, Jeremy Johnson, Robert Hodge, Mike Morris at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Nicole Romano with hair by Julie Correa at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Rachel Schneider, Izzy Schulte, Elizabeth Roath Garcia, Afton Baily Griffin, Jessica Seff at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Robert Hodge, Phill Wade at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Ryan & Whitney Burns at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sarah Darro, Dennis Nance at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Vanessa Gaidosik, Jeryn Mayer at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Vanessa Gaidosik at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Warren Dunn, Jarrod Gullett at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Zhaira Costiniano at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Whimsical wigs met crazy coiffures and bodacious bouffants at Lawndale Art Center’s 30th annual Hair Ball. Themed “Diamonds, Pearls, and Curls.” The latest edition of this legendary dress-up fundraiser saw 300 Houstonians decked out in outfits and hairdos inspired by underwater creatures, garden nymphs, pop culture characters and more.
At Houston Botanic Garden, a fantastically-fashioned flock danced to live music from Amarie Cemone Gipson (known as DJ DoubleDutch), tried their chances in a raffle and snapped photos with the botanic garden’s beautiful natural scenery. The decor was punctuated with flower arrangements from The Velvet Petunia.
Lemond Kitchen served a delicious appetizer buffet with savory grilled vegetable shooters, pecan crusted chicken cones, charcuterie cups and more. At the bar, the hopping hairy crowd sipped on a specialty drink dubbed Princess Cut cocktail, which featured tequila and sparkling wine.
And who can forget the highlight of the evening — The Parade of Hair. Historically, the Hair Ball holds this Best Dressed costume to award to its attendees with the most dazzling outfits and hairstyles. This year, emcee Phill Wade revealed Doug Welsh and Mitch Pengra as the winners, recognized for their dazzling jellyfish costumes. The couple won the Parade of Hair’s coveted prizes, including light-up trophies with Baroque-style cupids hand painted by Lawndale artists.
Lawndale executive director Anna Walker expressed the organization’s gratitude for the support given by the dressed-up crowd. Co-chairs Laura and Galen Hines-Pierce, artist Robert Hodge, Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones delivered remarks, emphasizing the longstanding importance of the iconic Lawndale’s work for artists in Houston and the Gulf Coast region. Driving that home, Lawndale pulled in a hair-raising $102,000 to support its artists, exhibits and programs on this night.
PC Seen: Lawndale board chair Jessica Seff, Adrienne Moeller and Kola Omotade, Afton Bailey Griffin, MFAH’s Elizabeth Roath Garcia, Nicole and Joey Romano, Allison and Ivan Chavez, Justin and Michael Huebener, Matt Manalo, Galveston Arts Center’s Dennis Nance, University of Houston’s James Hays, public art doyenne Piper Faust and husband Adam Faust, gallerist Janice Bond and posse, artist Lisa E. Harris and The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, artist Debra Barrera in disco finery, past Lawndale director Eleanor Williams, artist Selven O’Keef Jarmon and the Lawndale team of Emily Fens, Jeremy Johnson with wife Lorece Shaw, Tamirah Collins and MaeLea Williams.
Additional reporting from Catherine D. Anspon.