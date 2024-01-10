Hair Ball Co-Chairs – Mary Catherine Jones, Robert Hodge, Bailey Jones (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Hair Ball Co-Chairs – Mary Catherine Jones, Robert Hodge, Bailey Jones (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Beloved Hair Ball Turns Up the Wildness at the Botanic Garden — This Lawndale Art Tradition Just Keeps Growing

30 Years of Very Memorable Parties

BY Caitlin Hsu and Mia De Los Reyes // 01.10.24
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
Whimsical wigs met crazy coiffures and bodacious bouffants at Lawndale Art Center’s 30th annual Hair Ball. Themed “Diamonds, Pearls, and Curls.” The latest edition of this legendary dress-up fundraiser saw 300 Houstonians decked out in outfits and hairdos inspired by underwater creatures, garden nymphs, pop culture characters and more. 

At Houston Botanic Garden, a fantastically-fashioned flock danced to live music from Amarie Cemone Gipson (known as DJ DoubleDutch), tried their chances in a raffle and snapped photos with the botanic garden’s beautiful natural scenery. The decor was punctuated with flower arrangements from The Velvet Petunia. 

Rachel Schneider, Izzy Schulte, Elizabeth Roath Garcia, Afton Baily Griffin, Jessica Seff at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lemond Kitchen served a delicious appetizer buffet with savory grilled vegetable shooters, pecan crusted chicken cones, charcuterie cups and more. At the bar, the hopping hairy crowd sipped on a specialty drink dubbed Princess Cut cocktail, which featured tequila and sparkling wine.

And who can forget the highlight of the evening — The Parade of Hair. Historically, the Hair Ball holds this Best Dressed costume to award to its attendees with the most dazzling outfits and hairstyles. This year, emcee Phill Wade revealed Doug Welsh and Mitch Pengra as the winners, recognized for their dazzling jellyfish costumes. The couple won the Parade of Hair’s coveted prizes, including light-up trophies with Baroque-style cupids hand painted by Lawndale artists.

Doug Welsh & Mitch Pengra at Lawndale Art Center Hair Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lawndale executive director Anna Walker expressed the organization’s gratitude for the support given by the dressed-up crowd. Co-chairs Laura and Galen Hines-Pierce, artist Robert Hodge, Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones delivered remarks, emphasizing the longstanding importance of the iconic Lawndale’s work for artists in Houston and the Gulf Coast region. Driving that home, Lawndale pulled in a hair-raising $102,000 to support its artists, exhibits and programs on this night. 

PC Seen: Lawndale board chair Jessica Seff, Adrienne Moeller and Kola OmotadeAfton Bailey Griffin, MFAH’s Elizabeth Roath Garcia, Nicole and Joey RomanoAllison and Ivan Chavez, Justin and Michael Huebener, Matt Manalo, Galveston Arts Center’s Dennis Nance, University of Houston’s James Hays, public art doyenne Piper Faust and husband Adam Faust, gallerist Janice Bond and posse, artist Lisa E. Harris and The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, artist Debra Barrera in disco finery, past Lawndale director Eleanor Williams, artist Selven O’Keef Jarmon and the Lawndale team of Emily Fens, Jeremy Johnson with wife Lorece Shaw, Tamirah Collins and MaeLea Williams.

Additional reporting from Catherine D. Anspon.

