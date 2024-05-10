Houston’s Own Kentucky Derby Moment Brings Hats, Hearts and Horseshoes — And Bo’s Place Is the Clear Undisputed Winner

Kentucky Derby Mara Antonoff, Leah Rabe, Jaclyn Gurrola photo by Jacob Power
Terry and Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious and Jayne and Garrett Johnston photo by Jacob Power
Lane and Chita Craft photo by Jacob Power
Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders photo by Jacob Power
Headline
Jennifer Allison
Valerie & Tracy Dieterich
Luke and Megan Hotze photo by Jacob Power
Headline
Hallie Vanderhider
Stuart and Gaye Lynn Zarrow photo by Jacob Power
Travis Torremce and Lauren Varnado photo by Jacob Power
Headline
Headline
Headline
Elia Gabbanelli, Yannett Carmona photo by Jacob Power
James and Nicole Lassiter photo by Jacob Power
Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge
Fabulous hats
01
20

Mara Antonoff, Leah Rabe, Jaclyn Gurrola at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
20

Chairs Terry & Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, Jayne & Garrett Johnson at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
20

Lane & Chita Craft at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
20

Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
20

Melissa Juneau and Monica Bickers at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes- A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)

06
20

Jennifer Allison at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
20

Valerie & Tracy Dieterich at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)

08
20

Luke & Megan Hotze at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
20

Cecile Cao, Robert Le at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)

10
20

Hallie Vanderhider at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
20

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
20

Travis Torrence, Lauren Varnado at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
20

Stacey & Al Lindseth at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)

14
20

Camille Connelly, Julie Chen, Alexandra Ochoa at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)

15
20

Carson Brown, Demi McCormack at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)

16
20

Elia Gabbanelli, Yannett Carmona at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
20

James & Nicole Lassiter at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
20

Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

19
20

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes- A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel (Dave Rossman photo)

20
20

Fabulous hats at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Kentucky Derby Mara Antonoff, Leah Rabe, Jaclyn Gurrola photo by Jacob Power
Terry and Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious and Jayne and Garrett Johnston photo by Jacob Power
Lane and Chita Craft photo by Jacob Power
Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders photo by Jacob Power
Headline
Jennifer Allison
Valerie & Tracy Dieterich
Luke and Megan Hotze photo by Jacob Power
Headline
Hallie Vanderhider
Stuart and Gaye Lynn Zarrow photo by Jacob Power
Travis Torremce and Lauren Varnado photo by Jacob Power
Headline
Headline
Headline
Elia Gabbanelli, Yannett Carmona photo by Jacob Power
James and Nicole Lassiter photo by Jacob Power
Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge
Fabulous hats
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Kentucky Derby Moment Brings Hats, Hearts and Horseshoes — And Bo’s Place Is the Clear Undisputed Winner

Helping Hurting Families Grieve

BY // 05.10.24
Mara Antonoff, Leah Rabe, Jaclyn Gurrola at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chairs Terry & Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, Jayne & Garrett Johnson at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lane & Chita Craft at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Melissa Juneau and Monica Bickers at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes- A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)
Jennifer Allison at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Valerie & Tracy Dieterich at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)
Luke & Megan Hotze at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cecile Cao, Robert Le at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)
Hallie Vanderhider at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Travis Torrence, Lauren Varnado at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stacey & Al Lindseth at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)
Camille Connelly, Julie Chen, Alexandra Ochoa at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)
Carson Brown, Demi McCormack at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)
Elia Gabbanelli, Yannett Carmona at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
James & Nicole Lassiter at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes- A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel (Dave Rossman photo)
Fabulous hats at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
1
20

Mara Antonoff, Leah Rabe, Jaclyn Gurrola at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
20

Chairs Terry & Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, Jayne & Garrett Johnson at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
20

Lane & Chita Craft at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
20

Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
20

Melissa Juneau and Monica Bickers at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes- A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)

6
20

Jennifer Allison at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
20

Valerie & Tracy Dieterich at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)

8
20

Luke & Megan Hotze at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
20

Cecile Cao, Robert Le at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)

10
20

Hallie Vanderhider at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
20

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
20

Travis Torrence, Lauren Varnado at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
20

Stacey & Al Lindseth at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel.(Dave Rossman photo)

14
20

Camille Connelly, Julie Chen, Alexandra Ochoa at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)

15
20

Carson Brown, Demi McCormack at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes, A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel. (Dave Rossman photo)

16
20

Elia Gabbanelli, Yannett Carmona at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
20

James & Nicole Lassiter at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
20

Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

19
20

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes- A Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bos Place at The Post Oak Hotel (Dave Rossman photo)

20
20

Fabulous hats at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Oh, how we groused when Bo’s Place decided to move its Kentucky Derby “Hats, Hearts, and Horseshoes” benefit indoors. But wait. We also grumbled when it was held outdoors in the blistering heat of the Houston Polo Club. That said, Sunday’s event at the Post Oak Hotel was a glorious success with all agreeing that air conditioning ultimately trumps the vagaries of Mother Nature in Houston.

Three cheers for chairs Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Amanda and Terry Boffone, and Jayne and Garrett Johnston, who fashionably led the afternoon fête to generous proceeds of $360,000.

Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders photo by Jacob Power
Jennifer Boubel, Meredith Chastang, Liz Anders at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo’s Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Fashion is almost as important as the fundraising at Kentucky Derby parties when hats are de rigueur. The 400 attendees here did not disappoint as the ballroom foyer was literally brimming with chapeaux before everyone moved into the ballroom to watch the run for the roses.

Once the Kentucky Derby winner-by-a-whisker was finally made official and everyone cheered, Bo’s Place turned to the serious matter of the day with Chita Craft and Stephen Lewis serving as emcees. Taking the podium, Bo’s Place advisory board member Kathy O’Neil presented Meredith Chastang and Liz Anders, longtime supporters of Bo’s Place following the untimely death of their mother when they were both young teens.

Lane and Chita Craft photo by Jacob Power
Lane & Chita Craft at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo’s Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Bo’s Place is a bereavement center that aids those with the grief associated with the untimely death of a family member or loved one.

“Bo’s Place offers children and families the tools to be resilient after experiencing the death of a loved one,” executive director Jennifer Boubel says. “And a support network as they navigate their grief journey.”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
ASSAEL
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
KATHERINE JETTER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2

Further creating an emotional interlude was event chair Baldwin, who shared his moving story of his mother’s death when he was 14 and the family dissolution that followed. He emphasized how Bo’s Place could have helped his family deal in a less negative way with their overwhelming grief.

Terry and Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious and Jayne and Garrett Johnston photo by Jacob Power
Chairs Terry & Amanda Boffone, Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, Jayne & Garrett Johnson at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo’s Place. (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Lane Craft, Melissa Juneau, Monica and Curtis Bickers, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Megan and Luke Hotze, Cecile Cao and Robert Le, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Travis Torrence, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Julie Longoria Chen, Lindy and Larry Neuhau, Carson Brown, Elia Gabbanelli, Nicole and James Lassiter, Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, and Maidie Ryan, 

Stay in the Moment with JW Marriot
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X