Houston’s Own Kentucky Derby Moment Brings Hats, Hearts and Horseshoes — And Bo’s Place Is the Clear Undisputed Winner

Oh, how we groused when Bo’s Place decided to move its Kentucky Derby “Hats, Hearts, and Horseshoes” benefit indoors. But wait. We also grumbled when it was held outdoors in the blistering heat of the Houston Polo Club. That said, Sunday’s event at the Post Oak Hotel was a glorious success with all agreeing that air conditioning ultimately trumps the vagaries of Mother Nature in Houston.

Three cheers for chairs Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Amanda and Terry Boffone, and Jayne and Garrett Johnston, who fashionably led the afternoon fête to generous proceeds of $360,000.

Fashion is almost as important as the fundraising at Kentucky Derby parties when hats are de rigueur. The 400 attendees here did not disappoint as the ballroom foyer was literally brimming with chapeaux before everyone moved into the ballroom to watch the run for the roses.

Once the Kentucky Derby winner-by-a-whisker was finally made official and everyone cheered, Bo’s Place turned to the serious matter of the day with Chita Craft and Stephen Lewis serving as emcees. Taking the podium, Bo’s Place advisory board member Kathy O’Neil presented Meredith Chastang and Liz Anders, longtime supporters of Bo’s Place following the untimely death of their mother when they were both young teens.

Bo’s Place is a bereavement center that aids those with the grief associated with the untimely death of a family member or loved one.

“Bo’s Place offers children and families the tools to be resilient after experiencing the death of a loved one,” executive director Jennifer Boubel says. “And a support network as they navigate their grief journey.”

Further creating an emotional interlude was event chair Baldwin, who shared his moving story of his mother’s death when he was 14 and the family dissolution that followed. He emphasized how Bo’s Place could have helped his family deal in a less negative way with their overwhelming grief.

PC Seen: Lane Craft, Melissa Juneau, Monica and Curtis Bickers, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Megan and Luke Hotze, Cecile Cao and Robert Le, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Travis Torrence, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Julie Longoria Chen, Lindy and Larry Neuhau, Carson Brown, Elia Gabbanelli, Nicole and James Lassiter, Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, and Maidie Ryan,