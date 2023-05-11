Houston’s Own Royal Moment Makes King Charles’ Coronation Hit Home — A True British Garden Party

Costumed models flank colorful cutouts at the Houston Arboretum where invitation-only guests joined the celebration of the coronation of Britain's King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Amy Spall of Drax Group exhiibting high spirits prevailed at the British Consulate party celebrating the Coronation of King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Costumed models flank colorful cutouts at the Houston Arboretum where invitation-only guests joined the celebration of the coronation of Britain's King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

British Consul General Richard Hyde and his wife, Vicki, at the Houston celebration of the Coronation of King Charles, (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

In honor of King Charles' coronation the British Consul General's residence in River Oaks was dressed in a patriotic light show. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Jesse McDougall, British Consulate-General, Houston; Graeme Baxter and wife Lorna Baxter. Heis the official artist for world golf events Ryder Cup, the Open, the PGA Championship and more. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Amy Spall of Drax Group exhiibting high spirits prevailed at the British Consulate party celebrating the Coronation of King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

British flags grace the grounds of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center in celebration of King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Westwood Energy's Ernest Washington & Karon Washington at the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Students from the British International School of Houston created the colorful mural for the British Consulate's celebration of King Charles coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Luxury and vintage United Kingdom autos were on display at the coronation celebration (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

(Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Loyal costuming at the British Consulate's party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Dean, Stacy, Adriana and Marko Krajinovic attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Jacqueline and Pastor Lou McElory of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Loyal costuming at the British Consulate's party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Guests of the British Consulate attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Guests of the British Consulate attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

In honor of King Charles' coronation the British Consul General's residence in River Oaks was dressed in a patriotic light show. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Royal Moment Makes King Charles’ Coronation Hit Home — A True British Garden Party

Big Ben, an Iconic British Phone Booth and the Royal Couple All Make an Appearance

BY // 05.10.23
photography Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography
Costumed models flank colorful cutouts at the Houston Arboretum where invitation-only guests joined the celebration of the coronation of Britain's King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
British Consul General Richard Hyde and his wife, Vicki, at the Houston celebration of the Coronation of King Charles, (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
In honor of King Charles' coronation the British Consul General's residence in River Oaks was dressed in a patriotic light show. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Jesse McDougall, British Consulate-General, Houston; Graeme Baxter and wife Lorna Baxter. Heis the official artist for world golf events Ryder Cup, the Open, the PGA Championship and more. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Amy Spall of Drax Group exhiibting high spirits prevailed at the British Consulate party celebrating the Coronation of King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
British flags grace the grounds of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center in celebration of King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Westwood Energy's Ernest Washington & Karon Washington at the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Students from the British International School of Houston created the colorful mural for the British Consulate's celebration of King Charles coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Luxury and vintage United Kingdom autos were on display at the coronation celebration (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Loyal costuming at the British Consulate's party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Dean, Stacy, Adriana and Marko Krajinovic attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Jacqueline and Pastor Lou McElory of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Loyal costuming at the British Consulate's party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Guests of the British Consulate attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Guests of the British Consulate attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
In honor of King Charles' coronation the British Consul General's residence in River Oaks was dressed in a patriotic light show. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)
Costumed models flank colorful cutouts at the Houston Arboretum where invitation-only guests joined the celebration of the coronation of Britain's King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

British Consul General Richard Hyde and his wife, Vicki, at the Houston celebration of the Coronation of King Charles, (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

In honor of King Charles' coronation the British Consul General's residence in River Oaks was dressed in a patriotic light show. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Jesse McDougall, British Consulate-General, Houston; Graeme Baxter and wife Lorna Baxter. Heis the official artist for world golf events Ryder Cup, the Open, the PGA Championship and more. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Amy Spall of Drax Group exhiibting high spirits prevailed at the British Consulate party celebrating the Coronation of King Charles. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

British flags grace the grounds of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center in celebration of King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Westwood Energy's Ernest Washington & Karon Washington at the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Students from the British International School of Houston created the colorful mural for the British Consulate's celebration of King Charles coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Luxury and vintage United Kingdom autos were on display at the coronation celebration (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

(Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Loyal costuming at the British Consulate's party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Dean, Stacy, Adriana and Marko Krajinovic attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Jacqueline and Pastor Lou McElory of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Loyal costuming at the British Consulate's party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Guests of the British Consulate attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

Guests of the British Consulate attend the invitation-only party celebrating King Charles' coronation. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

In honor of King Charles' coronation the British Consul General's residence in River Oaks was dressed in a patriotic light show. (Photo by Joffre Camacho, Square Foot Photography)

What: The British Consulate-General of Houston Celebration of King Charles’ coronation

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

PC Moment: A series of celebratory events began Saturday morning with a Buffalo Bayou cleanup at Eleanor Tinsley Park, organized with the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. Some 120 volunteers of all ages joined in The Big Help Out, part of a global initiative to serve local communities and honor King Charles lifetime of public service. It concluded with a picnic lunch in the park’s Nau Family Pavilion.

That evening, more than 700 invitation-only Anglophiles and British citizens filled a vast party tent at the Houston Arboretum with high spirits and diplomatic good will in an evening showcasing the best of British culture, music, food, sports and more as well as the longstanding connections between the United Kingdom and Texas. The well-dressed throng consisted of luminaries of business, government, journalism and philanthropy — and nine individuals who were sworn in as British citizens by British Consul General Richard Hyde.

“The king is the United Kingdom’s foremost diplomat and our Texas-sized coronation celebration was a fitting way to affirm old relationships and build new connections,” Hyde told the gathering. “This weekend we had a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate our shared values of freedom and democracy.

“And it is no coincidence that both of our coronation events were environmentally focused as the king has been at the forefront of conservation for decades.”

The garden party area was strung with British flags amid decor that included a United Kingdom luxury and vintage auto showcase courtesy of Aston Martin Houston and Jaguar Club of Houston and an art display featuring King Charles, created by British International School of Houston students. An iconic British red phone booth, a replica of Big Ben, a life-sized cutout of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and a cutout of the iconic double-decker red bus added to the nostalgia of the setting.

Charitable fundraising activities benefited Mountbatten House, a home for senior citizens which is supported by local chapters of the Daughters of the British Empire.

Music was an integral part of the evening with performances by the Houston Brass Band, a Beatles tribute band and bagpipes played by students from the St. Thomas Episcopal High School band.

The evening of the celebrations, a laser light display danced across the front facade of the Consul General’s River Oaks residence. This Saturday, British and Australian ex-pats will play against each other in the inaugural Coronation Ashes cricket match, at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland, an event organized by the British Consulate.

