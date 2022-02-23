Paris Lights Up Galveston Mardi Gras With Impressionist Colors, 30 Duchesses and More — Knights of Momus Keeps It Royal

Carrie & Jonathan Zendeh at the Knights of Momus Coronation Presentation and Ball (Photo by Rhea's Photographic Art)

Once held in the charming Grand 1894 Opera House on Galveston’s famed Postoffice Street, the Knights of Momus Coronation Presentation and Ball has grown to such an exuberant extent that the stage can no longer accommodate the record number of 30 duchesses. Thus, the gala was moved to the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis where more than 950 guests applauded the Momus royalty.

No ordinary convention center this. Rather in the hands of Richard Flowers and The Events Company, the vast ballroom echoed the 2022 Galveston Mardi Gras theme, “Midnight in Paris.” Twinkle lights combined with florals, pops of Impressionist colors, a painting of the Eiffel Tower and Starry Night-inspired murals transported guests to the City of Light, that journey aided by the sounds of Broadway actor and vocalist Ben Chavez, who performed on a dazzling crystal-embellished piano.

Applause, applause for coronation gala chair Craig Kovacevich and designer Miwa Sakashita, who created the 30 duchess gowns reminiscent of Paris Fashion Week in a nod to the evening’s theme.

Leading the royal entourage were King Frivolous CVI Frank Dominguez III and Queen Libbie Ansell, whose family’s involvement with Momus began in 1939 when her great-grandmother Libbie Moody Thompson Walker was crowned Momus Queen. Unique to the decades-old presentation, Ansell made her grand entrance by gliding out of a larger-than-life cover of Vogue Paris.

Making to the floor Texas bows were duchesses Channing Allshouse, Libbie Lee Ansell, Anna Bassett, Francesca Bertini, Ashley Dowling, Sarah Grace Elliott, Mia Flores, Lucy Frankfort, Alexis Gust, Katherine Haver, Madison Hay, Hailey Herrold, Catherine Jackson, Lexie Koehler, Danielle Lang, Emily Metyko, Madison Morton, Savannah Olsson, Kameron Ong, Mary Katherine Piel, Caroline Perillo, Tyler Robinson, Kellie Samson, Juliet Sweeney, Taylor Termini, Evelyn Voelter, Makenzie Walser, Grace Winfrey, Cara Wolff, and Dylan Wood.

Joining the King’s retinue were past Momus kings Douglas McLeod, John Listowski, William C. Ansell, Lawrence Estes and James McLean, plus James Grant and Craig Janek.

The night closed — it didn’t really close out until the wee morning hours — thanks to the sounds of the 23-piece Drywater Band.

PC Seen: Momus president Bryan Ritchey and wife Michelle, Libbie and Bill Ansell, Joan McLeod, Mistresses of Robes Janette Wegner and Caroline Barnes, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Laura and Dr. Mike Sweeney, Jill and Trey Termini, Dancie and Jim Ware, Frannie Kusnerik, Margie and Scott Kusnerik, and Nicole and Bubba Koehler.