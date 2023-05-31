Sparkle Power — Houston’s Ultimate Diamond Party Raises Nearly $1 Million For KNOWAutism Thanks to a Harry Winston Stunner

KNOWAutism gala chairs April & Dr. Jorge Salazar (Photo by Larry Fagala)
QUY_3394
IMG_7377
photo
QUY_2517
IMG_7793
IMG_7374
IMG_7430
IMG_7441
IMG_7705
IMG_7749
QUY_3456
QUY_2627
QUY_2757
QUY_2947
photo (4)
1682204599_10
1682206889_43
1682208312_61
IMG_7284
01
20

KNOWAutism gala chairs April & Dr. Jorge Salazar (Photo by Larry Fagala)

02
20

Debbie & Steve Polotko, Petra Martinez, Luis & Clare Quintero, Melanie Udie, Yixin Qian (Back Row) Remington Bruce, Trevor Wiedman, Demond Monteilh, Shanshan Wei at the KNOWAutism gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

03
20

KNOWAutism founders Wayne & Tammy Nguyen at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

04
20

Harry Winston's Petra Martinez, honorary chair Sherri Zucker at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

05
20

Elaine Finger, Edward Finger at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

06
20

James & Nikki Lassiter at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

07
20

Nicole Pope, Bob Unanue, Gabby Baptista at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

08
20

John Reger, Miya Shay, and Anna Reger at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

09
20

Tammy Nguyen, Brandon McClendon, Jane Wagner at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

10
20

Shiloh McDuff, Deborah Duncan at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

11
20

Ajay & Sippi Khruana at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

12
20

Kelsy Keller, Merisa Montemayor, Paula Keller, Monty Meave, Mary Alice Meave, and Michelle Boyer at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
20

Honorees Paul & Penny Loyd with Jack Stern at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
20

David Marshall, Melanie Dinh at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
20

Ed & Betty Perez, Adriana & Mauricio Nava at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

16
20

Dr. Alice Mao, Sippi Khurana, Perri Palermo at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

17
20

Dr. Bruce & Marian McClendon at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

18
20

Maria Moncada Alaoui, Anna Reger, Laura Ward at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

19
20

Kat Kearns, Ron Holley at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

20
20

KIrksey Gregg Productions answered honorary chair Sherri Zucker's vision for the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

KNOWAutism gala chairs April & Dr. Jorge Salazar (Photo by Larry Fagala)
QUY_3394
IMG_7377
photo
QUY_2517
IMG_7793
IMG_7374
IMG_7430
IMG_7441
IMG_7705
IMG_7749
QUY_3456
QUY_2627
QUY_2757
QUY_2947
photo (4)
1682204599_10
1682206889_43
1682208312_61
IMG_7284
Society / Featured Parties

Sparkle Power — Houston’s Ultimate Diamond Party Raises Nearly $1 Million For KNOWAutism Thanks to a Harry Winston Stunner

Award Winners and TV Stars Get In On the Do-Good Fun

BY // 05.30.23
KNOWAutism gala chairs April & Dr. Jorge Salazar (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Debbie & Steve Polotko, Petra Martinez, Luis & Clare Quintero, Melanie Udie, Yixin Qian (Back Row) Remington Bruce, Trevor Wiedman, Demond Monteilh, Shanshan Wei at the KNOWAutism gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism founders Wayne & Tammy Nguyen at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Harry Winston's Petra Martinez, honorary chair Sherri Zucker at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala
Elaine Finger, Edward Finger at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
James & Nikki Lassiter at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Nicole Pope, Bob Unanue, Gabby Baptista at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
John Reger, Miya Shay, and Anna Reger at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Tammy Nguyen, Brandon McClendon, Jane Wagner at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Shiloh McDuff, Deborah Duncan at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Ajay & Sippi Khruana at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
Kelsy Keller, Merisa Montemayor, Paula Keller, Monty Meave, Mary Alice Meave, and Michelle Boyer at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Honorees Paul & Penny Loyd with Jack Stern at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
David Marshall, Melanie Dinh at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
Ed & Betty Perez, Adriana & Mauricio Nava at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Alice Mao, Sippi Khurana, Perri Palermo at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala
Dr. Bruce & Marian McClendon at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala
Maria Moncada Alaoui, Anna Reger, Laura Ward at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala
Kat Kearns, Ron Holley at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala
KIrksey Gregg Productions answered honorary chair Sherri Zucker's vision for the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)
1
20

KNOWAutism gala chairs April & Dr. Jorge Salazar (Photo by Larry Fagala)

2
20

Debbie & Steve Polotko, Petra Martinez, Luis & Clare Quintero, Melanie Udie, Yixin Qian (Back Row) Remington Bruce, Trevor Wiedman, Demond Monteilh, Shanshan Wei at the KNOWAutism gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

3
20

KNOWAutism founders Wayne & Tammy Nguyen at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

4
20

Harry Winston's Petra Martinez, honorary chair Sherri Zucker at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

5
20

Elaine Finger, Edward Finger at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

6
20

James & Nikki Lassiter at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

7
20

Nicole Pope, Bob Unanue, Gabby Baptista at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

8
20

John Reger, Miya Shay, and Anna Reger at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

9
20

Tammy Nguyen, Brandon McClendon, Jane Wagner at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

10
20

Shiloh McDuff, Deborah Duncan at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

11
20

Ajay & Sippi Khruana at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

12
20

Kelsy Keller, Merisa Montemayor, Paula Keller, Monty Meave, Mary Alice Meave, and Michelle Boyer at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
20

Honorees Paul & Penny Loyd with Jack Stern at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
20

David Marshall, Melanie Dinh at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
20

Ed & Betty Perez, Adriana & Mauricio Nava at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

16
20

Dr. Alice Mao, Sippi Khurana, Perri Palermo at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

17
20

Dr. Bruce & Marian McClendon at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

18
20

Maria Moncada Alaoui, Anna Reger, Laura Ward at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

19
20

Kat Kearns, Ron Holley at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala

20
20

KIrksey Gregg Productions answered honorary chair Sherri Zucker's vision for the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

What: The KNOWAutism “Diamond Gala”

Where: The Crystal Ballroom at The Rice

PC Moment: With the diamond theme, what better presenting sponsor for this KNOWAutism gala than Harry Winston, aka the King of Diamonds? The generous sponsor donated an Avenue C Mini Special Edition Watch, an 18k white gold timepiece with a mother-of-pearl dial flanked by a framework of brilliant cut diamonds, inspiring big sales of raffle tickets.

In the hands of chairs April and Dr. Jorge Salazar and honorary chair and KNOWAutism board member Sherri Zucker, the dazzling evening raised just shy of $1 million. Kirksey Gregg of Kirksey Gregg Productions implemented Zucker’s lavish vision for the diamond-infused evening.

QUY_2627
Honorees Paul & Penny Loyd with Jack Stern at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

Emcee Deborah Duncan, KTRK Channel 13’s Great Day Houston host, delivered her lovable, signature energy for the evening that honored Penny and Paul Loyd with the Humanitarian Heroes award. The Sippi and Ajay Khurana Corporate Hero Award went to Bob Unanue, Goya Foods/Goya Cares. Edward Finger received Frontline Hero honors.

In addition to the Harry Winston timepiece, live auction items contributing to the bottom line included a two-year lease on an electric BMW, donated by BMW Houston Dealers and board member Maria Moncada Alaoui; a Wyoming fishing experience donated twice by Ron Holley; an Hermès Birken bag; an offshore fishing experience donated by board member Monty Maeve; and an original work from autistic-eco artist Grant Manier. The widely recognized Manier contributed a piece constructed of recycled paper, puzzles and jewels. The auction played out in the hands of Johnny Bravo and Toya McLeod. 

Discover

Swipe
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023
  • CAM Studio May 2023

Closing out the night was entertainment by The Brown Brothers duo. The brothers, both high-functioning autistic individuals, have appeared on America’s Got Talent and boast more than four million YouTube followers.

IMG_7441
Tammy Nguyen, Brandon McClendon, Jane Wagner at the KNOWAutism 10th anniversary gala (Photo by Larry Fagala)

PC Seen: KNOWAutism founders Tammy and Wayne Nguyen, Harry Winston’s Petra Martinez, Nikki and James Lassiter, Marian and Dr. Bruce McClendon, Susan and Reed Tinsley, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Theresa and Dr. Peter Chang, Dr. Lucky Chopra, Kelly Anzilotti, Elaine Finger, Betty and Kim Gee, Dr. Rolanda Maldonado and Kayvon Sohrabi, Dina and Mike Connolly, Drs. Alice Mao and Matthew Brams, David Moncada, Mayte and Javier Weitzman, and Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie. 

Parallax_1720x1140_Banner2_Icon
BSW Heart and Vascular Hospital Dallas
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
10 Eaton Square
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

10 Eaton Square
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
10 Eaton Square
10125 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close-In | Longwoods
FOR SALE

10125 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$2,390,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
10125 Memorial Drive
1002 Edwards Street
First Ward Arts District
FOR SALE

1002 Edwards Street
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
1002 Edwards Street
2414 Avalon Place
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

2414 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2414 Avalon Place
24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
24 Audubon Hollow Lane
13839 Windlass Circle
Galveston | Laffite''s Cove
FOR SALE

13839 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,598,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
13839 Windlass Circle
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X