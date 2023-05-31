Fashion / Shopping

The Woodlands’ Best Boutique Shopping Experiences — Unique Stores You’ll Only Find Here

Keeping It Truly Local Brings Plenty of Perks

BY // 05.31.23
Browsing the designer labels on Market Street is an undoubtedly fun way to spend an afternoon, but did you know there’s also an array of independent boutiques in The Woodlands? Choosing to shop local has some great positives — you’ll meet passionate business owners selling carefully curated merchandise and locally made products that usually can’t be found elsewhere.

It’s all about contributing to the community and discovering unique pieces that you can’t get anywhere else. Whether it’s a stunning painting, a beautiful new outfit, or an exquisite flower arrangement. Supporting a small business doesn’t just feel good, it brings some tangible perks and makes for unique gifts.

Here are some Great Unique Stores In The Woodlands:

Tumbleweeds & Notions

The Woodlands

8021 Research Forest Drive, Suite D
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Tumbleweeds Notions Dog

Caroline Powell (right) owns Tumbleweeds &amp; Notions with the help of her mom, Christy (left) and dog Stella.

The owners of Tumbleweeds & Notions describe themselves as “a few hometown gals bringing whimsy to The Woodlands,” and that’s exactly the vibe you’ll discover inside this inviting little store. Stella the Shoppe Dog, may be around to welcome you as you browse the collection of gifts, art prints and home decor items.

Pop in for a thoughtful present or funny card to take home to your friends and family. They also have a well-stocked online store. Tumbleweeds & Notions is a place that makes for some seriously happy browsing.

Golden Gray Boutique

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Golden Gray Boutique, Market Street, The Woodlands

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with a purchase from Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street.

It is almost impossible to leave this Woodlands store empty-handed. For bright colors, trendy accessories, flowy summer dresses and so much more, turning to Golden Gray Boutique makes for a great choice. Slightly hidden amongst the major designer stores on Market Street, this shop is beside the Tesla showroom, offering shoppers fun and affordable fashion.

Follow @goldengrayboutique on Instagram to keep up. The store share its newest arrivals and hottest pieces as they hit the shop floor on social media.

Artisanat

The Woodlands

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Suite A115
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

Artisanat Home Décor

Artisanat Home Décor makes it easy to shop small, with a selection of handmade items from talented artists.

Artisanat has always had the noble intention — to provide talented makers and artists around the world a platform to sell their goods and connect their talent with consumers. Owner Melissa Arteaga, who brought Artisanat  to The Woodlands in 2017, offers shoppers the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind, handmade products and works of art.

Perusing the selection of art, jewelry, paintings, candles and more here makes for a great shopping excursion in The Woodlands.

Bowtique

The Woodlands

1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, #1225
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Bowtique The Woodlands store

Bowtique in The Woodlands is all about unique European fashions.

Looking for a new outfit for an event? Need to update your work wardrobe? Landing the latest designer styles from New York, Italy and London, Bowtique on Hughes Landing is liable to have some seriously stylish options for you to consider. The store’s savvy owner Sabina Kupillas is particular about every item she puts on the shop floor and has a great eye for detail.

Keep Bowtique’s official launch party on your calendar too. It’s June 17 at 1 pm. Find more information here.

Piney Rose

The Woodlands

2417 Research Forest Drive, Unit B
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Piney Rose

Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.

Husband-and-wife team Cullen and Taylor Handfelt have always had a clear vision for Piney Rose Floral – to share the joy of fresh flowers with The Woodlands. They deliver beautiful floral arrangements to homes around the township. There are also flower subscriptions and flowers for special occasions available.

Inside the store, you can pick up something special with plants for sale, home decor, stationery and gifts all available. Piney Rose is a great place to grab something that will make someone’s day.

Diva Boutique

The Woodlands

4526 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Diva Boutique

Diva Boutique on Research Forest Drive has been in The Woodlands community for over 20 years.

Diva Boutique‘s goal is to empower women to look and feel their best. Quality brands, including Joseph Ribkoff and Frank Lyman, are part of the meticulous selection of items chosen by shop owner Doreen King. Looking for a cute summer top or the perfect accessory to finish off a look? Try this unique store.

The store is a Woodlands staple and has been in business for around 20 years. It is loved by many in the community for its friendliness and superb shopping experience.

