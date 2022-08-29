A Promising New Restaurant in Lower Greenville and a Fresh Concept from the Group Behind Flower Child

Culinary Dropout, from the owners of Flower Child and The Henry, is opening its first Dallas outpost in the Design District. (Rendering courtesy of Culinary Dropout)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A new internationally-inspired restaurant will open in the former Rapscallion space in Lower Greenville.

In May, we were sad to see Southern favorite Rapscallion close its doors along Lower Greenville, but we now know what’s going to take its place this fall. Chef Toby Archibald (a New Zealand native who’s held leadership roles at Bullion and Georgie), is striking out on his own with Quarter Acre. The promising new restaurant’s design (including an intimate 20-seat patio) will be be modern and minimalist, keeping the focus on a contemporary global menu that will feature everything from “Fish on Chips” to confit lamb belly sticks.

The restaurant group behind The Henry will debut another dining concept in the Design District.

Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts — the group behind The Henry, North Italia, and Flower Child — will debut a new concept in the Design District in 2024, according to the Dallas Morning News. Culinary Dropout, a casual bar-restaurant and live music spot, will open its first Dallas outpost (the original Texas location is in Austin) at The International along Turtle Creek Boulevard.

SHOP Swipe





















Next

Expect a menu of provolone fondue, hot wings, butternut squash, and 36-hour pork ribs, along with the first Culinary Dropout to feature a rooftop bar.

A former Bullion chef is taking over the Anise kitchen at The Village Dallas.

Anise, the Mediterranean wine and food bar at the Drey Hotel, has named a new executive chef. Formerly of the downtown Dallas French restaurant Bullion (currently closed), chef Rene De Leon, Jr. has launched a new menu at The Village Dallas hot spot.

New Anise menu items include Maine mussels, duck breast, house-made Merguez Sausage, and Yellowfin tuna crudo. Anise also added on a new “Wednesdays Uncorked” special — featuring half-price bottles of wine every Wednesday.