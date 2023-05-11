Latin Women’s Initiative’s Wild $500,000 Houston Party Draws Astros Wives, a TV News Star and UH’s Mariachi Band

Fady Armanious, Vicky Dominguez, Jolene Trevino, Sandra Weil, Vicki Luna, Marianellys Noble photo by Daniel Ortiz
Teuqila Toast photo by Jacob Power
Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cinthya Reade, Viri Leva photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts photo by Jacob Power
Eddie Mendoza, Adriana Trujillo, Daisy Mendoza, Manny Trillo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Geraldina Wise, Rebecca Reyes photo by Daniel Ortiz
Helene Zadok, Roberta Grossman photo by Jacob Power
Isela and Juan Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jacquie Blay and Jenny Todd photo by Jacob Power
Janice Underwood photo by Jacob Power
Jennifer Ortiz, Arlene Escamilla photo by Jacob Power
Sandra Weil photo by Jacob Power
Karyna Rodriguez, Mariana Saldana photo by Jacob Power
Kat Pressley, Leah Christman photo by Jacob Power
Lanita Jackson and Evans Charles, photo by Jacob Power
Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla photo by Jacob Power
Fady Armanious and Kara McCullers photo by Jacob Power
Leah Christman, Kat Pressly, Monica Alvarez photo by daniel Ortiz
Rosei Hernandez and Paula Harris photo by Daniel Ortiz
Maria Dorman, Candelaria Garrido photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marilu Garza and Michelle Leal pphoto by Jacob Power
Trini Mendenhall and Nancy Levicki photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michelin Newall, Andrea Gomez Patricia Moya,Michelin Schloeter photo by Daniel Ortiz
Viviana Coles photo by Jacob Power
Ceron, Taylor Hudgins photo by Jacob Power
Michelle Leal and Daisy Mendoza photo by Daniel Ortiz
Monica and Jow Casiano photo by Jacob Power
Susie Molina, Daisy Mendoza, Conchita Reyes, Gloria Bounds and Monica Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz
model runway photo by Jacob Power
marketplace shopping photo by Jacob Power
Model runway photo by Daniel Ortiz
Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus photo by Daniel Ortiz
University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas, photo by Jacob Power
01
34

Fady Armanious, Vicky Dominguez, Jolene Trevino, Sandra Weil, Vicki Luna, Marianellys Noble at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
34

Designer Sandra Weil, Tootsies' Fady Armanious and models join in the traditional tequila toast at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
34

Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
34

Cinthya Reade, Viri Leva at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
34

Cyndy Garza Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
34

Eddie Mendoza, Adriana Trujillo, Daisy Mendoza, Manny Trillo at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
34

Geraldina Wise, Rebecca Reyes at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
34

Helene Zadok, Roberta Grossman at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
34

Isela & Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
34

Jacquie Baly, Jenny Todd at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
34

Janice Underwood at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
34

Jennifer Ortiz, Arlene Escamilla at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
34

Mexico City-based designer Sandra Weilat the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
34

Karyna Rodriguez, Mariana Saldana at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
34

Kat Pressley, Leah Christman at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
34

Lanita Jackson, Evans Charles at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
34

Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
34

Fady Armanious, Kara McCullers at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
34

Leah Christman, Kat Pressly, Monica Alvarez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
34

Rosei Hernandez, Paula Harris at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
34

Maria Dorman, Candelaria Garrido at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
34

Marilu Garza, Michelle Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

23
34

Trini Mendenhall, Nancy Levicki at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
34

Michelin Newall, Andrea Gomez Patricia Moya,Michelin Schloeter at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
34

Viviana Coles at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

26
34

Ceron, Taylor Hudgins at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

27
34

Michelle Leal, Daisy Mendozaat the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
34

Monica & Jow Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

29
34

Susie Molina, Daisy Mendoza, Conchita Reyes, Gloria Bounds, Monica Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
34

Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

31
34

Marketplace shopping in the foyer of the Hilton Americas-Houston during the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

32
34

Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

33
34

The Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus performs at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

34
34

University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas welcome guests to the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom for the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Fady Armanious, Vicky Dominguez, Jolene Trevino, Sandra Weil, Vicki Luna, Marianellys Noble photo by Daniel Ortiz
Teuqila Toast photo by Jacob Power
Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cinthya Reade, Viri Leva photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts photo by Jacob Power
Eddie Mendoza, Adriana Trujillo, Daisy Mendoza, Manny Trillo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Geraldina Wise, Rebecca Reyes photo by Daniel Ortiz
Helene Zadok, Roberta Grossman photo by Jacob Power
Isela and Juan Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jacquie Blay and Jenny Todd photo by Jacob Power
Janice Underwood photo by Jacob Power
Jennifer Ortiz, Arlene Escamilla photo by Jacob Power
Sandra Weil photo by Jacob Power
Karyna Rodriguez, Mariana Saldana photo by Jacob Power
Kat Pressley, Leah Christman photo by Jacob Power
Lanita Jackson and Evans Charles, photo by Jacob Power
Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla photo by Jacob Power
Fady Armanious and Kara McCullers photo by Jacob Power
Leah Christman, Kat Pressly, Monica Alvarez photo by daniel Ortiz
Rosei Hernandez and Paula Harris photo by Daniel Ortiz
Maria Dorman, Candelaria Garrido photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marilu Garza and Michelle Leal pphoto by Jacob Power
Trini Mendenhall and Nancy Levicki photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michelin Newall, Andrea Gomez Patricia Moya,Michelin Schloeter photo by Daniel Ortiz
Viviana Coles photo by Jacob Power
Ceron, Taylor Hudgins photo by Jacob Power
Michelle Leal and Daisy Mendoza photo by Daniel Ortiz
Monica and Jow Casiano photo by Jacob Power
Susie Molina, Daisy Mendoza, Conchita Reyes, Gloria Bounds and Monica Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz
model runway photo by Jacob Power
marketplace shopping photo by Jacob Power
Model runway photo by Daniel Ortiz
Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus photo by Daniel Ortiz
University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas, photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Latin Women’s Initiative’s Wild $500,000 Houston Party Draws Astros Wives, a TV News Star and UH’s Mariachi Band

Energy, Energy and More Energy Adds Up to a Record-Setting Day

BY // 05.11.23
Fady Armanious, Vicky Dominguez, Jolene Trevino, Sandra Weil, Vicki Luna, Marianellys Noble at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Designer Sandra Weil, Tootsies' Fady Armanious and models join in the traditional tequila toast at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cinthya Reade, Viri Leva at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cyndy Garza Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Eddie Mendoza, Adriana Trujillo, Daisy Mendoza, Manny Trillo at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Geraldina Wise, Rebecca Reyes at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Helene Zadok, Roberta Grossman at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Isela & Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacquie Baly, Jenny Todd at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Janice Underwood at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jennifer Ortiz, Arlene Escamilla at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mexico City-based designer Sandra Weilat the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Karyna Rodriguez, Mariana Saldana at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kat Pressley, Leah Christman at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lanita Jackson, Evans Charles at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Kara McCullers at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leah Christman, Kat Pressly, Monica Alvarez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rosei Hernandez, Paula Harris at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maria Dorman, Candelaria Garrido at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marilu Garza, Michelle Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Trini Mendenhall, Nancy Levicki at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelin Newall, Andrea Gomez Patricia Moya,Michelin Schloeter at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Viviana Coles at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ceron, Taylor Hudgins at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle Leal, Daisy Mendozaat the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Jow Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Susie Molina, Daisy Mendoza, Conchita Reyes, Gloria Bounds, Monica Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marketplace shopping in the foyer of the Hilton Americas-Houston during the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus performs at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas welcome guests to the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom for the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
34

Fady Armanious, Vicky Dominguez, Jolene Trevino, Sandra Weil, Vicki Luna, Marianellys Noble at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
34

Designer Sandra Weil, Tootsies' Fady Armanious and models join in the traditional tequila toast at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
34

Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
34

Cinthya Reade, Viri Leva at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
34

Cyndy Garza Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
34

Eddie Mendoza, Adriana Trujillo, Daisy Mendoza, Manny Trillo at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
34

Geraldina Wise, Rebecca Reyes at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
34

Helene Zadok, Roberta Grossman at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
34

Isela & Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
34

Jacquie Baly, Jenny Todd at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
34

Janice Underwood at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
34

Jennifer Ortiz, Arlene Escamilla at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
34

Mexico City-based designer Sandra Weilat the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
34

Karyna Rodriguez, Mariana Saldana at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
34

Kat Pressley, Leah Christman at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
34

Lanita Jackson, Evans Charles at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
34

Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
34

Fady Armanious, Kara McCullers at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
34

Leah Christman, Kat Pressly, Monica Alvarez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
34

Rosei Hernandez, Paula Harris at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
34

Maria Dorman, Candelaria Garrido at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
34

Marilu Garza, Michelle Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

23
34

Trini Mendenhall, Nancy Levicki at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
34

Michelin Newall, Andrea Gomez Patricia Moya,Michelin Schloeter at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
34

Viviana Coles at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

26
34

Ceron, Taylor Hudgins at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

27
34

Michelle Leal, Daisy Mendozaat the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
34

Monica & Jow Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

29
34

Susie Molina, Daisy Mendoza, Conchita Reyes, Gloria Bounds, Monica Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
34

Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

31
34

Marketplace shopping in the foyer of the Hilton Americas-Houston during the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

32
34

Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

33
34

The Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus performs at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

34
34

University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas welcome guests to the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom for the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Could the exuberance that defines the Latin Women’s Initiative annual luncheon and fashion show have been greater than ever when a sellout throng of 1,000 packed the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom recently? Yes.

Just ask emcee KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Daniella Guzman, who did her best to quiet the boisterous ladies and sprinkling of gents. It was such a joyous, gregarious group that none could complain.

Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve photo by Daniel Ortiz
Silvia Salle, Vasiliqi Turlla, Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

After two hours of shopping the Latin-infused gallery of pop-up shops, taking Instagram photos and perhaps ordering a glass of champagne from the bars, the crowd was in a party mood. The vibrant sounds of the University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas added to the energy as they welcomed guests to the packed ballroom. Their welcome was followed by songs from the charming Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Vicky Dominguez and Jolene Trevino and LWI president Vicki Luna, who spearheaded the effort that raised a record $500,000 for programs that serve the Latino community. Proceeds will benefit Community Family Centers (CFC), HTX Art, NABA Shoes for Kids, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus and The Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino,Michele Leal photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino, Michele Leal at the Latin Women’s Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Highlight of this event every year is the fashion show featuring a Latina designer. This year, Tootsies presented Mexico City based designer Sandra Weil and androgynous dresser Fady Armanious, Tootsies’ creative director, effectively sported one of her genderless designs. The fashion show was produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz. It happened to be Matuszewski’s birthday and the throng joined in singing him best wishes.

Highlight of the raffle was the diamond necklace from Zadok Jewelers, with the magnificent piece presented to winner Dr. Romy Mitchell by Helene Zadok, matriarch of the beloved family jeweler.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON

And then came the traditional tequila toast, compliments of Maestri Teqiula. Shot glasses raised, cheers and applause all around. The schmoozing and the shopping continued on into the afternoon.

Of special note was the primo runway table of Houston Astros wives and significant others hosted by Paula Harris, Astros Foundation executive director. Joining her were Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve, Kat Pressly, Silvia Salle and Vasiliqi Turlla.

Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla photo by Jacob Power
Laura Salinas Pruneda, Isela Garcia, Jacklyne Lewis, Sonia Padilla at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Honorary chair Marianellys Noble, Trini Mendenhall, Ceron, Gilbert Garcia, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Jessica Rossman, Gloria Bounds, Chree Boydstun, Olga and Gerald Balboa, Monica and Joaquin Jimenez, Michele Leal, Becky Mir, Jan Mendenhall, Chree Boydstun, and Sippi Khurana.

Featured Events
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
3207 Sunset Boulevard
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/14 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

3207 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3207 Sunset Boulevard
2308 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks | Avalon
FOR SALE

2308 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Pene Moore
This property is listed by: Pene Moore (713) 558-3221 Email Realtor
2308 Mimosa Drive
1039 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1039 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
1039 Kirby Drive
9 A Lana Lane
Highland Village | Midlane
FOR SALE

9 A Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
9 A Lana Lane
2510 Agave Drive
League City
FOR SALE

2510 Agave Drive
League City, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2510 Agave Drive
1337 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1337 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$797,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
1337 W Bell Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X