Latin Women’s Initiative’s Wild $500,000 Houston Party Draws Astros Wives, a TV News Star and UH’s Mariachi Band

University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas welcome guests to the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom for the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus performs at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marketplace shopping in the foyer of the Hilton Americas-Houston during the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra Weil fashions on the catwalk at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Designer Sandra Weil, Tootsies' Fady Armanious and models join in the traditional tequila toast at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Could the exuberance that defines the Latin Women’s Initiative annual luncheon and fashion show have been greater than ever when a sellout throng of 1,000 packed the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom recently? Yes.

Just ask emcee KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Daniella Guzman, who did her best to quiet the boisterous ladies and sprinkling of gents. It was such a joyous, gregarious group that none could complain.

After two hours of shopping the Latin-infused gallery of pop-up shops, taking Instagram photos and perhaps ordering a glass of champagne from the bars, the crowd was in a party mood. The vibrant sounds of the University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas added to the energy as they welcomed guests to the packed ballroom. Their welcome was followed by songs from the charming Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Vicky Dominguez and Jolene Trevino and LWI president Vicki Luna, who spearheaded the effort that raised a record $500,000 for programs that serve the Latino community. Proceeds will benefit Community Family Centers (CFC), HTX Art, NABA Shoes for Kids, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus and The Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

Highlight of this event every year is the fashion show featuring a Latina designer. This year, Tootsies presented Mexico City based designer Sandra Weil and androgynous dresser Fady Armanious, Tootsies’ creative director, effectively sported one of her genderless designs. The fashion show was produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz. It happened to be Matuszewski’s birthday and the throng joined in singing him best wishes.

Highlight of the raffle was the diamond necklace from Zadok Jewelers, with the magnificent piece presented to winner Dr. Romy Mitchell by Helene Zadok, matriarch of the beloved family jeweler.

And then came the traditional tequila toast, compliments of Maestri Teqiula. Shot glasses raised, cheers and applause all around. The schmoozing and the shopping continued on into the afternoon.

Of special note was the primo runway table of Houston Astros wives and significant others hosted by Paula Harris, Astros Foundation executive director. Joining her were Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve, Kat Pressly, Silvia Salle and Vasiliqi Turlla.

PC Seen: Honorary chair Marianellys Noble, Trini Mendenhall, Ceron, Gilbert Garcia, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Jessica Rossman, Gloria Bounds, Chree Boydstun, Olga and Gerald Balboa, Monica and Joaquin Jimenez, Michele Leal, Becky Mir, Jan Mendenhall, Chree Boydstun, and Sippi Khurana.