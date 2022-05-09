Tequila Toasts, Sassy Fashions and the Best Hair on Earth — Houston’s Most Enthusiastic Luncheon Ever Spotlights Latin Women’s Initiative

Maygel Coronel and Fady Armanious tequila toast photo by Daniel Ortiz
Vicky Dominguez, Vicki Luna and Patricia Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Hernandez, Helena Zadok and Crystal Ayala photo by Jacob Power
Lizzette Lazaneo, John Segovia phto by Jacob Power
Lucia and Michael Cordua photo by Jacob Power
Maria Teressa Vidal, Maria Morales photo by Jacob Power
marketplace shopping photo by Jacob Power
Javier Rodriguez, Karen Payne, Ceron photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino,Michele Leal photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli photo by Daniel Ortiz
Latin Women Initiative Maygel Coronel tequila toast photo by Jacon Power
Gaynell Drexler, Bryce Kennard phot by Jacob Power
Jan Mendenhall, Marie Bergeron Derr photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chav Nguyen, Lisa Helfman photo by Jacob Power
Daisy Mendoza, Gloria Bounds, Michele Leal photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alyssa Papa, Monica and Joe Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Massey, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jenn Lindley, Sippi Khurana, Shelby Hodge photo by Daniel Ortiz
Arcy Munoz, Jonathan Marshall photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lereca Monik photo by Daniel Ortiz
Blair Bentley, Margot Marcell, Brooke Bentley photo by Jacob Power
Adriana Mendez, Travis Torrence photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marcie Mir, Becky Mir, Emily Mir-Oliver photo by Jacob Power
Ballet Folklorico photo by Jacob Power
01
24

Colombian designer Maygel Coronel and Tootsies Creative Director Fady Armanious with tequila toasts at the conclusion of the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
24

Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon chairs Vicky Dominguez and Patricia Garcia flank LWI president Vicki Luna. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
24

Emcees Lisa Hernandez and Crystal Ayala flank Zadok Jeweler's Helene Zadok who presented the diamond necklace to the raffle winner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
24

Lizzette Lazaneo, John Segovia at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
24

Lucia & Michael Cordúa at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
24

Maria Teressa Vidal, Maria Morales at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
24

The marketplace scene during the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
24

Javier Rodriguez, Karen Payne, Ceron at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
24

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino, Michele Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
24

Elia Gabbanelli at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Colombian designer Maygel Coronel, wearing one of her designs, joins the tequila toast at the conclusion of the LWI 20th anniversary luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
24

Gaynell Drexler, Bryce Kennard at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
24

Jan Mendenhall, Marie Bergeron at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Chav Nguyen, Lisa Helfman at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
24

Daisy Mendoza, Gloria Bounds, Michele Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Alyssa Papa, Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Ann Massey, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Jenna Lindley, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Shelby Hodge at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
24

Arcy Munoz, Jonathan Marshall at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Lereca Monik at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Blair Bentley, Margot Marcell, Brooke Bentley at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

22
24

Adriana Mendez, Travis Torrence at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

23
24

Marcie Mir, Becky Mir, Emily Mir-Oliver at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
24

Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico performs at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Maygel Coronel and Fady Armanious tequila toast photo by Daniel Ortiz
Vicky Dominguez, Vicki Luna and Patricia Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Hernandez, Helena Zadok and Crystal Ayala photo by Jacob Power
Lizzette Lazaneo, John Segovia phto by Jacob Power
Lucia and Michael Cordua photo by Jacob Power
Maria Teressa Vidal, Maria Morales photo by Jacob Power
marketplace shopping photo by Jacob Power
Javier Rodriguez, Karen Payne, Ceron photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino,Michele Leal photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli photo by Daniel Ortiz
Latin Women Initiative Maygel Coronel tequila toast photo by Jacon Power
Gaynell Drexler, Bryce Kennard phot by Jacob Power
Jan Mendenhall, Marie Bergeron Derr photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chav Nguyen, Lisa Helfman photo by Jacob Power
Daisy Mendoza, Gloria Bounds, Michele Leal photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alyssa Papa, Monica and Joe Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Massey, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jenn Lindley, Sippi Khurana, Shelby Hodge photo by Daniel Ortiz
Arcy Munoz, Jonathan Marshall photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lereca Monik photo by Daniel Ortiz
Blair Bentley, Margot Marcell, Brooke Bentley photo by Jacob Power
Adriana Mendez, Travis Torrence photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marcie Mir, Becky Mir, Emily Mir-Oliver photo by Jacob Power
Ballet Folklorico photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Tequila Toasts, Sassy Fashions and the Best Hair on Earth — Houston’s Most Enthusiastic Luncheon Ever Spotlights Latin Women’s Initiative

Keeping It Lively — From 10 AM Into the Evening

BY // 05.09.22
Colombian designer Maygel Coronel and Tootsies Creative Director Fady Armanious with tequila toasts at the conclusion of the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon chairs Vicky Dominguez and Patricia Garcia flank LWI president Vicki Luna. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emcees Lisa Hernandez and Crystal Ayala flank Zadok Jeweler's Helene Zadok who presented the diamond necklace to the raffle winner. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lizzette Lazaneo, John Segovia at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lucia & Michael Cordúa at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Maria Teressa Vidal, Maria Morales at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
The marketplace scene during the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Jacob Power)
Javier Rodriguez, Karen Payne, Ceron at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino, Michele Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elia Gabbanelli at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Colombian designer Maygel Coronel, wearing one of her designs, joins the tequila toast at the conclusion of the LWI 20th anniversary luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gaynell Drexler, Bryce Kennard at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jan Mendenhall, Marie Bergeron at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chav Nguyen, Lisa Helfman at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Daisy Mendoza, Gloria Bounds, Michele Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alyssa Papa, Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Massey, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenna Lindley, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Shelby Hodge at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Arcy Munoz, Jonathan Marshall at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lereca Monik at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Blair Bentley, Margot Marcell, Brooke Bentley at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Adriana Mendez, Travis Torrence at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marcie Mir, Becky Mir, Emily Mir-Oliver at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico performs at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
24

Colombian designer Maygel Coronel and Tootsies Creative Director Fady Armanious with tequila toasts at the conclusion of the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
24

Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon chairs Vicky Dominguez and Patricia Garcia flank LWI president Vicki Luna. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
24

Emcees Lisa Hernandez and Crystal Ayala flank Zadok Jeweler's Helene Zadok who presented the diamond necklace to the raffle winner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
24

Lizzette Lazaneo, John Segovia at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
24

Lucia & Michael Cordúa at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
24

Maria Teressa Vidal, Maria Morales at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
24

The marketplace scene during the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
24

Javier Rodriguez, Karen Payne, Ceron at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
24

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino, Michele Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
24

Elia Gabbanelli at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Colombian designer Maygel Coronel, wearing one of her designs, joins the tequila toast at the conclusion of the LWI 20th anniversary luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
24

Gaynell Drexler, Bryce Kennard at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
24

Jan Mendenhall, Marie Bergeron at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Chav Nguyen, Lisa Helfman at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
24

Daisy Mendoza, Gloria Bounds, Michele Leal at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Alyssa Papa, Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Ann Massey, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Jenna Lindley, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Shelby Hodge at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
24

Arcy Munoz, Jonathan Marshall at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Lereca Monik at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Blair Bentley, Margot Marcell, Brooke Bentley at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

22
24

Adriana Mendez, Travis Torrence at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

23
24

Marcie Mir, Becky Mir, Emily Mir-Oliver at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
24

Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico performs at the Latin Women's Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

The most exuberant luncheon of the year, the most beautiful women, the sassiest fashions and the best hair on the planet (oh, and the eyelashes) — what else could this be other than the annual blockbuster Latin Women’s Initiative celebration that packed the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom with 1,000 enthusiastic backers.

True to form, this will surely be — even without the tequila toasts — THE benefit luncheon of 2022.

Yes, servings of Maestri Tequila shots topped off the seated portion of the 20th anniversary event that began at 10 am with close to two dozen merchants proffering an assortment of wares, many Latina inspired, and continued well into the afternoon, perhaps early evening as many of the ladies continued the party.

The vibrant sights and sounds of Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico and the UH Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas vibrantly heralded the start of the luncheon segment. So enthusiastic was the merry throng that getting all seated was a challenge. Chairs Vicky Dominguez and Patricia Garcia along with Lation Women’s Initiative president Vicki Luna did their best but not until Dominican Father Juan Torres took the stage for prayer and delivered some very clever humor did the throng settle.

“Let’s talk accessories,” he quipped. “Mine is the rosary.”

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino,Michele Leal photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino, Michele Leal at the Latin Women’s Initiative 20th anniversary luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Emcees Lisa Hernandez of KPRC Channel 2 and Crystal Ayala of Telemundo had their hands full keeping the crowd’s attention through the lengthy program. Aside from the fashion show (more on that later), highlight of the event was introduction of the honorary chairs — past Latin Women’s Initiative presidents. Parading the catwalk that criss-crossed the vast ballroom were those presidents in attendance: Leticia Fallick, Patricia Herrera, Diva Garza Houlette, Ana Matamoros, Rosi F. Hernández, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Michele Leal, Daisy Mendoza and Maritza Gonzales.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2

Then came the fashion presentation from Tootsies featuring Latin designers (Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, etc. . . ) and spotlighting beautiful and talented Colombian designer Maygel Coronel who was in attendance. As always, the handful of gents on the catwalk had the women wildly cheering, whistling and applauding, leading Tootsies’ creative director Fady Armanious to muse, “You wonder if they’ve ever seen a man before!”

Twenty percent of sales from marketplace merchants including Two Tequila Sisters, Barrio Antiguo Designs, Margarita Mercantile and Christina Greene were earmarked for the day’s beneficiaries. Net proceeds from the $400,000 raised will benefit Books Between Kids, Homemade Hope, Tejano Center For Community Concerns, Undies For Everyone and Wesley Community Center. For two decades Latin Women’s Initative has provided support for similar nonprofits that provide critical services to Houston’s Latino community.

Lisa Hernandez, Helena Zadok and Crystal Ayala photo by Jacob Power
Emcees Lisa Hernandez and Crystal Ayala flank Zadok Jeweler’s Helene Zadok who presented the diamond necklace to the raffle winner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Fundraising was enhanced by the raffle that featured a dazzling diamond necklace from Zadok Jewelers, Helene Zadok on hand to make the presentation to the very luck winner.

PC Seen: State Senator Carol Alvarado, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Laura Murillo, Casa Maestri (tequila) owner Celia V. Maestri, Jessica Rossman, Ceron, Marilu Garza, Jacquie Baly Craig, Gloria Bounds, George Farah, Beckie Mir, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Alvin Abraham, Mayte and Javier Weitzman, Jenna Lindley, Lucia and Michael Cordúa, Gracie Saenz, Chree Boydston, and Jan Mendenhall.

Maygel Coronel and Fady Armanious tequila toast photo by Daniel Ortiz
Vicky Dominguez, Vicki Luna and Patricia Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Hernandez, Helena Zadok and Crystal Ayala photo by Jacob Power
Lizzette Lazaneo, John Segovia phto by Jacob Power
Lucia and Michael Cordua photo by Jacob Power
Maria Teressa Vidal, Maria Morales photo by Jacob Power
marketplace shopping photo by Jacob Power
Javier Rodriguez, Karen Payne, Ceron photo by Jacob Power
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Roni Hernandez, Diva Garza, Jolene Trevino,Michele Leal photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli photo by Daniel Ortiz
Latin Women Initiative Maygel Coronel tequila toast photo by Jacon Power
Gaynell Drexler, Bryce Kennard phot by Jacob Power
Jan Mendenhall, Marie Bergeron Derr photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chav Nguyen, Lisa Helfman photo by Jacob Power
Daisy Mendoza, Gloria Bounds, Michele Leal photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alyssa Papa, Monica and Joe Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Massey, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jenn Lindley, Sippi Khurana, Shelby Hodge photo by Daniel Ortiz
Arcy Munoz, Jonathan Marshall photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lereca Monik photo by Daniel Ortiz
Blair Bentley, Margot Marcell, Brooke Bentley photo by Jacob Power
Adriana Mendez, Travis Torrence photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marcie Mir, Becky Mir, Emily Mir-Oliver photo by Jacob Power
Ballet Folklorico photo by Jacob Power

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
412 W Cowan Dr
Crestwood
FOR SALE

412 W Cowan Dr
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
412 W Cowan Dr
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
3828 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3828 Lake St
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Wilson
This property is listed by: Janice Wilson (713) 823-5893 Email Realtor
3828 Lake St
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
6120 Community Dr
West University
FOR SALE

6120 Community Dr
West University Place, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6120 Community Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X