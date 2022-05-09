Houston’s Powerhouse Women of Medicine Stroll the Catwalk — These Doctors Get Fashionable For a Good Cause

Nadia Hafeez, Jennifer Reyna and Stephanie Wilcox at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Twenty-two 'Women in Medicine' take to the catwalk at Tootsies in salute to their dedication to the field during The Art of Healing Foundation fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

What: The Arts of Healing Foundation “Women in Medicine” salute

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: We would guess that most among the 22 women from various fields of medicine honored on this evening stepped out of their comfort zone when they donned curated fashions from Tootsies (aided by creative director Fady Armanious) to stroll the in-store catwalk before an audience of more than 250. Even if that clutch consisted of admiring significant others, family members and friends, nerves were on edge. These models are more used to ruling in the OR, the ICU, the boardroom, the pharmaceutical world or even the realm of space medicine.

KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney introduced the women spotlighting their professional and personal accomplishments which earned each woman enthusiastic cheers from the onlookers.

“Each of these women have an inner light so powerful that they shine the path ahead for themselves and for others,” says Dr. Isaac Raijman, who created the foundation with his wife Lori Raijman in 2017.

The purpose of the foundation is to provide a platform and put a spotlight on physician creativity in the arts and to provide support for a number of charities.

Dr. Megan Gaut, Kristen Collins, Lori Raijman, Cathleen Fishel at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Strutting their stuff were Dr. Shetal Amin; Dr. Amita Bhalla; Dr. Susan M. Blaney; Robyn Bosch BSN, RN, CPHON; Dr. Alanna Bree; Bethany Buchanan; Emma Cheung BS, CPC, CPMA, CGIC; Dr. Annamaria Davidson; Dorit Donoviel, PhD; Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh; Dr. Kristi Hustak; Ayse McCracken, CPA, MBA; Dr. Monica Patel; Veronica Martin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC; Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels; Dr. Aldona Spiegel; Dr. Susan Hardwick Smith; Dr. Ruhi Singh Soni; Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah, MS; Dr. Saween Thompson; Dr. Lenaine Westney; and Jennifer Wisler.

“This was a moment in time that will not only last for all of us and keep us connected, but it will also create positive opportunities through the funds raised to bring healing through art to so many,” Jennifer Wisler, the executive director of the Sunshine Kids Foundation, says.

PC Seen: Senega Iles, Trisha Weisman, Desiree Casas, Nadia Hafeez, Jennifer Reyna, Dr. Kishan Dwarakanath, Tenea Sanders, Kristin Collins, Dr. Khalaf Khaled, Blaine Ochoa, Dr. Amita Bhalla, Taylor Kidd, Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Ashley Dillard, Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, Linda Kuykendall, Brandon Davidson, Anne Neeson, and Rebecca Harris.