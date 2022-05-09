Houston’s Powerhouse Women of Medicine Stroll the Catwalk — These Doctors Get Fashionable For a Good Cause

2022 Women in Medicine (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Blaine Ochoa and Dr. Amita Bhalla (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Aldona J. Spiegel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Khalaf and Amal Khaled (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Kristi Hustak (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Lenaine Westney (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Megan Gaut, Kristen Collins, Lori Raijman, Cathleen Fishel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Shetal Amin, Dr. Kishan Dwarakanath and Tenea Sanders (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Susan Blaney (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Susan Hardwick Smith (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Terri Ann Samuels (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Nadia Hafeez, Jennifer Reyna and Stephanie Wilcox (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Reshma Varughese, Alda Herrera, Trisha Weisman, Desiree Casas (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Senega Iles, Dr. Isaac and Lori Raijman (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Sarah Collins and Kristen Collins (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Taylor Kidd, Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Ashley Dillard, Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, Linda Kuykendall, Brandon Davidson, Anne Neeson, Rebecca Harris (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Twenty-two 'Women in Medicine' take to the catwalk at Tootsies in salute to their dedication to the field during The Art of Healing Foundation fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Blaine Ochoa, Dr. Amita Bhalla at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Aldona J. Spiegel on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Khalaf & Amal Khaled at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Kristi Hustak on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Lenaine Westney on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Megan Gaut, Kristen Collins, Lori Raijman, Cathleen Fishel at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Shetal Amin, Dr. Kishan Dwarakanath, Tenea Sanders at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Susan Blaney on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Susan Hardwick Smith on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Terri Ann Samuels on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Nadia Hafeez, Jennifer Reyna and Stephanie Wilcox at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Reshma Varughese, Alda Herrera, Trisha Weisman, Desiree Casas at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Senega Iles, Dr. Isaac & Lori Raijman at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Sarah Collins, Kristen Collins at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Taylor Kidd, Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Ashley Dillard, Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, Linda Kuykendall, Brandon Davidson, Anne Neeson, Rebecca Harris at The Arts of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Powerhouse Women of Medicine Stroll the Catwalk — These Doctors Get Fashionable For a Good Cause

Healing Through the Arts

BY // 05.09.22
photography Jacob Powers
Twenty-two 'Women in Medicine' take to the catwalk at Tootsies in salute to their dedication to the field during The Art of Healing Foundation fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Blaine Ochoa, Dr. Amita Bhalla at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Aldona J. Spiegel on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Khalaf & Amal Khaled at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Kristi Hustak on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Lenaine Westney on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Megan Gaut, Kristen Collins, Lori Raijman, Cathleen Fishel at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Shetal Amin, Dr. Kishan Dwarakanath, Tenea Sanders at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Susan Blaney on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Susan Hardwick Smith on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Terri Ann Samuels on the catwalk at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Nadia Hafeez, Jennifer Reyna and Stephanie Wilcox at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Reshma Varughese, Alda Herrera, Trisha Weisman, Desiree Casas at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Senega Iles, Dr. Isaac & Lori Raijman at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Sarah Collins, Kristen Collins at The Art of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Taylor Kidd, Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Ashley Dillard, Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, Linda Kuykendall, Brandon Davidson, Anne Neeson, Rebecca Harris at The Arts of Healing Foundation event at Tootsies. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

What: The Arts of Healing Foundation “Women in Medicine” salute

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: We would guess that most among the 22 women from various fields of medicine honored on this evening stepped out of their comfort zone when they donned curated fashions from Tootsies (aided by creative director Fady Armanious) to stroll the in-store catwalk before an audience of more than 250. Even if that clutch consisted of admiring significant others, family members and friends, nerves were on edge. These models are more used to ruling in the OR, the ICU, the boardroom, the pharmaceutical world or even the realm of space medicine.

KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney introduced the women spotlighting their professional and personal accomplishments which earned each woman enthusiastic cheers from the onlookers.

“Each of these women have an inner light so powerful that they shine the path ahead for themselves and for others,” says Dr. Isaac Raijman, who created the foundation with his wife Lori Raijman in 2017.

The purpose of the foundation is to provide a platform and put a spotlight on physician creativity in the arts and to provide support for a number of charities.

Elizabeth Anthony

Strutting their stuff were Dr. Shetal Amin; Dr. Amita Bhalla; Dr. Susan M. Blaney; Robyn Bosch BSN, RN, CPHON; Dr. Alanna Bree; Bethany Buchanan; Emma Cheung BS, CPC, CPMA, CGIC; Dr. Annamaria Davidson; Dorit Donoviel, PhD; Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh; Dr. Kristi Hustak; Ayse McCracken, CPA, MBA; Dr. Monica Patel; Veronica Martin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC; Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels; Dr. Aldona Spiegel; Dr. Susan Hardwick Smith; Dr. Ruhi Singh Soni; Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah, MS; Dr. Saween Thompson; Dr. Lenaine Westney; and Jennifer Wisler.

“This was a moment in time that will not only last for all of us and keep us connected, but it will also create positive opportunities through the funds raised to bring healing through art to so many,” Jennifer Wisler, the executive director of the Sunshine Kids Foundation, says.

PC Seen: Senega Iles, Trisha Weisman, Desiree Casas, Nadia Hafeez, Jennifer Reyna, Dr. Kishan Dwarakanath, Tenea Sanders, Kristin Collins, Dr. Khalaf Khaled, Blaine Ochoa, Dr. Amita Bhalla, Taylor Kidd, Julie Rauth, Cathleen Fishel, Ashley Dillard, Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, Linda Kuykendall, Brandon Davidson, Anne Neeson, and Rebecca Harris.

X
X