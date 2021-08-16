Latin Women’s Initiative Brings Major Partying Back to Houston With More Than 850 Attendees, Record $400,000 Plus Raised

Toast at the end of the fashion show photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenahll and Silvia Tcherassi photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Ayre and Joyce Echols photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Todd Phillips, Jessica Rossman photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam photo by Jacob Power 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aseel Saqer, Michele Leal, Arcy Munoz photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rubens Franz, Catherine Carmona photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Bounds, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Silvia Tcherassi and Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Daisy Mendoza, Eddie Mendoza photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Rosie Hernandez photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis and Fady Armanious photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby and Chris Vanegas photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle and George Farrah photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women’s Initiative luncheon photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica and Joaquin Jimenez photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Selina Garza, Cherie Schoppa photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica and Joe Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Garcia and Philamena Baird photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
model in gown on runway photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
model walking runway photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
models for the toast photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
22

Tootsies' Fady Armanious and featured designer Silvia Tcherassi lead the tequila toast finale at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
22

Trini Mendenhall, featured designer Silvia Tcherassi at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
22

Ann Ayre, Joyce Echols at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
22

Todd Phillips & Jessica Rossman at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
22

Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
22

Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
22

Aseel Saqer, Michele Leal Farah, Arcy Munoz at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
22

Rubens Franz, Catherine Carmona at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
22

Gloria Bounds, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Silvia Tcherassi and Vicki Luna at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Daisy Mendoza, Eddie Mendoza at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
22

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Rosie Hernandez at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

Abby & Chris Vanegas at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Michelle & George Farah at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
22

Ofelia Vujasonvic, Alma Gonzales, Erica Mire at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
22

Monica & Joaquin Jimenez at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
22

Selina Garza, Cherie Schoppa at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
22

Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
22

Regina Garcia, Philamena Baird at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
22

Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
22

Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
22

Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Toast at the end of the fashion show photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenahll and Silvia Tcherassi photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Ayre and Joyce Echols photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Todd Phillips, Jessica Rossman photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam photo by Jacob Power 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aseel Saqer, Michele Leal, Arcy Munoz photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rubens Franz, Catherine Carmona photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Bounds, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Silvia Tcherassi and Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Daisy Mendoza, Eddie Mendoza photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Rosie Hernandez photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis and Fady Armanious photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby and Chris Vanegas photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle and George Farrah photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women’s Initiative luncheon photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica and Joaquin Jimenez photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Selina Garza, Cherie Schoppa photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica and Joe Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Garcia and Philamena Baird photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
model in gown on runway photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
model walking runway photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
models for the toast photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Latin Women’s Initiative Brings Major Partying Back to Houston With More Than 850 Attendees, Record $400,000 Plus Raised

Restoring and Restarting the Philanthropic Scene

BY // 08.16.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
Tootsies' Fady Armanious and featured designer Silvia Tcherassi lead the tequila toast finale at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenhall, featured designer Silvia Tcherassi at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Ayre, Joyce Echols at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Todd Phillips & Jessica Rossman at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aseel Saqer, Michele Leal Farah, Arcy Munoz at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rubens Franz, Catherine Carmona at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Bounds, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Silvia Tcherassi and Vicki Luna at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Daisy Mendoza, Eddie Mendoza at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Rosie Hernandez at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby & Chris Vanegas at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle & George Farah at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ofelia Vujasonvic, Alma Gonzales, Erica Mire at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Joaquin Jimenez at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Selina Garza, Cherie Schoppa at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Garcia, Philamena Baird at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
22

Tootsies' Fady Armanious and featured designer Silvia Tcherassi lead the tequila toast finale at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
22

Trini Mendenhall, featured designer Silvia Tcherassi at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
22

Ann Ayre, Joyce Echols at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
22

Todd Phillips & Jessica Rossman at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
22

Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
22

Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
22

Aseel Saqer, Michele Leal Farah, Arcy Munoz at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
22

Rubens Franz, Catherine Carmona at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
22

Gloria Bounds, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Silvia Tcherassi and Vicki Luna at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Daisy Mendoza, Eddie Mendoza at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
22

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Rosie Hernandez at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

Abby & Chris Vanegas at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Michelle & George Farah at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
22

Ofelia Vujasonvic, Alma Gonzales, Erica Mire at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
22

Monica & Joaquin Jimenez at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
22

Selina Garza, Cherie Schoppa at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
22

Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
22

Regina Garcia, Philamena Baird at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
22

Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
22

Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
22

Silvia Tcherassi fashions wow the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon crowd. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Viva the Latin Women’s Initiative! For what better group, known for its over-the-top festive charity luncheons, to lead Houston’s launch back into the partying life. The ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston pulsated with the energy that this fashionable, enthused crowd brought to the first mega social event since the pandemic reduced our party-going to nil more than a year ago.

Muchas gracias ladies and that sprinkling of gents for reviving the philanthropic spirit that fuels much of Houston’s social scene. Rescheduled from May of this year and canceled in May of 2020, this mid-August, midday fiesta rocked with more than 850 attendees while raising a record of more than $400,000 net for selected nonprofits related to Latino community needs.

Doors opened on the multi-cultural marketplace at 10 with shopping continuing until the University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas heralded the start of the seated luncheon. TootsiesFady Armanious introduced featured designer Miami-based Silvia Tscherassi, a native of Columbia, who flew in for the event and brought along her son, Mauricio Espinosa Tcherassi, who provided the playlist for the vibrant fashion presentation.

Special guest was the dashing Nick Boulle of de Boulle, which provided a diamond necklace for the raffle. The race car driver/jeweler pulled the winning ticket and personally presented the coveted piece.

Applause, applause for chairs Elia Gabbanelli and Vicki Luna, honorary chair Gloria Luna Bounds, and LWI president Maritza Gonzales who were led through the program by emcee Maria Salazar with Fox26.

At the end of the day, the requisite tequila toast that concludes each LWI luncheon was a bouyant finale to what once again has proven to be the city’s most fun and vibrant charity luncheon.

PC Seen: Trini Mendenhall, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Ceron, Jessica Rossman and Todd Phillips, Anne Ayre, Ofelia Vujasinovik, Hoda Sana, Vicky and John Dominguez, Donna Lewis, Kristina Somerville, Maria Teresa Derr, Monica and Joe Casiano, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Lexi Marek, Joyce Echols, and April Salazar. 

Toast at the end of the fashion show photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenahll and Silvia Tcherassi photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Ayre and Joyce Echols photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Todd Phillips, Jessica Rossman photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam photo by Jacob Power 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aseel Saqer, Michele Leal, Arcy Munoz photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rubens Franz, Catherine Carmona photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Bounds, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Silvia Tcherassi and Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Daisy Mendoza, Eddie Mendoza photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Rosie Hernandez photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis and Fady Armanious photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby and Chris Vanegas photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle and George Farrah photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Joe Casiano at the Latin Women’s Initiative luncheon photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica and Joaquin Jimenez photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Selina Garza, Cherie Schoppa photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica and Joe Casiano photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Garcia and Philamena Baird photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
model in gown on runway photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
model walking runway photo by Jacob Power (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
models for the toast photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3123 Lafayette
West University
FOR SALE

3123 Lafayette
West University, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
3123 Lafayette
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
1053 W 17th St
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1053 W 17th St
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1053 W 17th St
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
13527 Windlass Circle
Lafittes Cove
FOR SALE

13527 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,085,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13527 Windlass Circle
5511 Sauve Lane
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5511 Sauve Lane
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5511 Sauve Lane
4219 San Domingo
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4219 San Domingo
Galveston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
4219 San Domingo
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
5810 Augusta Court
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5810 Augusta Court
Houston, TX

$647,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5810 Augusta Court
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X