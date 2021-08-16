Latin Women’s Initiative Brings Major Partying Back to Houston With More Than 850 Attendees, Record $400,000 Plus Raised

Tootsies' Fady Armanious and featured designer Silvia Tcherassi lead the tequila toast finale at the Latin Women's Initiative luncheon held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Viva the Latin Women’s Initiative! For what better group, known for its over-the-top festive charity luncheons, to lead Houston’s launch back into the partying life. The ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston pulsated with the energy that this fashionable, enthused crowd brought to the first mega social event since the pandemic reduced our party-going to nil more than a year ago.

Muchas gracias ladies and that sprinkling of gents for reviving the philanthropic spirit that fuels much of Houston’s social scene. Rescheduled from May of this year and canceled in May of 2020, this mid-August, midday fiesta rocked with more than 850 attendees while raising a record of more than $400,000 net for selected nonprofits related to Latino community needs.

Doors opened on the multi-cultural marketplace at 10 with shopping continuing until the University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas heralded the start of the seated luncheon. Tootsies‘ Fady Armanious introduced featured designer Miami-based Silvia Tscherassi, a native of Columbia, who flew in for the event and brought along her son, Mauricio Espinosa Tcherassi, who provided the playlist for the vibrant fashion presentation.

Special guest was the dashing Nick Boulle of de Boulle, which provided a diamond necklace for the raffle. The race car driver/jeweler pulled the winning ticket and personally presented the coveted piece.

Applause, applause for chairs Elia Gabbanelli and Vicki Luna, honorary chair Gloria Luna Bounds, and LWI president Maritza Gonzales who were led through the program by emcee Maria Salazar with Fox26.

At the end of the day, the requisite tequila toast that concludes each LWI luncheon was a bouyant finale to what once again has proven to be the city’s most fun and vibrant charity luncheon.

PC Seen: Trini Mendenhall, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Ceron, Jessica Rossman and Todd Phillips, Anne Ayre, Ofelia Vujasinovik, Hoda Sana, Vicky and John Dominguez, Donna Lewis, Kristina Somerville, Maria Teresa Derr, Monica and Joe Casiano, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Lexi Marek, Joyce Echols, and April Salazar.