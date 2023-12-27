Gerry Heard, Chree Boydstun, and Tylor Hearn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Richard Werner and Tony Bravo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobby Hilliard, Colby Hilliard, and Greg Fown (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deb Rockman and Shannon Hall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris and Brandy Laakso (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Kelley, Wanna Hadnott, and Tom Cordell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jani Lopez and Jim Sikorski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Josh Beasley and Andrew Hayes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff and Kathryn Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Furr (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobby Dees, Hallie Vanderhider, and Fadi Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kashay and Steve Crawford (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milton Townsend, Ceron, Don Mafrige Jr., and Heidi Vaughan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kevin Gilliard, Ed Finger, Gerard Pollard, and Jim Sikorski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Cantu, Shubhra Endley, Linda Gibbs, and Sharon Land (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike Holloman, Jenny Block, Tripp Carter, and Robin Brown (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rebekah and Hao Le, Naveen Pinglay and Lynn Nazareth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ricardo Guajardo and Timmy Martinez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eric Van Haselen and Steve Pate (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chree Boydstun, Shafik Rifaat, and Shelby Hodge (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
George Hawkins and Jim Hazen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jael Greene, Kristen and Eric Howard, Hani Barazi and Serene Wafai, Todd Greene (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Crowd (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

River Oaks’ Ultimate Holiday Home Proves to be the Perfect Setting for Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze

5 Christmas Trees, a Fireplace Crackling and Much Good Getting Done

BY // 12.26.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
A party tent with crystal chandeliers, a handful (that would be five) gloriously dressed Christmas trees and a River Oaks home bustling with jolly good spirits — those would be the festive elements of Legacy Community Health’s annual “Holiday Schmooze.”

Three cheers for hosts Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn who left no tree ornament unturned in their quest to create a very merry environment for the 150 guests. The exceptional decor (a serious investment) made good sense as the duo planned to host at least two more full-tilt Christmas parties before season’s end. Dignity Memorial‘s holiday party was the next on tap.

Proceeds raised on this evening support the Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention and Treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy Community Health.

Adding to the holiday ambience were large flat-screen TVs streaming images of beautiful snow-covered forests and wintry scenes. Of course, the crackling from the fireplace on the outdoor hearth contributed a certain authenticity to the holiday mood. And Mother Nature cooperated by delivering just the right amount of chill for the evening.

In addition to Heard and Hearn welcoming the the partygoers, most dressed in holiday finery, Legacy CEO Dr. Bobby Hilliard and Legacy chief development officer Chree Boydstun helmed the welcome committee.

PC Seen: Greg Fown, Ed Finger, Shannon Hall, Tripp Carter, David Kelley and Tom Cordell, Gary Hammett and David LaDuke, Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman, Ceron, Jo Furr, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Karen Payne, Steve Pate and Eric Van Haselen, Debra Rockman, Milton Townsend, Hani Barazi and Serene Wafai, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Mike Holloman and Juan Querol, George Hawkins, Kashay and Steve Crawford,  Sharon Land and Linda Gibbs, Linda Cantu, Rebekah and Hao Le, Naveen Pinglay and Lynn Nazareth, and Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees.

