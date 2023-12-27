River Oaks’ Ultimate Holiday Home Proves to be the Perfect Setting for Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze
5 Christmas Trees, a Fireplace Crackling and Much Good Getting DoneBY Shelby Hodge // 12.26.23
A party tent with crystal chandeliers, a handful (that would be five) gloriously dressed Christmas trees and a River Oaks home bustling with jolly good spirits — those would be the festive elements of Legacy Community Health’s annual “Holiday Schmooze.”
Three cheers for hosts Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn who left no tree ornament unturned in their quest to create a very merry environment for the 150 guests. The exceptional decor (a serious investment) made good sense as the duo planned to host at least two more full-tilt Christmas parties before season’s end. Dignity Memorial‘s holiday party was the next on tap.
Proceeds raised on this evening support the Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention and Treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy Community Health.
Adding to the holiday ambience were large flat-screen TVs streaming images of beautiful snow-covered forests and wintry scenes. Of course, the crackling from the fireplace on the outdoor hearth contributed a certain authenticity to the holiday mood. And Mother Nature cooperated by delivering just the right amount of chill for the evening.
In addition to Heard and Hearn welcoming the the partygoers, most dressed in holiday finery, Legacy CEO Dr. Bobby Hilliard and Legacy chief development officer Chree Boydstun helmed the welcome committee.
PC Seen: Greg Fown, Ed Finger, Shannon Hall, Tripp Carter, David Kelley and Tom Cordell, Gary Hammett and David LaDuke, Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman, Ceron, Jo Furr, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Karen Payne, Steve Pate and Eric Van Haselen, Debra Rockman, Milton Townsend, Hani Barazi and Serene Wafai, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Mike Holloman and Juan Querol, George Hawkins, Kashay and Steve Crawford, Sharon Land and Linda Gibbs, Linda Cantu, Rebekah and Hao Le, Naveen Pinglay and Lynn Nazareth, and Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees.