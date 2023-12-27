Peacock Alley is Celebrating 50 Years With a New Dallas Flagship in a Historic Uptown Home

Peacock Alley is celebrating a remarkable 50 years in business by launching a new flagship showroom in Uptown, set to open in February. The family-owned linens brand is relocating its longtime Dallas Design District showroom to a renovated circa 1900 house at 2711 Fairmount Street.

“The new showroom will give us the opportunity to show off all the different ways a room can be decorated — from a master to a guest room,” says Jason Needleman, who co-owns Peacock Alley with his brother Josh Needleman and their mother, Mary Ella Gabler, who founded the company in 1973. The brothers took over the daily operations several years ago, allowing Gabler to focus on product development.

A new generation is at the helm, but Peacock Alley remains true to its roots. Linens and bedding are still woven at mills in Italy and Portugal, and artisans in their Dallas workroom still hand-cut, sew, and embroider many of its pieces.

The Peacock Alley Origin Story