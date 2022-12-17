Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures

Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.

Ever the bon vivant, Townsend and bestie, interior designer Mary Patton chaired the festive evening that spread from the house into the poolside garden where the duo exercised their creative talents in decorating Christmas trees. Inside, Rebekah Johnson worked her magic with seasonal decor that spread from the garlands on the staircase to arrangements and wreaths throughout.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit Legacy‘s Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention and Treatment of HIV/AIDS. Key Legacy participants were CEO Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr. and chief development officer Chree Boydstun.

While in years past, the mammoth homes of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, and Sheridan and John Eddie Williams hosted the fundraiser that on occasion saw more than 300 guests, this year’s event was held on a more intimate scale. Though a guest list of 150 supporters paying $500 each would not exactly be considered modest. The scale of the attendees matched the scale of the gracious dwelling.

As is tradition, Jackson & Company provided tasty hors d’oeuvres while newcomers Bonnie and Rob Lloyd of Lloyd Cellars provided selections from their winery.

PC Seen: Ben Patton, Phoebe Tudor, George Lancaster, Ceron, Shannon Hall, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Legacy’s Dr. Vernicka Sales and Dr. Vian Nguyen, Courtney Hopson, Nancy Allen, Tripp Carter, Kari Findley, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Kashay and Steve Crawford, Trent Hrncir, Serene Wafai and Hani Barazi, Gary Hammett and David LaDuke, and Tony Bravo and Richard Werner.