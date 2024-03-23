Destiny Child’s Staple Takes Over Houston’s Pinto Ranch, Giving Western Wear a Celebrity Boost — LeToya Luckett Goes Cowgirl

LeToya Luckett with her children, Gigi and Ty, at Pinto Ranch. (Photo by Yvonne Perala Creative)

LeToya Luckett with her children, Gigi and Ty, and business manager Taleo at Pinto Ranch. (Photo by Yvonne Perala Creative)

With entertainer LeToya Luckett‘s penchant for Western wear and Pinto Ranch’s positioning at the intersection of Western wear and luxury, it was a congenial collaboration that found the two celebrating RodeoHouston with a clutch of music and suede and fringe aficionados in the Post Oak Boulevard boutique.

For two decades the high-end Western wear shop has been dressing local well-heeled cowboys and cowgirls as well as stars from the music and entertainment sectors. Think recent Houston-area resident Drake, among others.

“Because those people don’t come from this space, then people doubt the authenticity of our product,” Pinto Ranch president and CEO Guido Caranti says. “But the fact that we have LeToya, she’s from here and with 3.3 million followers on Instagram,” it gives the boutique that all-important fashion credibility.

“Business is booming thanks to people who want a Western twist to their outfits” Caranti says.

On this evening, Pinto Ranch has invited Luckett and more than 120 friends and 50 of her closest social media followers to celebrate that intersection of Western wear and luxury. After all, as a member of Destiny’s Child and a music personality in her own right, Luckett brings a valuable cachet to the realm.

“Ever since Go Western day at school, it was probably my favorite time of year because it was really about the Houston culture and I had dreams and aspirations of being a cowgirl one day,” Luckett tells PaperCity.

Wait a minute, is that a toothpick she’s chewing on?

“Yep, it’s my thing” she says.

Forget it. This lady has a certain charm, a Texas warmth that belies any toothpick trademark.

So with her former singing partner Beyoncé’s releasing “Texas Hold’Em,” we had to ask Layota Luckett about it.

“I know that with Beyoncé being a Houstonian, she knows about the Western culture,” Luckett says. “She represents her state of Texas very, very well. So it’s no surprise. She doesn’t like to put herself in a box. She’s been that way. And it’s (the song) catching. It’s definitely catching on. You can’t find a reel or a TikTok without it.”

Any Western songs in your future?

“Oh, I’m going to leave that to her. I’ll just shop for my Western wear,” Luckett says.

The 43-year-old R&B singer and actress is accompanied by her two youngsters Gigi (Giana) and Ty (Tyson), both in their cutest rodeo-ready outfits. We can’t be certain if she was with her new beau on this evening. He is pretty much under the radar.

But Luckett does allow: “He’s about to become a Houstonian. This is his first rodeo. He’s excited. He loves it. And all his friends and family are coming from Virginia to see Bun B.”

Next up on Layota Luckett’s calendar is performing (most recently at The Warehouse) stints and hosting awards shows including the recent Urban One Honors.