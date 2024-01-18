Drake BFF Buys the Most Expensive Home in Houston — Plastic Surgeon Pal Calvin Jung Joins the Super Celeb Rapper in Making Major Texas Real Estate Moves

The Inn at Dos Brisas, at one time on the market for $15 million, was purchased in September by Canadian rapper Drake.

At 12,500 square feet and $12 million sales price, the home a 3315 Del Monte was the most expensive sale in December.

The home at 3315 Del Monte, Houston's most expensive home sale in December, is a new build by Layne Kelly Homes. (Photo by TK Images)

Famed plastic surgeon Dr. Calvin Jung and his family are moving into this $12 million new build by Layne Kelly Homes at 3315 Del Monte.

Brazlian Buttox Lift specialist and Drake BFF Dr. Calvin Jung makes the priciest home sale purchase for December, $12 million, and it's in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

Nan Almodovar of Nan & Company properties represented Dr. Calvin Jung in the purchase of the 12,500 square foot home. Robert Bland of Compass was listing agent. (Photo by TK Images)

Canadian rapper Drake made Houston headlines last fall with his purchase of the fabulous Inn at Dos Brisas in Chapel Hill. Now his plastic surgeon BFF Dr. Calvin Jung, known for his Brazilian butt lift expertise, is making major noise with his purchase of a $12 million home in River Oaks that happens to be the most expensive home sale in Houston in December.

Jung, like Drake a Canadian, tapped glamorous realtor Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties to assist in his search for the perfect home. It turned out to be this 12,500-square-foot new construction River Oaks mansion at 3315 Del Monte by Layne Kelly Homes. Robert Bland of Compass served as the listing agent.

The next closest home sale in terms of price in December was a mere $6,750,000 for an 8,700-square-foot home in the River Oaks section of Kirby. The figures for December home sales are released by the Houston Association of Realtors.

Drake and Jung, who boasts 445,000 Instagram followers of his own, made waves on social media in September when the rapper was in Houston to buy Dos Brisas. At the time, Drake gifted the plastic surgeon with a collection of his OVO (October’s Very Own) scrubs personalized for Jung’s practice. You can see that scene on this Instagram post.

“Showing so much love all these years making these beautiful ladies’ dreams come true,” Drake says in the clip.

The duo’s friendship is revealed in two of Drake’s songs as the Houston Chronicle details: “The plastic surgeon is mentioned in ‘Daylight’ on Drake’s album For All The Dogs and ‘You Broke My Heart’ in For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. In both songs, Drake mentions Jung’s profession, (‘She went to Jung and she bought a body’) or does a play-on-words with his last name (‘And lil’ baby bad, she got a Jung body’).

Say I Love You with Valobra Swipe



















Next

A River Oaks Mansion Fitting of Drake’s BFF

Jung, his wife and their two young children are taking up residence in the six-bedroom River Oaks house that boasts seven full baths and three half baths, a wine room, a second floor game room and a third floor great room with a kitchenette and storage.

As with any house in this price range, the ground floor has 11-foot ceilings and fine finishes including European porcelain and wide plank oak flooring and plaster finishes. The kitchen is outfitted with L’Atelier custom French appliances. There are four gas burning fireplaces. The four-car garage boasts two EV chargers. The swimming pool is fashionably in ground. The mansion design comes from JD Bartell.

“We’re thrilled to have successfully represented the purchase of this stunning residence that now belongs to the esteemed Dr. Calvin Jung,” Almodovar says. “This property exudes a level of elegance and sophistication that truly sets it apart — and we are thrilled for our client as he begins this next chapter.”