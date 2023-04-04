Lisa Rocchio Amplifies Texas Ballet Theater’s Mission As a NorthPark Ambassador

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

2023 Ambassador Lisa Rocchio is raising awareness for Texas Ballet Theater.

“NorthPark is very generous and vitally connected to so many nonprofits in Dallas,” Rocchio says. “Personally, I have worked with the NorthPark team for events for Texas Ballet Theater, Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Health and Crystal Charity Ball. The Ambassador Program is just another extension of the dedication to the Dallas community.”

Working hand-in-hand with NorthPark, Rocchio will shine a light on this particular nonprofit’s mission to entertain, inspire, and educate audiences with high-quality professional ballet performances. The organization also focuses on promoting and preserving the art form of classical and contemporary ballet, and making it accessible to a diverse audience. The dance-centric organization also spearheads outreach programs that provide free or discounted tickets to underserved populations, as well as educational programs that bring the joy of dance to schools and community centers throughout the region.

Texas Ballet Theater recently announced their 2023-2024 season, featuring a stunning selection of classical, neoclassical, and contemporary performances including Dracula and Beauty and the Beast. Tickets are available now.

Rocchio and the nonprofit will celebrate the art of ballet at NorthPark Center through a variety of free performances for the community to enjoy. We caught up with Rocchio to learn more about how she’s partnering with NorthPark and amplifying the mission of Texas Ballet Theater in our city.

Fondest memory spent at NorthPark Center?

I recently went on an art tour of NorthPark and learned about many of the amazing art pieces installed through the Center. It was really interesting to see and to learn about the thought process and story behind each acquisition. It was also impressive to learn about some of the history of how and why the Center was built and how purposefully and thoughtfully each decision was made. NorthPark is truly a treasure for the city of Dallas.

Why did you choose your featured charity/nonprofit organization?

I grew up dancing and so have a real appreciation for the time and training that the dancers put into every performance. I have enjoyed taking my daughter to The Nutcracker almost every year. It has become a really nice tradition for us and we are so lucky to have such a world class ballet company here in Dallas. Texas Ballet Theater is the resident dance company for the state of Texas and attracts so many talented performers. Aside from performing over 50 annual performances in our city, Texas Ballet Theater also gives back to the community. The organization serves more than 50,000 youth across the DFW Metroplex through school performances, free after-school programming (CityDance), their schools in Dallas and Tarrant Counties, and their Summer Intensive residential program for ballet students nationwide.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

Dallas is such a philanthropic city and much of the socializing in the city is based on the numerous nonprofit events. This was something that was noticeable right away when we moved here 10 years ago. I can honestly say that when I think of my close friends here, they are passionate about raising awareness for their particular nonprofit interest, whether it is education, literacy, children’s health or the arts. I think this is something impressive and unique about the city of Dallas and it inspires everyone to get involved. It is also a very inclusive community that encourages and welcomes involvement at all levels.

Who have been your strongest role models?

The members of Crystal Charity Ball never cease to amaze me. Their tireless efforts to raise money for the children and communities in Dallas is inspiring. Through the charity selection process I have learned about so many nonprofits in our community and have heard first hand about what their challenges and needs are. The women in this group are so dedicated to the cause and are additionally involved in so many other local nonprofits.

What do you do to unwind?

I love to exercise so I will usually start my day with that. During COVID I became a huge fan of puzzles so I love to always have one I am working on. I also love to play Mahjong and take walks with friends.

Upcoming charitable events you’re looking forward to?

I just completed my year as President of the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Health, as well as being Reservations Chair for the Crystal Charity Ball Best Dressed Luncheon. I have recently become involved in New Friends New Life and am looking forward to continuing to volunteer there and get as many friends as possible to take their bus tour! It is truly eye opening. And of course I am looking forward to being involved in Texas Ballet Theater and hopefully getting a larger group of people involved and attending their events!

Words of advice you would give your younger self?

Enjoy the present! Invest in your relationships and always be true to yourself.

What’s on the horizon?

I am a recent empty-nester so I am looking forward to doing some traveling and of course visiting my kids as much as possible. I am also looking forward to being in Dallas and being busy in different ways such as working on my golf game, my nonprofit commitments and spending time with friends and family. I am lucky to have my parents living nearby.